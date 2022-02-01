jsenv

@jsenv/core was first created to write tests that could be executed in different browsers AND Node.js. In the end it became a tool covering the core needs of a JavaScript project:

A test runner to execute test files

A development server

A build tool to optimize files for production

Jsenv integrates naturally with standard html, css and js. It can be configured to work with React and JSX.

Jsenv iconic features

Relies web standards Dispensable by default: as long as your code use only standards, jsenv can be removed and code still runs. Compiles when mandatory: if code can be executed without compilation, source files are used.

Test files and regular files have more in common. They are easier to understand and debug.

Great developer experience with explicit and coherent apis

Web standards used by jsenv

Each standard listed in this section is potentially supported natively by the browser. When browser supports all of them, jsenv will use source files without modification. Otherwise, the files are compiled to be executable in the browser.

<script type="module">

<script type="importmap">

top level await

import.meta.url

dynamic imports

import assertions

Test runner overview

Let's assume you want to test countDogs exported by animals.js file.

export const countDogs = ( animals ) => { return animals.filter( ( animal ) => animal === "dog" ).length }

1 - Create animals.test.html

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf8" /> < link rel = "icon" href = "data:," /> </ head > < body > < script type = "module" > import { countDogs } from "./animals.js" const animals = [ "dog" , "dog" , "cat" , "cat" , "cat" ] const actual = countDogs(animals) const expected = 2 if (actual !== expected) { throw new Error ( `countDogs should return ${expected} , got ${actual} ` ) } </ script > </ body > </ html >

2 - Create execute_test_plan.mjs

import { executeTestPlan, chromiumTabRuntime, firefoxTabRuntime, } from "@jsenv/core" executeTestPlan({ projectDirectoryUrl : new URL( "./" , import .meta.url), testPlan : { "./animals.test.html" : { chromium : { runtime : chromiumTabRuntime, }, firefox : { runtime : firefoxTabRuntime, }, }, }, })

3 - Add @jsenv/core and playwright

npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core npm install --save-dev playwright npx playwright install-deps npx playwright install

4 - Run execute_test_plan.mjs with Node.js

node ./execute_test_plan.mjs ✔ execution 1 of 2 completed (all completed) file: animals.test.html runtime: chromium/82.0.4057.0 duration: 1.2 seconds ✔ execution 2 of 2 completed (all completed) file: animals.test.html runtime: firefox/73.0b13 duration: 2.4 seconds -------------- summary ----------------- 2 executions: all completed total duration: 3.6 seconds ----------------------------------------

To read more about testing in jsenv, check jsenv test runner documentation.

Dev server overview

You have an html file that you want to open in a browser on your machine.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf8" /> < link rel = "icon" href = "data:," /> </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello world! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

1 - Add @jsenv/core to your devDependencies

npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core

2 - Create start_dev_server.mjs

import { startDevServer } from "@jsenv/core" startDevServer({ projectDirectoryUrl : new URL( "./" , import .meta.url), explorableConfig : { source : { "**/*.html" : true , }, }, port : 3456 , })

3 - Run start_dev_server.mjs with Node.js

node ./start_dev_server.mjs server started at http://localhost:3456

4 - Open a browser and navigate to http://localhost:3456

When you open http://localhost:3456 in a browser, a page called jsenv exploring index is shown. It displays a list of links to your html files.

5 - Click main.html

Browser navigates to main.html and execute the file. Hello world is displayed in the browser.

To read more about jsenv dev server, check jsenv dev server documentation.

Build overview

Following the steps below turns a main.html into an optimized dist/main.prod.html . Only the content of html files is shown below because the content of non-html files is trivial.

< html > < head > < title > Title </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < link rel = "modulepreload" href = "./main.js" /> < link rel = "icon" href = "./favicon.ico" /> < script type = "importmap" src = "./import_map.importmap" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "./main.css" /> </ head > < body > < script type = "module" src = "./main.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

1 - Add @jsenv/core to your devDependencies

npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core

2 - Create build.mjs

import { buildProject } from "@jsenv/core" await buildProject({ projectDirectoryUrl : new URL( "./" , import .meta.url), buildDirectoryRelativeUrl : "dist" , entryPointMap : { "./main.html" : "./main.prod.html" , }, format : "esmodule" , minify : true , })

3 - Run build.mjs with Node.js

node ./build.mjs building ./main.html... --- files in the build: 5 --- dist/assets/favicon-25e95a00.png (6.67 KB) dist/assets/main-feec3a1b.css (62 B) dist/main-63252261.js (50 Kb) dist/main.prod.html (392 B) dist/project-d2192ffe.importmap (29 B) --- sourcemap files in the build: 2 --- dist/assets/main-feec3a1b.css.map (198 B) dist/main-63252261.js.map (55Kb B) ------- build summary ------- project files: 27 (70.38 KB) build files: 5 (45.2 KB) build duration: 1.85 seconds ------------------------------ ✔ build end

4 - Open dist/main.prod.html

< html > < head > < title > Title </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < link rel = "modulepreload" href = "main-f7379e10.js" /> < link rel = "icon" href = "assets/favicon-5340s4789a.ico" /> < script type = "importmap" src = "import-map-b237a334.importmap" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "assets/main-3b329ff0.css" /> </ head > < body > < script type = "module" src = "./main-f7379e10.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

To read more about jsenv build tool, check jsenv build documentation.

About

When to use it

Amongst other use cases, the ease of use and flexibility of jsenv makes it a great tool to start and learn web development.

First because jsenv is a tool that was built to run raw js, html and css. It starts from the simplest form of coding. If a browser can run your code, so can jsenv without configuration or things to learn. There is no magic that will bite you right away or later. Jsenv can be configured to add more stuff later, on demand.

Second because jsenv is compatible with the latest standards. Even some that are not yet mature in the js ecosystem, such as import maps. This will makes you at ease with technologies that will be part of the ecosystem once you are confortable with coding.

To sum up, jsenv focuses on simplicity and flexibility making it a perfect candidate to learn the ecosystem gradually.

Main dependencies

An overview of the main dependencies used by @jsenv/core.

Dependency How it is used by jsenv systemjs "Polyfill" js modules, import maps and more playwright Launch Chromium, Firefox and WebKit istanbul Collect and generate code coverage rollup Tree shaking when building babel Parse and transform js parse5 Parse and transform html postCSS Parse and transform css

Name

The name "jsenv" stands for JavaScript environments. This is because the original purpose of jsenv was to bring closer two JavaScript runtimes: web browsers and Node.js. This aspect is not highlighted in the documentation but it exists.

Maybe "jsenv" should be written "JSEnv"? That makes typing the name too complex:

Hold shift on keyboard While holding shift , type JSE Release shift Finally, type nv .

No one wants to do that: the prefered syntax is "jsenv".

Logo

The logo is composed by the name at the center and two circles orbiting around it. One of the circle is web browsers, the other is Node.js. It represents the two JavaScript environments supported by jsenv.

Jsenv logo origin explained This is a joke

Installation

npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core

@jsenv/core is tested on Mac, Windows, Linux on Node.js 16.13.0. Other operating systems and Node.js versions are not tested.

Configuration

Jsenv configuration is done in jsenv.config.mjs and babel.config.cjs.

Jsenv codebase usually puts configuration in a top level file named jsenv.config.mjs.

It's recommended to use the following jsenv.config.mjs

export const projectDirectoryUrl = new URL( "./" , import .meta.url)

This file helps to see jsenv configuration quickly and share it between files. That being said you are free to organize your configuration as you want.

When code needs to be transformed, the project must contain a babel config file.

It's recommended to use the following babel.config.cjs

module .exports = { presets : [ "@jsenv/babel-preset" ], }

CommonJS

CommonJS module format rely on module.exports and require . It was invented by Node.js and is not standard JavaScript. If your code or one of your dependency uses it, it requires some configuration. The jsenv config below makes jsenv compatible with a package named "whatever" that would be written in CommonJS.

jsenv.config.mjs to use code written in CommonJS:

import { commonJsToJavaScriptModule } from "@jsenv/core" export const customCompilers = { "./node_modules/whatever/index.js" : commonJsToJavaScriptModule, }

React

When your code imports react, it needs to be configured as shown below.

jsenv.config.mjs for react:

import { commonJsToJavaScriptModule } from "@jsenv/core" export const customCompilers = { "./node_modules/react/index.js" : commonJsToJavaScriptModule, "./node_modules/react-dom/index.js" : ( options ) => { return commonJsToJavaScriptModule({ ...options, external : [ "react" ] }) }, }

You must also add an importmap file in your html to remap react imports.

< script type = "importmap" > { "imports" : { "react" : "./node_modules/react/index.js" , "react-dom" : "./node_modules/react-dom/index.js" } } </ script >

The import mappings can be generated programmatically, you can use https://github.com/jsenv/importmap-node-module to do that.

JSX

If you want to use jsx, you need @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx in your babel config file.

npm i --save-dev @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx

babel.config.cjs for JSX:

module .exports = { presets : [ "@jsenv/babel-preset" ], plugins : [ [ "@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx" , { pragma : "React.createElement" , pragmaFrag : "React.Fragment" , }, ], ], }

See also