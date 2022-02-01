@jsenv/core was first created to write tests that could be executed in different browsers AND Node.js. In the end it became a tool covering the core needs of a JavaScript project:
Jsenv integrates naturally with standard html, css and js. It can be configured to work with React and JSX.
Each standard listed in this section is potentially supported natively by the browser. When browser supports all of them, jsenv will use source files without modification. Otherwise, the files are compiled to be executable in the browser.
<script type="module">
<script type="importmap">
Let's assume you want to test
countDogs exported by animals.js file.
export const countDogs = (animals) => {
return animals.filter((animal) => animal === "dog").length
}
1 - Create animals.test.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf8" />
<link rel="icon" href="data:," />
</head>
<body>
<script type="module">
import { countDogs } from "./animals.js"
const animals = ["dog", "dog", "cat", "cat", "cat"]
const actual = countDogs(animals)
const expected = 2
if (actual !== expected) {
throw new Error(`countDogs should return ${expected}, got ${actual}`)
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
2 - Create execute_test_plan.mjs
import {
executeTestPlan,
chromiumTabRuntime,
firefoxTabRuntime,
} from "@jsenv/core"
executeTestPlan({
projectDirectoryUrl: new URL("./", import.meta.url),
testPlan: {
"./animals.test.html": {
chromium: {
runtime: chromiumTabRuntime,
},
firefox: {
runtime: firefoxTabRuntime,
},
},
},
})
3 - Add @jsenv/core and playwright
npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core
npm install --save-dev playwright
npx playwright install-deps
npx playwright install
4 - Run execute_test_plan.mjs with Node.js
> node ./execute_test_plan.mjs
✔ execution 1 of 2 completed (all completed)
file: animals.test.html
runtime: chromium/82.0.4057.0
duration: 1.2 seconds
✔ execution 2 of 2 completed (all completed)
file: animals.test.html
runtime: firefox/73.0b13
duration: 2.4 seconds
-------------- summary -----------------
2 executions: all completed
total duration: 3.6 seconds
----------------------------------------
To read more about testing in jsenv, check jsenv test runner documentation.
You have an html file that you want to open in a browser on your machine.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf8" />
<link rel="icon" href="data:," />
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello world!</h1>
</body>
</html>
1 - Add @jsenv/core to your devDependencies
npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core
2 - Create start_dev_server.mjs
import { startDevServer } from "@jsenv/core"
startDevServer({
projectDirectoryUrl: new URL("./", import.meta.url),
explorableConfig: {
source: {
"**/*.html": true,
},
},
port: 3456,
})
3 - Run start_dev_server.mjs with Node.js
> node ./start_dev_server.mjs
server started at http://localhost:3456
4 - Open a browser and navigate to
http://localhost:3456
When you open
http://localhost:3456 in a browser, a page called jsenv exploring index is shown. It displays a list of links to your html files.
5 - Click main.html
Browser navigates to main.html and execute the file. Hello world is displayed in the browser.
To read more about jsenv dev server, check jsenv dev server documentation.
Following the steps below turns a
main.html into an optimized
dist/main.prod.html.
Only the content of html files is shown below because the content of non-html files is trivial.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Title</title>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="modulepreload" href="./main.js" />
<link rel="icon" href="./favicon.ico" />
<script type="importmap" src="./import_map.importmap"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./main.css" />
</head>
<body>
<script type="module" src="./main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
1 - Add @jsenv/core to your devDependencies
npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core
2 - Create build.mjs
import { buildProject } from "@jsenv/core"
await buildProject({
projectDirectoryUrl: new URL("./", import.meta.url),
buildDirectoryRelativeUrl: "dist",
entryPointMap: {
"./main.html": "./main.prod.html",
},
format: "esmodule",
minify: true,
})
3 - Run build.mjs with Node.js
> node ./build.mjs
building ./main.html...
--- files in the build: 5 ---
dist/assets/favicon-25e95a00.png (6.67 KB)
dist/assets/main-feec3a1b.css (62 B)
dist/main-63252261.js (50 Kb)
dist/main.prod.html (392 B)
dist/project-d2192ffe.importmap (29 B)
--- sourcemap files in the build: 2 ---
dist/assets/main-feec3a1b.css.map (198 B)
dist/main-63252261.js.map (55Kb B)
------- build summary -------
project files: 27 (70.38 KB)
build files: 5 (45.2 KB)
build duration: 1.85 seconds
------------------------------
✔ build end
4 - Open dist/main.prod.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Title</title>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="modulepreload" href="main-f7379e10.js" />
<link rel="icon" href="assets/favicon-5340s4789a.ico" />
<script type="importmap" src="import-map-b237a334.importmap"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="assets/main-3b329ff0.css" />
</head>
<body>
<script type="module" src="./main-f7379e10.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
To read more about jsenv build tool, check jsenv build documentation.
Amongst other use cases, the ease of use and flexibility of jsenv makes it a great tool to start and learn web development.
First because jsenv is a tool that was built to run raw js, html and css. It starts from the simplest form of coding. If a browser can run your code, so can jsenv without configuration or things to learn. There is no magic that will bite you right away or later. Jsenv can be configured to add more stuff later, on demand.
Second because jsenv is compatible with the latest standards. Even some that are not yet mature in the js ecosystem, such as import maps. This will makes you at ease with technologies that will be part of the ecosystem once you are confortable with coding.
To sum up, jsenv focuses on simplicity and flexibility making it a perfect candidate to learn the ecosystem gradually.
An overview of the main dependencies used by @jsenv/core.
|Dependency
|How it is used by jsenv
|systemjs
|"Polyfill" js modules, import maps and more
|playwright
|Launch Chromium, Firefox and WebKit
|istanbul
|Collect and generate code coverage
|rollup
|Tree shaking when building
|babel
|Parse and transform js
|parse5
|Parse and transform html
|postCSS
|Parse and transform css
The name "jsenv" stands for JavaScript environments. This is because the original purpose of jsenv was to bring closer two JavaScript runtimes: web browsers and Node.js. This aspect is not highlighted in the documentation but it exists.
Maybe "jsenv" should be written "JSEnv"? That makes typing the name too complex:
shift on keyboard
shift, type
JSE
shift
nv.
No one wants to do that: the prefered syntax is "jsenv".
The logo is composed by the name at the center and two circles orbiting around it. One of the circle is web browsers, the other is Node.js. It represents the two JavaScript environments supported by jsenv.
This is a joke
npm install --save-dev @jsenv/core
@jsenv/core is tested on Mac, Windows, Linux on Node.js 16.13.0. Other operating systems and Node.js versions are not tested.
Jsenv configuration is done in jsenv.config.mjs and babel.config.cjs.
Jsenv codebase usually puts configuration in a top level file named jsenv.config.mjs.
It's recommended to use the following jsenv.config.mjs
/*
* This file exports configuration reused by jsenv scripts such as
*
* script/test/test.mjs
* script/build/build.mjs
*
* Read more at https://github.com/jsenv/jsenv-core#jsenvconfigmjs
*/
export const projectDirectoryUrl = new URL("./", import.meta.url)
This file helps to see jsenv configuration quickly and share it between files. That being said you are free to organize your configuration as you want.
When code needs to be transformed, the project must contain a babel config file.
It's recommended to use the following babel.config.cjs
/*
* This file configure the list of babel plugins enabled
* in this codebase
*
* Read more at https://github.com/jsenv/jsenv-core/tree/master/packages/jsenv-babel-preset
*/
module.exports = {
presets: ["@jsenv/babel-preset"],
}
CommonJS module format rely on
module.exports and
require. It was invented by Node.js and is not standard JavaScript. If your code or one of your dependency uses it, it requires some configuration. The jsenv config below makes jsenv compatible with a package named "whatever" that would be written in CommonJS.
jsenv.config.mjs to use code written in CommonJS:
import { commonJsToJavaScriptModule } from "@jsenv/core"
export const customCompilers = {
"./node_modules/whatever/index.js": commonJsToJavaScriptModule,
}
When your code imports react, it needs to be configured as shown below.
jsenv.config.mjs for react:
import { commonJsToJavaScriptModule } from "@jsenv/core"
// "react" and "react-dom" are written in commonJs, they
// must be converted to javascript modules
// see https://github.com/jsenv/jsenv-core/blob/master/docs/shared-parameters.md#customCompilers
export const customCompilers = {
"./node_modules/react/index.js": commonJsToJavaScriptModule,
"./node_modules/react-dom/index.js": (options) => {
return commonJsToJavaScriptModule({ ...options, external: ["react"] })
},
}
You must also add an importmap file in your html to remap react imports.
<script type="importmap">
{
"imports": {
"react": "./node_modules/react/index.js",
"react-dom": "./node_modules/react-dom/index.js"
}
}
</script>
The import mappings can be generated programmatically, you can use https://github.com/jsenv/importmap-node-module to do that.
If you want to use jsx, you need @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx in your babel config file.
npm i --save-dev @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx
babel.config.cjs for JSX:
module.exports = {
presets: ["@jsenv/babel-preset"],
plugins: [
[
"@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx",
{
pragma: "React.createElement",
pragmaFrag: "React.Fragment",
},
],
],
}
|Link
|Description
|@jsenv/template-pwa
|GitHub repository template for a progressive web application
|@jsenv/template-node-package
|GitHub repository template for a node package
|@jsenv/assert
|Test anything using one assertion
|I am too lazy for a test framework
|Article presenting a straightforward testing experience
|Jsenv compile server
|Documentation about progressive compilation with a filesystem cache