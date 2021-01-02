Fast, easy publishing to NPM

Features

🧠 Smart

Only publishes if the version number in package.json differs from the latest on NPM

🛠 Configurable

Customize the version-checking behavior, the registry URL, and path of your package

🔐 Secure

Keeps your NPM access token secret. Doesn't write it to ~/.npmrc

⚡ Fast

100% JavaScript (which is faster than Docker) and bundled to optimize loading time

📤 Outputs

Exposes the old and new version numbers, and the type of change (major, minor, patch, etc.) as variables that you can use in your workflow.

Usage

This package can be used three different ways:

🤖 A GitHub Action as part of your CI/CD process

🧩 A function that you call in your JavaScript code

🖥 A CLI that you run in your terminal

GitHub Action

To use the GitHub Action, you'll need to add it as a step in your Workflow file. By default, the only thing you need to do is set the token parameter to your NPM auth token.

on: push jobs: publish: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: 10 - run: npm install - run: npm test - uses: JS-DevTools/npm-publish@v1 with: token: ${{ secrets.NPM_TOKEN }}

Input Parameters

You can set any or all of the following input parameters:

Name Type Required? Default Description token string yes The NPM auth token to use for publishing registry string no https://registry.npmjs.org/ The NPM registry URL to use package string no ./package.json The path of your package.json file tag string no "latest" The tag to publish to. This allows people to install the package using npm install <package-name>@<tag> . access string no "public" for non-scoped packages. "restricted" for scoped packages. Determines whether the published package should be publicly visible, or restricted to members of your NPM organization. dry-run boolean no false Run NPM publish with the --dry-run flag to prevent publication check-version boolean no true Only publish to NPM if the version number in package.json differs from the latest on NPM

Output Variables

npm-publish exposes some output variables, which you can use in later steps of your workflow. To access the output variables, you'll need to set an id for the npm-publish step.

steps: - id: publish uses: JS-DevTools/npm-publish@v1 with: token: ${{ secrets.NPM_TOKEN }} - if: steps.publish.outputs.type != 'none' run: | echo "Version changed: ${{ steps.publish.outputs.old-version }} => ${{ steps.publish.outputs.version }}"

Variable Type Description type string The type of version change that occurred ("major", "minor", "patch", etc.). If there was no version change, then type will be "none". version string The version that was published old-version string The version number that was previously published to NPM tag string The tag that the package was published to. access string Indicates whether the published package is publicly visible or restricted to members of your NPM organization. dry-run boolean Indicates whether NPM was run in "dry run" mode

JavaScript Function

To use npm-package in your JavaScript code, you'll need to install it using NPM:

npm install @jsdevtools/npm-publish

You can then import it and use it in your code like this:

const npmPublish = require ( "@jsdevtools/npm-publish" ); await npmPublish(); await npmPublish({ package : "./path/to/package.json" , token : "YOUR_NPM_AUTH_TOKEN_HERE" });

Options

As shown in the example above, you can pass options to the npmPublish() function. Here are the available options:

Name Type Default Description token string NPM's default credentials The NPM auth token to use for publishing. If not set, then NPM will registry string https://registry.npmjs.org/ The NPM registry URL to use package string ./package.json The path of your package.json file tag string "latest" The tag to publish to. This allows people to install the package using npm install <package-name>@<tag> . access string "public" for non-scoped packages. "restricted" for scoped packages. Determines whether the published package should be publicly visible, or restricted to members of your NPM organization. dryRun boolean false Run NPM publish with the --dry-run flag to prevent publication checkVersion boolean true Only publish to NPM if the version number in package.json differs from the latest on NPM quiet boolean false Suppress console output from NPM and npm-publish debug function no-op A function to log debug messages. You can set this to a custom function to receive debug messages, or just set it to console.debug to print debug messages to the console.

Return Value

The npmPublish() function asynchronously returns an object with the following properties:

Name Type Description type string The type of version change that occurred ("major", "minor", "patch", etc.) If there was no version change, then the the type is "none". package string The name of the NPM package that was published version string The version number that was published oldVersion string The version number that was previously published to NPM tag string The tag that the package was published to. access string Indicates whether the published package is publicly visible or restricted to members of your NPM organization. dryRun boolean Indicates whether NPM was run in "dry run" mode

Command Line Interface

To use npm-package from as a command-line tool in your terminal, you'll need to install it globally using NPM:

npm install -g @jsdevtools/npm-publish

You can then use it in your terminal or in Bash scripts. You can call it without any arguments, and it will publish the current directory using NPM's default credentials.

npm-publish

Or you can call it with arguments to explicitly set the NPM auth token, registry, package path, etc.

npm-publish --token=YOUR_NPM_AUTH_TOKEN_HERE ./path/to/package.json

Options

Run npm-publish --help to see the full list of options available.

> npm-publish --help Usage : npm-publish [options] [package_path] options: --token <token> The NPM access token to use when publishing --registry <url> The NPM registry URL to use --tag <tag> The tag to publish to . Allows the package to be installed using "npm install <package-name>@<tag>" --access <access> "public" = The package will be publicly visible. "restricted" = The package will only be visible to members of your NPM organization. --dry-run Don't actually publish to NPM , but report what would have been published --debug, -d Enable debug mode, with increased logging --quiet, -q Suppress unnecessary output --version, -v Print the version number --help, -h Show help package_path The absolute or relative path of the NPM package to publish. Can be a directory path, or the path of a package.json file. Defaults to the current directory.

Contributing

Contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes are welcome! Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.

Building

To build the project locally on your computer:

Clone this repo

git clone https://github.com/JS-DevTools/npm-publish.git Install dependencies

npm install Build the code

npm run build Run the tests

npm test

License

npm-publish is 100% free and open-source, under the MIT license. Use it however you want.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

Big Thanks To

Thanks to these awesome companies for their support of Open Source developers ❤