Nx plugin for versioning using SemVer and CHANGELOG generation powered by Conventional Commits.

Setup

Install

Using Nx:

npm install -D @jscutlery/semver nx g @jscutlery/semver:install

Using Angular CLI:

ng add @jscutlery/semver

This package allows you to manage your monorepo using one of two modes: Synced or Independent.

Independent mode (default)

Allow multiple projects to be versioned independently. This way you release only what you want and consumers don't get updates they don't need. This allows small, rapid and incremental adoption of your packages.

Synced mode

Allow multiple projects to be versioned in a synced/locked mode. Use this if you want to automatically tie all package versions together. This mode is useful when you are working with only one product. One issue with this approach is that a major change in any project will result in all projects having a new major version.

Usage

Release

Independent mode

Release project independently by running:

nx run my-project :version [...options]

You can leverage the built-in affected command to only version changed packages:

nx affected --target version [...options]

Synced mode

Release multiple projects at once:

nx run workspace :version [....options]

When run, this executor does the following

Retrieve the current version of affected projects. Bump versions based on your commits. Generates CHANGELOGs based on your commits (uses conventional-changelog-angular under the hood). Creates a new commit including your package.json files and updated CHANGELOGs. Creates new tags with the new versions number. Push the releases (if enabled). Run post-targets.

Available options

name type default description --dryRun boolean false run with dry mode --noVerify boolean false skip git hooks --push boolean false push the release against git origin --syncVersions boolean false lock/sync versions between projects --skipRootChangelog boolean false skip generating root changelog --skipProjectChangelog boolean false skip generating project changelog --origin string 'origin' push against git remote repository --baseBranch string 'main' push against git base branch --changelogHeader string undefined custom Markdown header for changelogs --releaseAs string undefined specify the level of change --preid string undefined prerelease identifier --tagPrefix string undefined specify the tag prefix --postTargets string[] [] specify a list of target to execute post-release --trackDeps boolean false use dependencies when calculating a version bump --commitMessageFormat string undefined format the auto-generated message commit

Configuration using the file

Note that you can define the options you want to customize using the workspace.json file, eg:

{ "executor" : "@jscutlery/semver:version" , "options" : { "baseBranch" : "master" , "tagPrefix" : "${target}@" } }

Specify the level of change

The --releaseAs option allows you to release a project with a version that is incremented by a specified level.

Level can be one of major , minor , patch , premajor , preminor , prepatch , or prerelease , for instance:

nx run workspace: version nx run workspace: version nx run workspace: version nx run workspace: version nx run workspace: version

Tag prefix customization

The --tagPrefix option allows you to customize the tag prefix.

With the sync mode the tag prefix is set to "v" by default, which is resolved to v0.0.1 for example. Note that only one tag is created for the whole workspace.

With independent mode the tag prefix uses the context target value, the default value is "${target}-" which is resolved to my-project-0.0.1 for example. Note that each project in the workspace is versioned with its own tag.

Commit message customization

The --commitMessageFormat option allows you to customize the commit message. By default, the commit message is formatted as the following:

chore(${projectName}): release version ${ version }

The version variable is resolved to the current release version, for instance 1.0.1 . This option also allows you to interpolate the projectName variable:

release : bump ${projectName} to ${ version } [skip ci]

Note that it's the right place to add common keywords to skip CI workflows, for example: [skip ci] for GitHub.

Triggering executors post-release

The --postTargets option allows you to run targets post-release. This is particularly handful for publishing packages on a registry or scheduling any other task.

Here is a configuration example using @jscutlery/semver:github to create a GitHub Release and ngx-deploy-npm:deploy to publish on NPM:

{ "targets" : { "version" : { "executor" : "@jscutlery/semver:version" , "options" : { "postTargets" : [ "my-project:publish" , "my-project:github" ] } }, "github" : { "executor" : "@jscutlery/semver:github" , "options" : { "tag" : "${tag}" , "notes" : "${notes}" } }, "publish" : { "executor" : "ngx-deploy-npm:deploy" , "options" : { "access" : "public" } } } }

Note that options using the interpolation notation ${variable} are resolved with their corresponding value.

Resolved options

project

version

tag

tagPrefix

noVerify

dryRun

remote

baseBranch

notes

@jscutlery/semver:github GiHub Release Support

Tracking dependencies

The --trackDeps option indicates that direct dependencies in the project's dependency graph should be taken into account when incrementing the version. If no version-incrementing changes are present in the project, but are present in one or more dependencies, then the project will receive a patch version increment.

If you wish to track changes at any depth of your dependency graph, then you should do the following:

Enable versioning for each project in the dependency graph Set the trackDeps option to true on each of the projects Make sure that version is run on projects in the right order by configuring version 's target dependencies in nx.json :

{ "targetDependencies" : { "version" : [ { "target" : "version" , "projects" : "dependencies" } ] } }

This setup will cause a cascade of version increments starting at the deepest changed dependency, then continuing up the graph until the indicated project is reached. Additionally, if used in conjunction with nx run-many --all , or nx affected , then it will avoid attempting to version dependencies multiple times.

CI/CD usage

GitHub Actions

Here is an example running semver in a GitHub workflow:

name: default on: push: branches: - 'master' jobs: release: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: fetch-depth: 0 - name: git config run: | git config user.name "${GITHUB_ACTOR}" git config user.email "${GITHUB_ACTOR}@users.noreply.github.com" - run: yarn install --frozen-lockfile - run: yarn nx version my-project --push --baseBranch master env: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

You can found the complete example here.

Changelog

For new features or breaking changes see the changelog.

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification.

License

This project is MIT licensed.