Nx plugin for versioning using SemVer and CHANGELOG generation powered by Conventional Commits.
Using Nx:
npm install -D @jscutlery/semver
nx g @jscutlery/semver:install
Using Angular CLI:
ng add @jscutlery/semver
This package allows you to manage your monorepo using one of two modes: Synced or Independent.
Allow multiple projects to be versioned independently. This way you release only what you want and consumers don't get updates they don't need. This allows small, rapid and incremental adoption of your packages.
Allow multiple projects to be versioned in a synced/locked mode. Use this if you want to automatically tie all package versions together. This mode is useful when you are working with only one product. One issue with this approach is that a major change in any project will result in all projects having a new major version.
Release project independently by running:
nx run my-project:version [...options]
You can leverage the built-in affected command to only version changed packages:
nx affected --target version [...options]
Release multiple projects at once:
nx run workspace:version [....options]
package.json files and updated CHANGELOGs.
|name
|type
|default
|description
--dryRun
boolean
false
|run with dry mode
--noVerify
boolean
false
|skip git hooks
--push
boolean
false
|push the release against git origin
--syncVersions
boolean
false
|lock/sync versions between projects
--skipRootChangelog
boolean
false
|skip generating root changelog
--skipProjectChangelog
boolean
false
|skip generating project changelog
--origin
string
'origin'
|push against git remote repository
--baseBranch
string
'main'
|push against git base branch
--changelogHeader
string
undefined
|custom Markdown header for changelogs
--releaseAs
string
undefined
|specify the level of change
--preid
string
undefined
|prerelease identifier
--tagPrefix
string
undefined
|specify the tag prefix
--postTargets
string[]
[]
|specify a list of target to execute post-release
--trackDeps
boolean
false
|use dependencies when calculating a version bump
--commitMessageFormat
string
undefined
|format the auto-generated message commit
Note that you can define the options you want to customize using the
workspace.json file, eg:
{
"executor": "@jscutlery/semver:version",
"options": {
"baseBranch": "master",
"tagPrefix": "${target}@"
}
}
The
--releaseAs option allows you to release a project with a version that is incremented by a specified level.
Level can be one of
major,
minor,
patch,
premajor,
preminor,
prepatch, or
prerelease, for instance:
nx run workspace:version --releaseAs=major
nx run workspace:version --releaseAs=minor
nx run workspace:version --releaseAs=patch
nx run workspace:version --releaseAs=prerelease --preid=alpha
nx run workspace:version --releaseAs=prerelease --preid=beta
The
--tagPrefix option allows you to customize the tag prefix.
With the sync mode the tag prefix is set to
"v" by default, which is resolved to
v0.0.1 for example. Note that only one tag is created for the whole workspace.
With independent mode the tag prefix uses the context target value, the default value is
"${target}-" which is resolved to
my-project-0.0.1 for example. Note that each project in the workspace is versioned with its own tag.
The
--commitMessageFormat option allows you to customize the commit message. By default, the commit message is formatted as the following:
chore(${projectName}): release version ${version}
The
version variable is resolved to the current release version, for instance
1.0.1. This option also allows you to interpolate the
projectName variable:
release: bump ${projectName} to ${version} [skip ci]
Note that it's the right place to add common keywords to skip CI workflows, for example:
[skip ci] for GitHub.
The
--postTargets option allows you to run targets post-release. This is particularly handful for publishing packages on a registry or scheduling any other task.
Here is a configuration example using
@jscutlery/semver:github to create a GitHub Release and
ngx-deploy-npm:deploy to publish on NPM:
{
"targets": {
"version": {
"executor": "@jscutlery/semver:version",
"options": {
"postTargets": ["my-project:publish", "my-project:github"]
}
},
"github": {
"executor": "@jscutlery/semver:github",
"options": {
"tag": "${tag}",
"notes": "${notes}"
}
},
"publish": {
"executor": "ngx-deploy-npm:deploy",
"options": {
"access": "public"
}
}
}
}
Note that options using the interpolation notation
${variable} are resolved with their corresponding value.
project
version
tag
tagPrefix
noVerify
dryRun
remote
baseBranch
notes
@jscutlery/semver:github GiHub Release Support
The
--trackDeps option indicates that direct dependencies in the project's dependency graph should be taken into account when incrementing the
version. If no version-incrementing changes are present in the project, but are present in one or more dependencies, then the project will receive a
patch
version increment.
If you wish to track changes at any depth of your dependency graph, then you should do the following:
trackDeps option to
true on each of the projects
version is run on projects in the right order by configuring
version's target dependencies in
nx.json:
{
"targetDependencies": {
"version": [
{
"target": "version",
"projects": "dependencies"
}
]
}
}
This setup will cause a cascade of version increments starting at the deepest changed dependency,
then continuing up the graph until the indicated project is reached.
Additionally, if used in conjunction with
nx run-many --all, or
nx affected,
then it will avoid attempting to version dependencies multiple times.
Here is an example running semver in a GitHub workflow:
name: default
on:
push:
branches:
- 'master'
jobs:
release:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: git config
run: |
git config user.name "${GITHUB_ACTOR}"
git config user.email "${GITHUB_ACTOR}@users.noreply.github.com"
- run: yarn install --frozen-lockfile
- run: yarn nx version my-project --push --baseBranch master
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
You can found the complete example here.
For new features or breaking changes see the changelog.
This project follows the all-contributors specification.
|
Younes Jaaidi
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
|
Edouard Bozon
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
|
Gleb Mikheev
🤔
|
Richard Lea
💻
|
Katona
🐛 💻
|
ntziolis
🐛
|
RicardoJBarrios
💻 🤔
|
Sylvain Arnouts
🐛
|
GethsLeader
💻 🤔
|
Shahar Kazaz
💻
|
Miloš Lajtman
🐛 💻
|
Charley Bodkin
🐛
|
Jeffrey Bosch
💻
|
RaviTejaVattem
💻
|
Abishek PY
💻 📖
|
Stefan Schneider
💻
|
Travis Jones
💻 📖 🤔
|
Hichri Hassen
🐛
|
Gareth John
💻
|
Diego Juliao
🐛 💻 🤔
|
Charlie Francis
🐛
|
Pierre Huyghe
💻
|
William Sedlacek
💻 🤔
|
Tycho Bokdam
🤔
|
nicolashzmor
🐛
|
Raúl Julián López Caña
🐛 💻
|
Miguel Suarez
💻
|
Katya Pavlenko
🐛
|
Hoon Oh
💻 🤔
This project is MIT licensed.