This is the home of the following tools which are aiming to:
🍰 Improve JavaScript & Angular Developer eXperience
✅ Encourage pragmatic testing
⚡️ Optimize performance
|Package
|Description
|Version
|@jscutlery/cypress-angular
|Cypress Component Testing support for Angular.
|@jscutlery/cypress-harness
|Cypress support for Angular Component Test Harnesses.
|@jscutlery/microwave
|Optimize Angular change detection effortlessly.
|@jscutlery/operators
|Set of operators for RxJS like
suspensify.
This project follows the all-contributors specification.
|
Younes Jaaidi
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
|
Edouard Bozon
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
|
Timeout
💻
|
Jeffrey Bosch
💻
|
srleecode
🐛 💻
This project is MIT licensed.