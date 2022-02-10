openbase logo
@jscutlery/cypress-harness

by jscutlery
0.3.9

Tools that make Angular developer's life easier.

Readme

@jscutlery/devkit

This is the home of the following tools which are aiming to:

🍰 Improve JavaScript & Angular Developer eXperience

✅ Encourage pragmatic testing

⚡️ Optimize performance

PackageDescriptionVersion
@jscutlery/cypress-angularCypress Component Testing support for Angular.
@jscutlery/cypress-harnessCypress support for Angular Component Test Harnesses.
@jscutlery/microwaveOptimize Angular change detection effortlessly.
@jscutlery/operatorsSet of operators for RxJS like suspensify.

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification.


Younes Jaaidi
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
Edouard Bozon
🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔
Timeout
💻
Jeffrey Bosch
💻
srleecode
🐛 💻

License

This project is MIT licensed.

