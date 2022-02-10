This is the home of the following tools which are aiming to:

🍰 Improve JavaScript & Angular Developer eXperience

✅ Encourage pragmatic testing

⚡️ Optimize performance

Package Description Version @jscutlery/cypress-angular Cypress Component Testing support for Angular. @jscutlery/cypress-harness Cypress support for Angular Component Test Harnesses. @jscutlery/microwave Optimize Angular change detection effortlessly. @jscutlery/operators Set of operators for RxJS like suspensify .

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification.

License

This project is MIT licensed.