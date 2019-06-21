Constructive Solid Geometry (CSG) Library

Solid modelling library (2d & 3d)

Overview

Constructive Solid Geometry (CSG) is a modelling technique that uses Boolean operations like union and intersection to combine 3D solids. This library implements CSG operations on meshes elegantly and concisely using BSP trees, and is meant to serve as an easily understandable implementation of the algorithm.

NOTE : as of September 1 2018, we will NOT be accepting new PRS against the V1 / master branch: we realistically are not able to keep adding new features/fixes to the 'old' version and work on the very different V2. thank you for your comprehension ! (already open PRS at that date are exempt)

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install @ jscad / csg

Usage

as Node module :

const csg = require ( '@jscad/csg' )

API

The API documentation can be found here.

Also see the OpenJsCad User Guide.

Contribute

This library is part of the JSCAD Organization, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. We welcome and encourage anyone to pitch in but please take a moment to read the following guidelines.

Copyrights

Some copyrights apply. Copyright (c) 2012 Joost Nieuwenhuijse (joost@newhouse.nl), under the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2011 Evan Wallace (http://madebyevan.com/)

License

The MIT License (MIT) (unless specified otherwise)