JSCAD is a set of modular, browser and command line tools for creating parametric 2D and 3D designs with JavaScript code.
There are many ways to use JSCAD:
An online version, self hosteable web based ui, as CLI (command-line interface) for server-side computations with Node.js, as well as an experimental desktop app or individual Node.js packages!!
This repository is a monorepo (container of multiple packages and tools) maintained with Lerna
There are different 'flavors' of JSCAD that you can use based on your needs
Go to OpenJSCAD.xyz (Tested browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari)
Please see here for details
Please see here for details
From version 1.0.0 onwards, almost all the individual parts of this project are available directly as scoped NPM packages, and can be used independently from the main repository. The full list of these is available here and here
One example of what can be achieved with this can be found here This means you can :
This will be expanded upon in the future, and is the backbone of the newer, modular JSCAD project.
The various JSCAD packages and all source code are part of the JSCAD Organization, and maintained by a group of volunteers. We welcome and encourage anyone to pitch in but please take a moment to read the following guidelines.
If you want to submit a bug report please make sure to follow the Reporting Issues guide. Bug reports are accepted as Issues via GitHub.
If you want to submit a change or a patch, please read the Contributing Guide . New contributions are accepted as Pull Requests via GithHub.
We only accept bug reports and pull requests on GitHub.
If you have a question about how to use JSCAD, then please start a conversation at the JSCAD User Group. You might find the answer in the JSCAD User Guide.
If you have a change or new feature in mind, please start a conversation with the Core Developers and start contributing changes.
Small Note: If editing this README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
A BIG THANKS to all the people who have already contributed to the JSCAD project!
See for more details
HUGE THANKS and SHOUTOUT to nodeBB for hosting our (awesome) forum for free ! Thanks a lot !
JSCAD and all sub components are built upon great open source packages, and contributions.
Early CSG Library by:
XML parsing:
Tooling:
and many more!
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
This project has some awesome sponsors! [Become a sponsor] Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.
The MIT License (MIT) (unless specified otherwise)
That's all for now,
The JSCAD Organization