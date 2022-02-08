This polyfill was kicked off by some of the champions of the Temporal proposal. The goal is to be ready for production use when the Temporal proposal reaches Stage 4, although like with all OSS work progress is dependent on contributors. We're eagerly welcoming to contributors who want to help build and maintain this polyfill. PRs are always welcome!
Note that this polyfill is not affiliated with TC39. Links to other polyfills can be found here.
This polyfill is compatible with Node.js 14 or later.
If you think you've found a bug in the Temporal API itself (not the implementation in this polyfill), please file an issue in the tc39/proposal-temporal issue tracker issue tracker.
If you've found a bug in this polyfill—meaning that the implementation here doesn't match the Temporal spec—please file an issue in this repo's issue tracker.
Reference documentation and examples for the Temporal API can be found here.
A cookbook to help you get started and learn the ins and outs of Temporal is available here
If you find a bug in the documentation, please file a bug over in the tc39/proposal-temporal issue tracker issue tracker.
Note that the Temporal documentation is in the process of being migrated to MDN. You can track the progress of the MDN migration here.
To install:
$ npm install @js-temporal/polyfill
CJS Usage:
const { Temporal, Intl, toTemporalInstant } = require('@js-temporal/polyfill');
Date.prototype.toTemporalInstant = toTemporalInstant;
Import the polyfill as an ES6 module:
import { Temporal, Intl, toTemporalInstant } from '@js-temporal/polyfill';
Date.prototype.toTemporalInstant = toTemporalInstant;
Note that this polyfill currently does not install a global
Temporal object like a real implementation will.
This behavior avoids hiding the global Temporal object in environments where a real Temporal implementation is present.
See this issue for more background on this decision.
Once JS engines start shipping with Temporal, we may decide to change this behavior to match built-in behavior more closely.
See #2 to provide feedback or track this issue.
This polyfill ships ES2020 code for both CJS and ESM bundles - if your environment does not support ES2020, then please make sure to transpile the content of this package along with the rest of your code.
We're eagerly welcoming to contributors who want to help build and maintain this polyfill. PRs are always welcome!