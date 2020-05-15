English | 简体中文

The best third party JS|TS library scaffold. fast to create the framework for building a new library.

The library that based jslib-base can be shared to the jsmini platform

Characteristics

jslib commander all in one

commander all in one Coded in ES6+ or TypeScript, easily compile and generate production code

Third parties rely on automatic injection(Tree shaking)

Supports multi environment, including default browsers, Node, AMD, CMD, Webpack, Rollup, Fis and so on.

Integrated code style lint(eslint).

Integrated unit test environment(mocha).

Integrated test coverage(istanbul+nyc).

Integrated continuous integration tool travis-ci

Supports sideEffects

Integrated Issue template

Integrated jsmini

Usage Instructions

Using npm, install global jslib (node >= 6.0)

$ npm i -g @js-lib/cli

Or use the npx command to skip the install

$ npx @js-lib/cli new

create a new lib

$ jslib new mylib $ cd mylib $ npm i

To update the old lib

$ jslib update

For older projects, the update command cannot be executed directly. Instead, a configuration file can be initialized first

$ jslib new -c

Directory

├── demo - Using demo ├── dist - Compiler output code ├── doc - Project documents ├── src - Source code directory ├── test - Unit tests ├── CHANGELOG .md - Change log └── TODO .md - Planned features

The npm scripts

$ npm run lint $ npm run test $ npm run build $ npm run release $ npm publish

Contribution Guide

This project use lerna to manage mutil plugins

First, to install lerna

$ npm install -g lerna@3.16.4

Some commands of lerna

$ lerna init $ lerna create @js-lib/todo $ lerna add yargs --scope=@js-lib/cli $ lerna list $ lerna bootstrap $ lerna link $ lerna changed $ lerna publish

Contributors

contributors

Change Log

CHANGELOG.md

TODO

TODO.md

Current Users