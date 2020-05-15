English | 简体中文
The best third party
JS|TS library scaffold. fast to create the framework for building a new library.
The library that based jslib-base can be shared to the jsmini platform
jslib commander all in one
Using npm, install global
jslib(node >= 6.0)
$ npm i -g @js-lib/cli
Or use the npx command to skip the install
$ npx @js-lib/cli new
create a new lib
$ jslib new mylib
# input something
$ cd mylib
$ npm i
To update the old lib
$ jslib update
For older projects, the update command cannot be executed directly. Instead, a configuration file can be initialized first
$ jslib new -c
Directory
├── demo - Using demo
├── dist - Compiler output code
├── doc - Project documents
├── src - Source code directory
├── test - Unit tests
├── CHANGELOG.md - Change log
└── TODO.md - Planned features
The npm scripts
$ npm run lint
$ npm run test
$ npm run build
$ npm run release
$ npm publish
This project use lerna to manage mutil plugins
First, to install lerna
$ npm install -g lerna@3.16.4
Some commands of lerna
$ lerna init
$ lerna create @js-lib/todo
$ lerna add yargs --scope=@js-lib/cli
$ lerna list
$ lerna bootstrap
$ lerna link
$ lerna changed
$ lerna publish