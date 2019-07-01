The current version has been moved to the js-joda mono repository, see https://github.com/js-joda/js-joda
Implementation of locale specific funtionality for js-joda, providing function not implemented in js-joda core
Especially this implements patterns elements to print and parse locale specific dates
also see examples in examples folder
Since the process described below requires a lot of setup and internal knowledge,
we provide prebuilt sets of locales as separate npm packages.
So for ease of use you may want to install the corresponding
@js-joda/locale_<locale> package.
The current list of available prebuilt locales is:
this list could be extended relatively easily if needed, as long as data is available in cldr-data
with these packages, no further steps are needed to build the cldr-data.
It is also possible to not use the prebuilt packages. This results in a more complex setup, but also more control over the complete process.
The implementation requires cldr data provided by the cldr-data package and uses cldrjs to load the data. This is necessary to display and parse locale specific data, e.g DayOfWeek or Month Names.
The cldr data is a peer dependency of this package, meaning it must be provided/
npm installed by users of
@js-joda/locale
Since the complete cldr-data package can be quite large, the examples and documentation below show ways to dynamically load or reduce the amount of data needed.
The implementation of
@js-joda/locale also requires
js-joda-timezone package e.g. to parse and output timezone names and offsets
Install joda using npm
npm install js-joda
npm install js-joda-timezone
npm install cldr-data
npm install cldrjs
npm install @js-joda/locale
To enable js-joda-locale you will only need to require it, requiring it automatically registers the locale extensions in the base
js-joda
Note: the
Locale class is exported by
@js-joda/locale so in order to use it, you will need to extract it from there.
require('@js-joda/locale_<locale>')
since
js-joda-locale requires
js-joda-timezone it will also need to be provided, as shown
in the following examples
const {
DateTimeFormatter,
ZonedDateTime,
ZoneId,
} = require('js-joda');
require('js-joda-timezone');
const {
Locale,
} = require('@js-joda/locale_en-us');
var zdt = ZonedDateTime.of(2016, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'));
console.log('en_US formatted string:', zdt.format(DateTimeFormatter.ofPattern('eeee MMMM dd yyyy GGGG, hh:mm:ss a zzzz, \'Week \' ww, \'Quarter \' QQQ').withLocale(Locale.US)));
this will output
en_US formatted string: Friday January 01 2016 Anno Domini, 12:00:00 AM Central European Time, Week 01, Quarter Q1
also see examples/usage_node.js or examples/usage_node_build.js
import { DateTimeFormatter, ZonedDateTime, ZoneId } from 'js-joda';
import 'js-joda-timezone';
import { Locale } from '.@js-joda/locale_en-us';
const zdt = ZonedDateTime.of(2016, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, ZoneId.of('Europe/Berlin'));
console.log('en_US formatted string:', zdt.format(DateTimeFormatter.ofPattern('eeee MMMM dd yyyy GGGG, hh:mm:ss a zzzz, \'Week \' ww, \'Quarter \' QQQ').withLocale(Locale.US)));
also see the example
@js-joda/locale
If you prefer to download
@js-joda/locale as a single dependency (albeit a rather large one in terms of download size), all prebuilt locale packages are also included.
You still need to load the separate locale packages, this can be done e.g.
require('@js-joda/locale/dist/prebuilt/en-us');
see the example
Since the cldr-data files can still be quite large, it is possible to only load the files needed for your application
Also possible would be to use webpack to reduce the overall size of the cldr-data (similar approaches should work with different packaging tools than webpack).
So the following tips are just one way to get the general idea on how to reduce the size of needed cldr-data, we use this for our karma testing setup in karma.conf.js and to build the prebuilt locale packages
In
package.json file define which parts of cldr-data to download and install
(for more information see the cldr-data-npm docs)
...
"cldr-data-coverage": "core",
"cldr-data-urls-filter": "(cldr-core|cldr-numbers-modern|cldr-dates-modern)"
...
(data-coverage
core only downloads data for the most popular languages / locales, while the urls-filter defines
which parts of cldr-data are required for
js-joda-locale to work)
In e.g. webpack.config.js, define which parts/locales of the cldr-data files should end up in the final package
You can for example use the
null-loader to disable loading cldr-data except for the absolutely required parts/locales
use: [{ loader: 'null-loader' }],
resource: {
// don't load everything in cldr-data
test: path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/cldr-data'),
// except the actual data we need (supplemental and de, en, fr locales from main)
exclude: [
path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/cldr-data/main/de'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/cldr-data/main/en'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/cldr-data/main/fr'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/cldr-data/supplemental'),
],
}
or (as we do for our prebuilt packages) use the CldrDataIgnorePlugin, provided in
utils/CldrDataIgnorePlugin.js
"plugins": [
new CldrDataIgnorePlugin(modulesDir, locales)),
]
where modulesDir is the absolute path to
node_modules and
locales is an array of locales to use as they can be defined
for the prebuilt packages. This will only load the absolutely required files for js-joda-locale, it is what we use internally
for the prebuilt packages and to build packages for our karma tests as well.
Depending on your usecase it might also be necessary to define a "faked" cldr-data module that loads
the cldr-data files, this is necessary at least if the code needs to run in the browser since the
cldr-data load uses modules not available in browser (e.g.
fs)
// add cldr-data load workaround
resolve = {
alias: {
'cldr-data$': path.resolve(__dirname, 'test/utils/karma_cldrData.js'),
}
};
These should be the minimum required parts for js-joda-locale
see the karma.conf.js
provides methods for the following pattern letters of the DateTimeFormatterBuilder and DateTimeFormatter classes of js-joda
Localized Text
a for am/pm of day
G for era
q/
Q for localized quarter of year
Zone Text
z for time zone name
Z for localized ZoneOffsets
O for localized ZoneOffsets
Week Information
w for week-of-year
W for week-of-month
Y for week-based-year
e for localized day-of-week
c for localized day-of-week
some of these are only partially localized, e.g.
Q only if three or more
Q are used, one or two
Q also
work with plain
js-joda without using
js-joda-locale