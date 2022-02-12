@jpmorganchase/perspective-viewer-d3fc

Perspective is an interactive analytics and data visualization component, which is especially well-suited for large and/or streaming datasets. Originally developed at J.P. Morgan and open-sourced through the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), Perspective makes it simple to build user-configurable analytics entirely in the browser, or in concert with Python and/or Jupyterlab. Use it to create reports, dashboards, notebooks and applications, with static data or streaming updates via Apache Arrow.

A fast, memory efficient streaming query engine, written in C++ and compiled for both WebAssembly and Python. read/write/streaming for Apache Arrow, and a high-performance columnar expression language based on ExprTK.

A framework-agnostic User Interface Custom Element, powered either in-browser via WebWorker (WebAssembly) or virtually via WebSocket server (Python/Node), as well as a suite of Datagrid and D3FC Chart plugins.

A JupyterLab widget and Python client library, for interactive data analysis in a notebook, as well as scalable production Voila and Holoviz applications.

Examples

Movies Magic NFT NYPD CCRB Olympics COVID Custom Styles BTC Fractal Editable Maps Airports Streaming IEX Cloud NYC Citibike JupyterLab Plugin CSV Superstore Maps Citibike

Documentation

Community