@jpmorganchase/perspective-examples

by finos
0.2.0-beta.3 (see all)

A data visualization and analytics component, especially well-suited for large and/or streaming datasets.

Documentation
37

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Perspective

Perspective is an interactive analytics and data visualization component, which is especially well-suited for large and/or streaming datasets. Originally developed at J.P. Morgan and open-sourced through the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), Perspective makes it simple to build user-configurable analytics entirely in the browser, or in concert with Python and/or Jupyterlab. Use it to create reports, dashboards, notebooks and applications, with static data or streaming updates via Apache Arrow.

  • A fast, memory efficient streaming query engine, written in C++ and compiled for both WebAssembly and Python. read/write/streaming for Apache Arrow, and a high-performance columnar expression language based on ExprTK.

  • A framework-agnostic User Interface Custom Element, powered either in-browser via WebWorker (WebAssembly) or virtually via WebSocket server (Python/Node), as well as a suite of Datagrid and D3FC Chart plugins.

  • A JupyterLab widget and Python client library, for interactive data analysis in a notebook, as well as scalable production Voila and Holoviz applications.


Examples

MoviesMagicNFT
MoviesMagic
NYPD CCRBOlympicsCOVID
OlympicsCOVID
Custom StylesBTCFractal
Custom StylesFractal
EditableMaps AirportsStreaming
EditableMaps AirporsStreaming
IEX CloudNYC CitibikeJupyterLab Plugin
IEX CloudNYC CitibikeJupyterLab Plugin
CSVSuperstoreMaps Citibike
CSVSuperstoreMaps Citibike

Documentation

Community

