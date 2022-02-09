This is the main code repository for all Joystream software. In this mono-repo you will find all the software required to run a Joystream network: The Joystream full node, runtime and all reusable substrate runtime modules that make up the Joystream runtime. In addition to all front-end apps and infrastructure servers necessary for operating the network.
The Joystream network builds on a pre-release version of substrate v2.0 and adds additional functionality to support the various roles that can be entered into on the platform.
The following tools are required for building, testing and contributing to this repo:
If you use VSCode as your code editor we recommend using the workspace settings for recommend eslint plugin to function properly.
After cloning the repo run the following initialization scripts:
# Install rust toolchain
./setup.sh
# build local npm packages
yarn build:packages
# Build joystream/node docker image
yarn build:node:docker
# start a local development network
yarn start
Substrate blockchain
Server Applications - infrastructure
Front-end Applications
Tools and CLI
Testing infrastructure
Pioneer is currently the main web interface to interact with the network:
Currently hosted on: https://testnet.joystream.org
You may have to disable some privacy/ad-blocker extensions in your browser for proper functionality, especially when browsing media.
You can also run a local development instance:
The HEAD of the master branch should always be used for the correct version of the applications to connect to the current testnet:
git checkout master
yarn install
yarn build:packages
yarn workspace pioneer start
This runs a local development web server on port 3000.
Use the link below to browse the network using the publicly hosted endpoint: http://localhost:3000/?rpc=wss://rome-rpc-endpoint.joystream.org:9944/
You can also run your our own joystream-node:
git checkout master
WASM_BUILD_TOOLCHAIN=nightly-2021-02-20 cargo +nightly-2021-02-20 build --release
./target/release/joystream-node -- --pruning archive --chain testnets/joy-testnet-5.json
Wait for the node to sync to the latest block, then change pioneer settings "remote node" option to "Local Node", or follow the link below:
http://localhost:3000/?rpc=ws://localhost:9944/
Learn more about joystream-node.
A step by step guide to setup a full node and validator on the Joystream testnet, can be found here.
tests/network-tests/run-tests.sh
We have lots of good first issues open to help you get started on contributing code. If you are not a developer you can still make valuable contributions by testing our software and providing feedback and opening new issues.
A description of our branching model will help you to understand where work on different software components happens, and consequently where to direct your pull requests.
We rely on
eslint for code quality of our JavaScript and TypeScript code and
prettier for consistent formatting. For Rust we rely on
rustfmt and
clippy.
The husky npm package is used to manage the project git-hooks. This is automatically installed and setup when you run
yarn install.
When you
git commit and
git push some scripts will run automatically to ensure committed code passes lint, tests, and code-style checks.
During a rebase/merge you may want to skip all hooks, you can use
HUSKY_SKIP_HOOKS environment variable.
HUSKY_SKIP_HOOKS=1 git rebase ...
If you use RLS extension in your IDE, start your editor with the
BUILD_DUMMY_WASM_BINARY=1 environment set to workaround a build issue that occurs in the IDE only.
BUILD_DUMMY_WASM_BINARY=1 code ./joystream
See the list of contributors who participated in this project.
All software under this project is licensed as GPLv3 unless otherwise indicated.
Thanks to the whole Parity Tech team for making substrate and helping in chat with tips, suggestions, tutorials and answering all our questions during development.