Joystream

This is the main code repository for all Joystream software. In this mono-repo you will find all the software required to run a Joystream network: The Joystream full node, runtime and all reusable substrate runtime modules that make up the Joystream runtime. In addition to all front-end apps and infrastructure servers necessary for operating the network.

Overview

The Joystream network builds on a pre-release version of substrate v2.0 and adds additional functionality to support the various roles that can be entered into on the platform.

The following tools are required for building, testing and contributing to this repo:

Rust toolchain - required

nodejs v14.x - required

yarn classic package manager v1.22.x- required

docker and docker-compose v.1.29 or higher - required

ansible - optional

If you use VSCode as your code editor we recommend using the workspace settings for recommend eslint plugin to function properly.

After cloning the repo run the following initialization scripts:

./setup.sh yarn build:packages yarn build:node:docker yarn start

Software

Substrate blockchain

Server Applications - infrastructure

Storage Node - Media Storage Infrastructure

Distributor Node - Bandwith Infrastructure

Query Node - GraphQL query infrastructure powering front end applications

Front-end Applications

Pioneer - Main UI for accessing all Joystream features

Atlas - Media Player

Tools and CLI

joystream-cli - CLI for community and governance activities

Testing infrastructure

Network integration - Joystream network integration testing framework

Exploring the network with Pioneer

Pioneer is currently the main web interface to interact with the network:

Currently hosted on: https://testnet.joystream.org

You may have to disable some privacy/ad-blocker extensions in your browser for proper functionality, especially when browsing media.

You can also run a local development instance:

The HEAD of the master branch should always be used for the correct version of the applications to connect to the current testnet:

git checkout master yarn install yarn build:packages yarn workspace pioneer start

This runs a local development web server on port 3000.

Use the link below to browse the network using the publicly hosted endpoint: http://localhost:3000/?rpc=wss://rome-rpc-endpoint.joystream.org:9944/

Running a local full node

You can also run your our own joystream-node:

git checkout master WASM_BUILD_TOOLCHAIN=nightly-2021-02-20 cargo +nightly-2021-02-20 build --release ./target/release/joystream-node -- --pruning archive --chain testnets/joy-testnet-5.json

Wait for the node to sync to the latest block, then change pioneer settings "remote node" option to "Local Node", or follow the link below:

http://localhost:3000/?rpc=ws://localhost:9944/

Learn more about joystream-node.

A step by step guide to setup a full node and validator on the Joystream testnet, can be found here.

Integration tests

tests/network-tests/run-tests.sh

Contributing

We have lots of good first issues open to help you get started on contributing code. If you are not a developer you can still make valuable contributions by testing our software and providing feedback and opening new issues.

A description of our branching model will help you to understand where work on different software components happens, and consequently where to direct your pull requests.

We rely on eslint for code quality of our JavaScript and TypeScript code and prettier for consistent formatting. For Rust we rely on rustfmt and clippy .

The husky npm package is used to manage the project git-hooks. This is automatically installed and setup when you run yarn install .

When you git commit and git push some scripts will run automatically to ensure committed code passes lint, tests, and code-style checks.

During a rebase/merge you may want to skip all hooks, you can use HUSKY_SKIP_HOOKS environment variable.

HUSKY_SKIP_HOOKS = 1 git rebase ...

RLS Extension in VScode or Atom Editors

If you use RLS extension in your IDE, start your editor with the BUILD_DUMMY_WASM_BINARY=1 environment set to workaround a build issue that occurs in the IDE only.

BUILD_DUMMY_WASM_BINARY=1 code ./joystream

Authors

See the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

All software under this project is licensed as GPLv3 unless otherwise indicated.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to the whole Parity Tech team for making substrate and helping in chat with tips, suggestions, tutorials and answering all our questions during development.