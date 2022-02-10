Website - Docs - Marketplace - Template
Build conversational and multimodal experiences for the web, Alexa, Google Assistant, Messenger, Instagram, Google Business Messages, mobile apps, and more. Fully customizable and open source. Works with TypeScript and JavaScript.
@Component()
export class LoveHatePizzaComponent extends BaseComponent {
START() {
return this.$send(YesNoOutput, { message: 'Do you like pizza?' });
}
@Intents(['YesIntent'])
lovesPizza() {
return this.$send({ message: 'Yes! I love pizza, too.', listen: false });
}
@Intents(['NoIntent'])
hatesPizza() {
return this.$send({ message: `That's OK! Not everyone likes pizza.`, listen: false });
}
}
Learn more in our Getting Started Guide.
Install the Jovo CLI:
$ npm install -g @jovotech/cli
Create a new Jovo project (find the v4 template here):
$ jovo new <directory>
Go into project directory and run the Jovo development server:
# Go into project directory (replace <directory> with your folder)
$ cd <directory>
# Run local development server
$ jovo run
# Press "." to open the Jovo Debugger
We're glad to be supported by respected companies and individuals in the voice-first and conversational AI industry. See our Open Collective to learn more.
Gold Sponsors
Silver Sponsors
Bronze Sponsors
Find all supporters in our
BACKERS.md file.