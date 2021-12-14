Fork of node-sqlite3, modified to use SQLCipher.
While the
node-sqlite3 project does include support for compiling against sqlcipher, it requires manual work, and does not work out-of-the-box on Electron on Windows. This fork changes the default configuration to bundle SQLCipher directly, as well as OpenSSL where required.
Binaries are built against N-API 3 and 6, on MacOS, Windows (ia32 and x64) and Linux (x64).
Node 10+ and Electron 6+ is supported.
Other platforms/architectures may work by building from source - see the section below.
yarn add "@journeyapps/sqlcipher"
# Or: npm install --save "@journeyapps/sqlcipher"
var sqlite3 = require('@journeyapps/sqlcipher').verbose();
var db = new sqlite3.Database('test.db');
db.serialize(function() {
// This is the default, but it is good to specify explicitly:
db.run("PRAGMA cipher_compatibility = 4");
// To open a database created with SQLCipher 3.x, use this:
// db.run("PRAGMA cipher_compatibility = 3");
db.run("PRAGMA key = 'mysecret'");
db.run("CREATE TABLE lorem (info TEXT)");
var stmt = db.prepare("INSERT INTO lorem VALUES (?)");
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
stmt.run("Ipsum " + i);
}
stmt.finalize();
db.each("SELECT rowid AS id, info FROM lorem", function(err, row) {
console.log(row.id + ": " + row.info);
});
});
db.close();
A copy of the source for SQLCipher 4.4.2 is bundled, which is based on SQLite 3.33.0.
Building from source when installing the package is only supported up to version 5.2.0.
The two pre-built versions (N-API 3 and N-API 6) cover all electron and node versions, so building from source should not be required.
electron-forge uses electron-rebuild and attempts to rebuild this library from source by default, in a way
that is not compatible with the way
node-pre-gyp is used here.
The workaround is to disable the rebuilding:
If using Electron 11+, use a node version that supports N-API 6+ (v10.20.0+ / v12.17.0+ / v14.0.0).
After
npm install /
yarn install, make sure that the folder
node_modules/@journeyapps/sqlcipher/lib/binding/napi-v6-linux-x64 exists.
If not, check the previous step again, remove the
node_modules folder, and try again.
Disable rebuilding of this library using the
onlyModules option of
electron-rebuild in your
package.json:
"config": {
"forge": {
"electronRebuildConfig": {
"onlyModules": [] // Specify other native modules here if required
}
}
}
Note: electron-builder does not appear to have this issue, and should work directly. Similarly, using electron directly should just work, but do check that a compatible node version is used (see above).
SQLCipher depends on OpenSSL.
For Windows, we bundle OpenSSL 1.1.1i. Binaries are generated using vckpg (e.g.,
.\vcpkg\vcpkg install openssl:x64-windows-static).
On Mac we bundle OpenSSL 1.1.1l.
On Linux we dynamically link against the system OpenSSL.
See the API documentation in the wiki.
Documentation for the SQLCipher extension is available here.
Most of the work in this library is from the node-sqlite3 library by MapBox.
Additionally, some of the SQLCipher-related changes are based on a fork by liubiggun.
node-sqlcipher is BSD licensed.
SQLCipher is
Copyright (c) 2016, ZETETIC LLC under the BSD license.
SQLite is Public Domain