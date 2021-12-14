Fork of node-sqlite3, modified to use SQLCipher.

While the node-sqlite3 project does include support for compiling against sqlcipher, it requires manual work, and does not work out-of-the-box on Electron on Windows. This fork changes the default configuration to bundle SQLCipher directly, as well as OpenSSL where required.

Supported platforms

Binaries are built against N-API 3 and 6, on MacOS, Windows (ia32 and x64) and Linux (x64).

Node 10+ and Electron 6+ is supported.

Other platforms/architectures may work by building from source - see the section below.

Installation

yarn add "@journeyapps/sqlcipher"

Usage

var sqlite3 = require ( '@journeyapps/sqlcipher' ).verbose(); var db = new sqlite3.Database( 'test.db' ); db.serialize( function ( ) { db.run( "PRAGMA cipher_compatibility = 4" ); db.run( "PRAGMA key = 'mysecret'" ); db.run( "CREATE TABLE lorem (info TEXT)" ); var stmt = db.prepare( "INSERT INTO lorem VALUES (?)" ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { stmt.run( "Ipsum " + i); } stmt.finalize(); db.each( "SELECT rowid AS id, info FROM lorem" , function ( err, row ) { console .log(row.id + ": " + row.info); }); }); db.close();

SQLCipher

A copy of the source for SQLCipher 4.4.2 is bundled, which is based on SQLite 3.33.0.

Building from source.

Building from source when installing the package is only supported up to version 5.2.0.

The two pre-built versions (N-API 3 and N-API 6) cover all electron and node versions, so building from source should not be required.

Usage with electron-forge / electron-rebuild

electron-forge uses electron-rebuild and attempts to rebuild this library from source by default, in a way that is not compatible with the way node-pre-gyp is used here.

The workaround is to disable the rebuilding:

If using Electron 11+, use a node version that supports N-API 6+ (v10.20.0+ / v12.17.0+ / v14.0.0). After npm install / yarn install , make sure that the folder node_modules/@journeyapps/sqlcipher/lib/binding/napi-v6-linux-x64 exists. If not, check the previous step again, remove the node_modules folder, and try again. Disable rebuilding of this library using the onlyModules option of electron-rebuild in your package.json : "config" : { "forge" : { "electronRebuildConfig" : { "onlyModules" : [] } } }

Note: electron-builder does not appear to have this issue, and should work directly. Similarly, using electron directly should just work, but do check that a compatible node version is used (see above).

OpenSSL

SQLCipher depends on OpenSSL.

For Windows, we bundle OpenSSL 1.1.1i. Binaries are generated using vckpg (e.g., .\vcpkg\vcpkg install openssl:x64-windows-static ).

On Mac we bundle OpenSSL 1.1.1l.

On Linux we dynamically link against the system OpenSSL.

API

See the API documentation in the wiki.

Documentation for the SQLCipher extension is available here.

Acknowledgments

Most of the work in this library is from the node-sqlite3 library by MapBox.

Additionally, some of the SQLCipher-related changes are based on a fork by liubiggun.

License

node-sqlcipher is BSD licensed.

SQLCipher is Copyright (c) 2016, ZETETIC LLC under the BSD license.