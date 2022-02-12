A curated collection of all country flags in SVG — plus the CSS for easier integration. See the demo.
You can either download the whole project as is or install it via npm or Yarn:
npm install --dev flag-icons
# or
yarn add --dev flag-icons
For using the flags inline with text add the classes
.fi and
.fi-xx (where
xx is the ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code of a country) to an empty
<span>. If you want to have a squared version flag then add the class
fis as well. Example:
<span class="fi fi-gr"></span> <span class="fi fi-gr fis"></span>
You could also apply this to any element, but in that case you'll have to use the
fib instead of
fi and you're set. This will add the correct background with the following CSS properties:
background-size: contain;
background-position: 50%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
Which means that the flag is just going to appear in the middle of an element, so you will have to set manually the correct size of 4 by 3 ratio or if it's squared add also the
flag-icon-squared class.
Run the
yarn to install the dependencies after cloning the project and you'll be able to:
To build
*.less files
$ yarn build
To serve it on
localhost:8000
$ yarn start
To have only specific countries in the css file, remove the ones that you don't need from the
flag-icons-list.less file and build it again.
flag-icons name on npm.