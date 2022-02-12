A curated collection of all country flags in SVG — plus the CSS for easier integration. See the demo.

Install

You can either download the whole project as is or install it via npm or Yarn:

npm install --dev flag-icons yarn add --dev flag-icons

Usage

For using the flags inline with text add the classes .fi and .fi-xx (where xx is the ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code of a country) to an empty <span> . If you want to have a squared version flag then add the class fis as well. Example:

< span class = "fi fi-gr" > </ span > < span class = "fi fi-gr fis" > </ span >

You could also apply this to any element, but in that case you'll have to use the fib instead of fi and you're set. This will add the correct background with the following CSS properties:

background-size : contain ; background-position : 50%; background-repeat : no-repeat ;

Which means that the flag is just going to appear in the middle of an element, so you will have to set manually the correct size of 4 by 3 ratio or if it's squared add also the flag-icon-squared class.

Development

Run the yarn to install the dependencies after cloning the project and you'll be able to:

To build *.less files

$ yarn build

To serve it on localhost:8000

$ yarn start

To have only specific countries in the css file, remove the ones that you don't need from the flag-icons-list.less file and build it again.

Credits