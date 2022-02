Stream To Buffer

A promise based Node.js package that converts a Node.js Readable to buffer

Installation

npm i @jorgeferrero/stream-to-buffer

Usage

import { streamToBuffer } from '@jorgeferrero/stream-to-buffer' ; import * as fs from 'fs' ; const data = await streamToBuffer(fs.createReadStream( './file' )); console .log(data.toString());

Output should be the the content of the file

Test