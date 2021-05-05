



@jonny/touchable-scale

React Native Button that animates it's scale when pressed.



Installation

npm install @jonny/touchable-scale

Also requires Reanimated 2 and Gesture Handler.

Since Version 1.0.0, only Reanimated 2 is supported. If you are still using Reanimated 1, install the latest version of the 0.x release line.

Usage

import TouchableScale from '@jonny/touchable-scale'; export const MyComponent: React.FC = () => { const onPress = useCallback(() => console.log('pressed')); return <TouchableScale onPress={onPress}></TouchableScale>; };

API

<TouchableScale/> follows the same API as <TouchableOpacity/> and should be more or less a drop-in replacement without any changes.

The prop activeScale controls the scale while the button is pressed. The default is 0.95 .

The prop transitionDuration controls the duration of the transition when the button is pressed in miliseconds. The default is 60.

There are no event objects in the onPress callback. See below in the disadvantages section.

You can use the exported TouchableScaleProps type to create typed higher order components.

Advantages over TouchableOpacity

<TouchableScale> is a joyful, modern-looking, animated Touchable.

is a joyful, modern-looking, animated Touchable. Implemented in Reanimated, <TouchableScale/> does not have to cross the bridge to update it's state. It can therefore react to touches faster and feels more snappy.

Disadvantages over TouchableOpacity

Only onPress and onLongPress events are supported. Other touch events such as onPressIn don't work on Android because these events are not being propagated when the button is wrapped in Gesture Handlers. Avoid using this component when you need to listen to events other than onPress or onLongPress .

A press is detected using Gesture Handler state instead of the Touchable Event system, this means there is no event object in the callback: onPress={(e) => console.log(e) // undefined} .

Additional dependency on Reanimated and Gesture Handler.

See also

react-native-scale-button - Button written in Reanimated 2

Credits

Contains functions taken from Redash. Shoutout to William.

License

MIT