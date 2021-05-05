@jonny/touchable-scale
React Native Button that animates it's scale when pressed.
npm install @jonny/touchable-scale
Also requires Reanimated 2 and Gesture Handler.
Since Version 1.0.0, only Reanimated 2 is supported. If you are still using Reanimated 1, install the latest version of the 0.x release line.
import TouchableScale from '@jonny/touchable-scale';
export const MyComponent: React.FC = () => {
const onPress = useCallback(() => console.log('pressed'));
return <TouchableScale onPress={onPress}></TouchableScale>;
};
<TouchableScale/> follows the same API as
<TouchableOpacity/> and should be more or less a drop-in replacement without any changes.
The prop
activeScale controls the scale while the button is pressed. The default is
0.95.
The prop
transitionDuration controls the duration of the transition when the button is pressed in miliseconds. The default is 60.
There are no event objects in the
onPress callback. See below in the disadvantages section.
You can use the exported
TouchableScaleProps type to create typed higher order components.
<TouchableScale> is a joyful, modern-looking, animated Touchable.
<TouchableScale/> does not have to cross the bridge to update it's state. It can therefore react to touches faster and feels more snappy.
Only
onPress and
onLongPress events are supported. Other touch events such as
onPressIn don't work on Android because these events are not being propagated when the button is wrapped in Gesture Handlers. Avoid using this component when you need to listen to events other than
onPress or
onLongPress.
A press is detected using Gesture Handler state instead of the Touchable Event system, this means there is no event object in the callback:
onPress={(e) => console.log(e) // undefined}.
Additional dependency on Reanimated and Gesture Handler.
Contains functions taken from Redash. Shoutout to William.
MIT