SVG Optimizer is a Node.js-based tool for optimizing SVG vector graphics files.
SVG files, especially those exported from various editors, usually contain a lot of redundant and useless information. This can include editor metadata, comments, hidden elements, default or non-optimal values and other stuff that can be safely removed or converted without affecting the SVG rendering result.
# Via npm
npm -g install svgo
# Via yarn
yarn global add svgo
# Processing single files:
svgo one.svg two.svg -o one.min.svg two.min.svg
# Processing directory of svg files, recursively using `-f`, `--folder` :
svgo -f ./path/to/folder/with/svg/files -o ./path/to/folder/with/svg/output
# Help for advanced usage
svgo --help
SVGO has a plugin-based architecture, separate plugins allows various xml svg optimizations. See built-in plugins.
SVGO automatically loads configuration from
svgo.config.js or from
--config ./path/myconfig.js. Some general options can be configured via CLI.
// svgo.config.js
module.exports = {
multipass: true, // boolean. false by default
datauri: 'enc', // 'base64' (default), 'enc' or 'unenc'.
js2svg: {
indent: 2, // string with spaces or number of spaces. 4 by default
pretty: true, // boolean, false by default
},
plugins: [
// set of built-in plugins enabled by default
'preset-default',
// enable built-in plugins by name
'prefixIds',
// or by expanded notation which allows to configure plugin
{
name: 'sortAttrs',
params: {
xmlnsOrder: 'alphabetical',
},
},
],
};
When extending default configuration specify
preset-default plugin to enable optimisations.
Each plugin of default preset can be disabled or configured with "overrides" param.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
name: 'preset-default',
params: {
overrides: {
// customize default plugin options
inlineStyles: {
onlyMatchedOnce: false,
},
// or disable plugins
removeDoctype: false,
},
},
},
],
};
Default preset includes the following list of plugins:
It's also possible to specify a custom plugin:
const anotherCustomPlugin = require('./another-custom-plugin.js');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
name: 'customPluginName',
type: 'perItem', // 'perItem', 'perItemReverse' or 'full'
params: {
optionName: 'optionValue',
},
fn: (ast, params, info) => {},
},
anotherCustomPlugin,
],
};
SVGO provides a few low level utilities.
The core of SVGO is
optimize function.
const { optimize } = require('svgo');
const result = optimize(svgString, {
// optional but recommended field
path: 'path-to.svg',
// all config fields are also available here
multipass: true,
});
const optimizedSvgString = result.data;
If you write a tool on top of SVGO you might need a way to load SVGO config.
const { loadConfig } = require('svgo');
const config = await loadConfig();
// you can also specify a relative or absolute path and customize the current working directory
const config = await loadConfig(configFile, cwd);
|Plugin
|Description
|Default
|cleanupAttrs
|cleanup attributes from newlines, trailing, and repeating spaces
enabled
|mergeStyles
|merge multiple style elements into one
enabled
|inlineStyles
|move and merge styles from
<style> elements to element
style attributes
enabled
|removeDoctype
|remove
doctype declaration
enabled
|removeXMLProcInst
|remove XML processing instructions
enabled
|removeComments
|remove comments
enabled
|removeMetadata
|remove
<metadata>
enabled
|removeTitle
|remove
<title>
enabled
|removeDesc
|remove
<desc>
enabled
|removeUselessDefs
|remove elements of
<defs> without
id
enabled
|removeXMLNS
|removes the
xmlns attribute (for inline SVG)
disabled
|removeEditorsNSData
|remove editors namespaces, elements, and attributes
enabled
|removeEmptyAttrs
|remove empty attributes
enabled
|removeHiddenElems
|remove hidden elements
enabled
|removeEmptyText
|remove empty Text elements
enabled
|removeEmptyContainers
|remove empty Container elements
enabled
|removeViewBox
|remove
viewBox attribute when possible
enabled
|cleanupEnableBackground
|remove or cleanup
enable-background attribute when possible
enabled
|minifyStyles
|minify
<style> elements content with CSSO
enabled
|convertStyleToAttrs
|convert styles into attributes
disabled
|convertColors
|convert colors (from
rgb() to
#rrggbb, from
#rrggbb to
#rgb)
enabled
|convertPathData
|convert Path data to relative or absolute (whichever is shorter), convert one segment to another, trim useless delimiters, smart rounding, and much more
enabled
|convertTransform
|collapse multiple transforms into one, convert matrices to the short aliases, and much more
enabled
|removeUnknownsAndDefaults
|remove unknown elements content and attributes, remove attributes with default values
enabled
|removeNonInheritableGroupAttrs
|remove non-inheritable group's "presentation" attributes
enabled
|removeUselessStrokeAndFill
|remove useless
stroke and
fill attributes
enabled
|removeUnusedNS
|remove unused namespaces declaration
enabled
|prefixIds
|prefix IDs and classes with the SVG filename or an arbitrary string
disabled
|cleanupIDs
|remove unused and minify used IDs
enabled
|cleanupNumericValues
|round numeric values to the fixed precision, remove default
px units
enabled
|cleanupListOfValues
|round numeric values in attributes that take a list of numbers (like
viewBox or
enable-background)
disabled
|moveElemsAttrsToGroup
|move elements' attributes to their enclosing group
enabled
|moveGroupAttrsToElems
|move some group attributes to the contained elements
enabled
|collapseGroups
|collapse useless groups
enabled
|removeRasterImages
|remove raster images
disabled
|mergePaths
|merge multiple Paths into one
enabled
|convertShapeToPath
|convert some basic shapes to
<path>
enabled
|convertEllipseToCircle
|convert non-eccentric
<ellipse> to
<circle>
enabled
|sortAttrs
|sort element attributes for epic readability
disabled
|sortDefsChildren
|sort children of
<defs> in order to improve compression
enabled
|removeDimensions
|remove
width/
height and add
viewBox if it's missing (opposite to removeViewBox, disable it first)
disabled
|removeAttrs
|remove attributes by pattern
disabled
|removeAttributesBySelector
|removes attributes of elements that match a CSS selector
disabled
|removeElementsByAttr
|remove arbitrary elements by
ID or
className
disabled
|addClassesToSVGElement
|add classnames to an outer
<svg> element
disabled
|addAttributesToSVGElement
|adds attributes to an outer
<svg> element
disabled
|removeOffCanvasPaths
|removes elements that are drawn outside of the viewbox
disabled
|removeStyleElement
|remove
<style> elements
disabled
|removeScriptElement
|remove
<script> elements
disabled
|reusePaths
|Find duplicated elements and replace them with links
disabled
|SheetJS LLC
|Fontello
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.
Logo by André Castillo.