@joist/di

by joist-framework
2.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

A small (~2kb) library to help with the creation of web components and web component based applications

Documentation
433

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Joist

NOTE: This branch contains the next available version (2.0.0) and is available under the "beta" tag. Nightly builds are available under the "canary" tag.

A foundation for libraries and applications.

Try it out with Vite and Stackblitz!

When you have to integrate with many different applications, many different framework with many different technologies you need a toolkit to help. From SalesForce to ServiceNow to React you need to write JavaScript/TypeScript and you need tools to help.

Want to share state between Lightning web components? @joist/di is here to help. Need to monitor changes to class properties? @joist/observable. This toolkit is here to help provide just the functionality you need and nothing more. Use with Lit, FAST, Vanilla WC, Node, wherever you find yourself.

Packages

PackageDescription
@joist/controlMakes a CustomElement behave like a form control
@joist/diIOC container
@joist/observableObserve changes to class properties
@joist/styledApply styles to shadow dom. (Constructable stylesheets with fallback)

