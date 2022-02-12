Joist

NOTE: This branch contains the next available version (2.0.0) and is available under the "beta" tag. Nightly builds are available under the "canary" tag.

A foundation for libraries and applications.

Try it out with Vite and Stackblitz!

When you have to integrate with many different applications, many different framework with many different technologies you need a toolkit to help. From SalesForce to ServiceNow to React you need to write JavaScript/TypeScript and you need tools to help.

Want to share state between Lightning web components? @joist/di is here to help. Need to monitor changes to class properties? @joist/observable. This toolkit is here to help provide just the functionality you need and nothing more. Use with Lit, FAST, Vanilla WC, Node, wherever you find yourself.

Packages