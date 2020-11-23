@joethefkingfrypan/sequelize-replace-enum-postgres

This package provides the methods needed to replace a PostgreSQL ENUM in Sequelize migrations.
npm install --save sequelize-replace-enum-postgres
In this migration we are adding the
on-demand value to the
recurrenceType field of
eventRecurrence:
'use strict';
const replaceEnum = require('sequelize-replace-enum-postgres').default;
module.exports = {
up: (queryInterface, Sequelize) => {
return replaceEnum({
queryInterface,
tableName: 'eventRecurrence',
columnName: 'recurrenceType',
defaultValue: 'weekly',
newValues: ['weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly', 'on-demand'],
enumName: 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type'
});
},
down: (queryInterface, Sequelize) => {
return replaceEnum({
queryInterface,
tableName: 'eventRecurrence',
columnName: 'recurrenceType',
defaultValue: 'weekly',
newValues: ['weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly'],
enumName: 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type'
});
}
};