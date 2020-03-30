A comprehensive starter kit for rapid application development using React.

Why Slingshot?

Once you're comfortable with how the example app works, you can delete those files and begin creating your own app .

This starter kit includes a working example app that calculates fuel savings. Note how all source code is placed under /src. Tests are placed alongside the file under test. The final built app is placed under /dist. These are the files you run in production.

This will run the automated build process, start up a webserver, and open the application in your default browser. When doing development with this kit, this command will continue watching all your files. Every time you hit save the code is rebuilt, linting runs, and tests run automatically. Note: The -s flag is optional. It enables silent mode which suppresses unnecessary messages during the build.

First time running the starter kit? Then complete the Initial Machine Setup .

If you already have Visual Studio installed: Open Visual Studio and go to File -> New -> Project -> Visual C++ -> Install Visual C++ Tools for Windows Desktop. The C++ compiler is used to compile browser-sync (and perhaps other Node modules).

Install Python 2.7 . Some node modules may rely on node-gyp, which requires Python on Windows.

Run this to increase the limit on the number of files Linux will watch. Here's why .

Complete the steps below for your operating system:

Need to run multiple versions of Node? Use nvm .

Make sure you ran all steps in Get started including the initial machine setup.

Run npm install - If you forget to do this, you'll see this: babel-node: command not found .

Install the latest version of Node.

Make sure files with names that begin with a dot (.editorconfig, .gitignore, .npmrc) are copied to the project directory root. This is easy to overlook if you copy this repository manually.

Don't run the project from a symbolic link. It may cause issues with file watches.

Delete any .eslintrc that you're storing in your user directory. Also, disable any ESLint plugin / custom rules that you've enabled within your editor. These will conflict with the ESLint rules defined in this project.

Make sure you don't have NODE_ENV set to production on your machine. If you do then the development dependencies won't be installed. Here's how to check.

Install watchman with brew install watchman if you are having the following error after an initial npm start -s : 2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22) 2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22) events.js:160 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ Error: Error watching file for changes: EMFILE at exports._errnoException (util.js:1022:11) at FSEvent.FSWatcher._handle.onchange (fs.js:1406:11)

Tip: Things to check if you get an npm run lint error or build error: If ESW found an error or warning in your project (e.g. console statement or a missing semi-colon), the lint thread will exit with Exit status 1 . To fix: Change the npm run lint script to "esw webpack.config.* src tools; exit 0" Change the npm run lint:watch script to "esw webpack.config.* src tools --watch; exit 0" Note: Adding exit 0 will allow the npm scripts to ignore the status 1 and allow ESW to print all warnings and errors.

Ensure the eslint / esw globally installed version matches the version used in the project. This will ensure the esw keyword is resolved.