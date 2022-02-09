This is the README for the
2.x version of Redoc (React-based).
The README for the
1.x version is on the v1.x branch
Redoc is an open-source tool for generating documentation from OpenAPI (fka Swagger) definitions.
By default Redoc offers a three-panel, responsive layout:
If you want to see how Redoc will render your OpenAPI definition, you can try it out online at https://redocly.github.io/redoc/.
A version of the Swagger Petstore API is displayed by default. To test it with your own OpenAPI definition, enter the URL for your definition and select TRY IT.
Redoc is Redocly's community-edition product. Looking for something more? Checkout the following feature comparison of Redocly's premium products versus Redoc:
|Features
|Redoc
|Reference
|Portals
|Specs
|Swagger 2.0
|√
|√
|√
|OpenAPI 3.0
|√
|√
|√
|OpenAPI 3.1
|√ (basic)
|√
|√
|Theming
|Fonts/colors
|√
|√
|√
|Extra theme options
|√
|√
|Performance
|Pagination
|√
|√
|Search (enhanced)
|√
|√
|Search (server-side)
|√
|Multiple APIs
|Multiple versions
|√
|√
|Multiple APIs
|√
|API catalog
|√
|Additional features
|Try-it console
|√
|√
|Automated code samples
|√
|√
|Deep links
|√
|√
|More SEO control
|√
|Contextual docs
|√
|Landing pages
|√
|React hooks for more control
|√
|Personalization
|√
|Analytics integrations
|√
|Feedback
|Coming Soon
Refer to the Redocly's documentation for more information on these products:
Responsive three-panel design with menu/scrolling synchronization
Ability to integrate your API introduction into the side menu
Simple integration with
create-react-app
Command-line interface to bundle your docs into a zero-dependency HTML file
Neat interactive documentation for nested objects
x-tagGroups specification extension
theme option
discriminator)
Important: all the 2.x releases are deployed to npm and can be used with jsdeliver:
v2.0.0-alpha.15: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/redoc@2.0.0-alpha.17/bundles/redoc.standalone.js
next release: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/redoc@next/bundles/redoc.standalone.js
Additionally, all the 1.x releases are hosted on our GitHub Pages-based CDN (deprecated):
v1.2.0: https://rebilly.github.io/ReDoc/releases/v1.2.0/redoc.min.js
v1.x.x release: https://rebilly.github.io/ReDoc/releases/v1.x.x/redoc.min.js
latest release: https://rebilly.github.io/ReDoc/releases/latest/redoc.min.js - it will point to latest 1.x.x release since 2.x releases are not hosted on this CDN but on unpkg.
|Redoc Release
|OpenAPI Specification
|2.0.0-alpha.54
|3.1, 3.0.x, 2.0
|2.0.0-alpha.x
|3.0, 2.0
|1.19.x
|2.0
|1.18.x
|2.0
|1.17.x
|2.0
Redocly's OpenAPI CLI is an open source command-line tool that you can use to lint your OpenAPI definition. Linting helps you to catch errors and inconsistencies in your OpenAPI definition before publishing.
Refer to Lint configuration in the OpenAPI documentation for more information.
To render your OpenAPI definition using Redoc, use the following HTML code sample and
replace the
spec-url attribute with the url or local file address to your definition.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Redoc</title>
<!-- needed for adaptive design -->
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat:300,400,700|Roboto:300,400,700" rel="stylesheet">
<!--
Redoc doesn't change outer page styles
-->
<style>
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<redoc spec-url='http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json'></redoc>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/redoc@latest/bundles/redoc.standalone.js"> </script>
</body>
</html>
For step-by-step instructions for how to get started using Redoc to render your OpenAPI definition, refer to the Redoc quickstart guide.
See IE11 Support Notes for information on IE support for Redoc.
For more information on Redoc's commmand-line interface, refer to Using the Redoc CLI.
You can inject the Security Definitions widget into any place in your definition
description.
For more information, refer to Security definitions injection.
Redoc uses the following specification extensions:
x-logo - is used to specify API logo
x-traitTag - useful for handling out common things like Pagination, Rate-Limits, etc
x-codeSamples - specify operation code samples
x-examples - specify JSON example for requests
x-nullable - mark schema param as a nullable
x-displayName - specify human-friendly names for the menu categories
x-tagGroups - group tags by categories in the side menu
x-servers - ability to specify different servers for API (backported from OpenAPI 3.0)
x-ignoredHeaderParameters - ability to specify header parameter names to ignore
x-additionalPropertiesName - ability to supply a descriptive name for the additional property keys
x-summary - For Response object, use as the response button text, with description rendered under the button
x-extendedDiscriminator - In Schemas, uses this to solve name-clash issues with the standard discriminator
x-explicitMappingOnly - In Schemas, display a more descriptive property name in objects with additionalProperties when viewing the property list with an object
<redoc> options object
You can use all of the following options with the standalone version of the tag by kebab-casing them. For example,
scrollYOffset becomes
scroll-y-offset, and
expandResponses becomes
expand-responses.
disableSearch - disable search indexing and search box.
expandDefaultServerVariables - enable expanding default server variables, default
false.
expandResponses - specify which responses to expand by default by response codes. Values should be passed as comma-separated list without spaces e.g.
expandResponses="200,201". Special value
"all" expands all responses by default. Be careful: this option can slow-down documentation rendering time.
generatedPayloadSamplesMaxDepth - set the maximum render depth for JSON payload samples (responses and request body). The default value is
10.
maxDisplayedEnumValues - display only specified number of enum values. hide rest values under spoiler.
hideDownloadButton - do not show "Download" spec button. THIS DOESN'T MAKE YOUR SPEC PRIVATE, it just hides the button.
hideHostname - if set, the protocol and hostname is not shown in the operation definition.
hideLoading - do not show loading animation. Useful for small docs.
hideSchemaPattern - if set, the pattern is not shown in the schema.
hideSingleRequestSampleTab - do not show the request sample tab for requests with only one sample.
showObjectSchemaExamples - show object schema example in the properties, default
false.
expandSingleSchemaField - automatically expand single field in a schema
schemaExpansionLevel - specifies whether to automatically expand schemas. Special value
"all" expands all levels. The default value is
0.
jsonSampleExpandLevel - set the default expand level for JSON payload samples (responses and request body). Special value
"all" expands all levels. The default value is
2.
hideSchemaTitles - do not display schema
title next to to the type
simpleOneOfTypeLabel - show only unique oneOf types in the label without titles
sortEnumValuesAlphabetically - set to true, sorts all enum values in all schemas alphabetically
sortOperationsAlphabetically - set to true, sorts operations in the navigation sidebar and in the middle panel alphabetically
sortTagsAlphabetically - set to true, sorts tags in the navigation sidebar and in the middle panel alphabetically
lazyRendering - Not implemented yet
menuToggle - if true clicking second time on expanded menu item will collapse it, default
true.
nativeScrollbars - use native scrollbar for sidemenu instead of perfect-scroll (scrolling performance optimization for big specs).
noAutoAuth - do not inject Authentication section automatically.
onlyRequiredInSamples - shows only required fields in request samples.
pathInMiddlePanel - show path link and HTTP verb in the middle panel instead of the right one.
requiredPropsFirst - show required properties first ordered in the same order as in
required array.
scrollYOffset - If set, specifies a vertical scroll-offset. This is often useful when there are fixed positioned elements at the top of the page, such as navbars, headers etc;
scrollYOffset can be specified in various ways:
showExtensions - show vendor extensions ("x-" fields). Extensions used by ReDoc are ignored. Can be boolean or an array of
string with names of extensions to display.
sortPropsAlphabetically - sort properties alphabetically.
payloadSampleIdx - if set, payload sample will be inserted at this index or last. Indexes start from 0.
theme - ReDoc theme. For details check theme docs.
untrustedSpec - if set, the spec is considered untrusted and all HTML/markdown is sanitized to prevent XSS. Disabled by default for performance reasons. Enable this option if you work with untrusted user data!
sideNavStyle - can be specified in various ways:
<redoc> theme object
spacing
unit: 5 # main spacing unit used in autocomputed theme values later
sectionHorizontal: 40 # Horizontal section padding. COMPUTED: spacing.unit * 8
sectionVertical: 40 # Horizontal section padding. COMPUTED: spacing.unit * 8
breakpoints # breakpoints for switching three/two and mobile view layouts
small: '50rem'
medium: '85rem'
large: '105rem'
colors
tonalOffset: 0.3 # default tonal offset used in computations
typography
fontSize: '14px'
lineHeight: '1.5em'
fontWeightRegular: '400'
fontWeightBold: '600'
fontWeightLight: '300'
fontFamily: 'Roboto, sans-serif'
smoothing: 'antialiased'
optimizeSpeed: true
headings
fontFamily: 'Montserrat, sans-serif'
fontWeight: '400'
lineHeight: '1.6em'
code # inline code styling
fontSize: '13px'
fontFamily: 'Courier, monospace'
lineHeight: # COMPUTED: typography.lineHeight
fontWeight: # COMPUTED: typography.fontWeightRegular
color: '#e53935'
backgroundColor: 'rgba(38, 50, 56, 0.05)'
wrap: false # whether to break word for inline blocks (otherwise they can overflow)
links
color: # COMPUTED: colors.primary.main
visited: # COMPUTED: typography.links.color
hover: # COMPUTED: lighten(0.2 typography.links.color)
menu
width: '260px'
backgroundColor: '#fafafa'
textColor: '#333333'
activeTextColor: # COMPUTED: theme.menu.textColor (if set by user) or theme.colors.primary.main
groupItems # Group headings
textTransform: 'uppercase'
level1Items # Level 1 items like tags or section 1st level items
textTransform: 'none'
arrow # menu arrow
size: '1.5em'
color: # COMPUTED: theme.menu.textColor
logo
maxHeight: # COMPUTED: menu.width
maxWidth: # COMPUTED: menu.width
gutter: '2px' # logo image padding
rightPanel
backgroundColor: '#263238'
width: '40%'
textColor: '#ffffff'
see CONTRIBUTING.md