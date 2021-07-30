Generate Social Media Images Using Cloudinary

This is a utility function that builds social media images by overlaying a title and tagline over an image using Cloudinary’s APIs.

NOTE: a Cloudinary account is required to use this package. The free tier should be more than enough for most small to medium websites using this package. Sign up for an account here!

This was created as part of an article series:

Installation

npm install --save @jlengstorf/get-share-image yarn add @jlengstorf/get-share-image

See how this is used in a production site in the learnwithjason.dev source code.

Example Usage

import getShareImage from '@jlengstorf/get-share-image' ; const socialImage = getShareImage({ title : 'Deploy a Node.js App to DigitalOcean with SSL' , tagline : '#devops #nodejs #ssl' , cloudName : 'jlengstorf' , imagePublicID : 'lwj/blog-post-card' , titleFont : 'futura' , taglineFont : 'futura' , textColor : '232129' , });

This generates an image URL:

https://res.cloudinary.com/jlengstorf/image/upload/w_1280,h_669,c_fill,q_auto,f_auto/w_760,c_fit,co_rgb:232129,g_south_west,x_480,y_254,l_text:futura_64:Deploy%20a%20Node.js%20App%20to%20DigitalOcean%20with%20SSL/w_760,c_fit,co_rgb:232129,g_north_west,x_480,y_445,l_text:futura_48:%23devops%20%23nodejs%20%23ssl/lwj/blog-post-card

Which looks like this:

Options

This utility function accepts a config object. Available options are as follows:

name required description title true (string) title text to be placed on the card tagline (string) tagline text to be placed on the card cloudName true (string) your Cloudinary cloud name (i.e. your username) imagePublicID true (string) the public ID of your social image template cloudinaryUrlBase (string, default https://res.cloudinary.com ) Cloudinary asset URL titleFont (string, default arial ) font to use for rendering title titleExtraConfig (string) optional additional text overlay config taglineExtraConfig (string) optional additional text overlay config taglineFont (string, default arial ) font to use for rendering tagline imageWidth (number, default 1280 ) SEO image width (defaults to Twitter ratio) imageHeight (number, default 669 ) SEO image height (defaults to Twitter ratio) textAreaWidth (number, default 760 ) width of title and tagline text areas textLeftOffset (number, default 480 ) distance from left edge to start text boxes titleGravity (string, default south_west ) location the title is anchored from taglineGravity (string, default north_west ) location the tagline is anchored from titleLeftOffset (number, null ) distance from left edge to start text boxes taglineLeftOffset (number, default null ) distance from left edge to start text boxes titleBottomOffset (number, default 254 ) distance from bottom to start title text taglineTopOffset (number, default 445 ) distance from top to start tagline text textColor (string, default 000000 ) hex value for text color titleColor (string) hex value specific for title color. If this is not set, the color will be the one set to textColor taglineColor (string) hex value specific for tagline color. If this is not set, the color will be the one set to textColor titleFontSize (number, default 64 ) font size to use for the title taglineFontSize (number, default 48 ) font size to use for the tagline version (string) optional version string for caching

Setting config options

const socialImage = getShareImage({ title : 'My Post Title' , tagline : 'A tagline for the post' , cloudName : 'myusername' , imagePublicID : 'my-template-image.jpg' , titleExtraConfig : '_bold' , textColor : '663399' , });

Who is using this?