Readme

Generate Social Media Images Using Cloudinary

This is a utility function that builds social media images by overlaying a title and tagline over an image using Cloudinary’s APIs.

NOTE: a Cloudinary account is required to use this package. The free tier should be more than enough for most small to medium websites using this package. Sign up for an account here!

This was created as part of an article series:

Installation

# install using npm
npm install --save @jlengstorf/get-share-image

# install using yarn
yarn add @jlengstorf/get-share-image

See how this is used in a production site in the learnwithjason.dev source code.

Example Usage

import getShareImage from '@jlengstorf/get-share-image';

const socialImage = getShareImage({
  title: 'Deploy a Node.js App to DigitalOcean with SSL',
  tagline: '#devops #nodejs #ssl',
  cloudName: 'jlengstorf',
  imagePublicID: 'lwj/blog-post-card',
  titleFont: 'futura',
  taglineFont: 'futura',
  textColor: '232129',
});

This generates an image URL:

https://res.cloudinary.com/jlengstorf/image/upload/w_1280,h_669,c_fill,q_auto,f_auto/w_760,c_fit,co_rgb:232129,g_south_west,x_480,y_254,l_text:futura_64:Deploy%20a%20Node.js%20App%20to%20DigitalOcean%20with%20SSL/w_760,c_fit,co_rgb:232129,g_north_west,x_480,y_445,l_text:futura_48:%23devops%20%23nodejs%20%23ssl/lwj/blog-post-card

Which looks like this:

Deploy a Node.js App to DigitalOcean with SSL, from learnwithjason.dev

Options

This utility function accepts a config object. Available options are as follows:

namerequireddescription
titletrue(string) title text to be placed on the card
tagline(string) tagline text to be placed on the card
cloudNametrue(string) your Cloudinary cloud name (i.e. your username)
imagePublicIDtrue(string) the public ID of your social image template
cloudinaryUrlBase(string, default https://res.cloudinary.com) Cloudinary asset URL
titleFont(string, default arial) font to use for rendering title
titleExtraConfig(string) optional additional text overlay config
taglineExtraConfig(string) optional additional text overlay config
taglineFont(string, default arial) font to use for rendering tagline
imageWidth(number, default 1280) SEO image width (defaults to Twitter ratio)
imageHeight(number, default 669) SEO image height (defaults to Twitter ratio)
textAreaWidth(number, default 760) width of title and tagline text areas
textLeftOffset(number, default 480) distance from left edge to start text boxes
titleGravity(string, default south_west) location the title is anchored from
taglineGravity(string, default north_west) location the tagline is anchored from
titleLeftOffset(number, null) distance from left edge to start text boxes
taglineLeftOffset(number, default null) distance from left edge to start text boxes
titleBottomOffset(number, default 254) distance from bottom to start title text
taglineTopOffset(number, default 445) distance from top to start tagline text
textColor(string, default 000000) hex value for text color
titleColor(string) hex value specific for title color. If this is not set, the color will be the one set to textColor
taglineColor(string) hex value specific for tagline color. If this is not set, the color will be the one set to textColor
titleFontSize(number, default 64) font size to use for the title
taglineFontSize(number, default 48) font size to use for the tagline
version(string) optional version string for caching

Setting config options

const socialImage = getShareImage({
  title: 'My Post Title',
  tagline: 'A tagline for the post',
  cloudName: 'myusername',
  imagePublicID: 'my-template-image.jpg',
  titleExtraConfig: '_bold', // optional - set title font weight to bold
  textColor: '663399', // optional — set the color to purple
});

Who is using this?

