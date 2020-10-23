⚠️ Deprecated in favour of its complete re-write - please use fantasticon instead

Icon font generator

Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files

Intro

This cli utility is ment to make webfont icon sets creation from the command line really simple - It wraps and pre-configures webfonts-generator, but allows for some degree of customisation.

It also does a couple extra things such as creating a .json file containing the icons to unicode characters map, which may be later used in styles, templates, etc..

Upgrading from v1.x.x

!! If you're upgrading from v1.x.x to v2.x.x - here's the changelog and thoubleshooting: https://github.com/Workshape/icon-font-generator/releases/tag/v2.1.2

!! icon-font-generator v2.x.x >= requires Node.js >= v8.1.0 - is you wish to run on a lower version, use v1.1.2

Install

npm install -g icon - font -generator

Use

Quick usage

icon - font -generator my-icons

Cli params

Usage : icon-font-generator [ svg-icons-glob ] -o [ output-dir ] [ options ] Example : icon-font-generator src/*.svg -o dist Options: - o, --out Output icon font set files to <out> directory - n, --name Name to use for generated fonts and files ( Default: icons) - s, --silent Do not produce output logs other than errors ( Default: false ) - f, --fontspath Relative path to fonts directory to use in output files ( Default: ./) - c, --css Generate CSS file if true ( Default: true ) - -csspath CSS output path (Defaults to <out> /<name>.css) - -cssfontsurl CSS fonts directory url (Defaults to relative path) - -csstp CSS handlebars template path (Optional) - -html Generate HTML preview file if true (Default: true) - -htmlpath HTML output path (Defaults to <out>/<name>.html) - -types Font types - (Defaults to 'svg, ttf, woff, woff2, eot' ) - -htmltp HTML handlebars template path (Optional) - j, --json Generate JSON map file if true ( Default: true ) - -jsonpath JSON output path (Defaults to <out> /<name>.json) - p, --prefix CSS classname prefix for icons (Default: icon) - t, --tag CSS base tag for icons (Default: i) - -selector Use a selector instead of 'tag + prefix' (Default: null) - -normalize Normalize icons sizes (Default: false) - -round Setup SVG rounding (Default: 10e12) - -descent Offset applied to the baseline (Default: 0) - -mono Make font monospace (Default: false) - -height Fixed font height value - -center Center font horizontally

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Workshape.io Ltd. - Released under the MIT license