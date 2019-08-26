Build real-time collaborative DApps on top of IPFS
$ npm install peer-base
const PeerBase = require('peer-base')
Clone this repo.
$ cd peer-base
$ cd examples/react-app
$ npm install
In a different window, on the same dir, start the rendezvous server:
$ npm run start:rv
In a different window, on the same dir, run the app server:
$ npm start
Open http://localhost:3000 and test the app.
Clone this repo and run:
$ npm install
$ npm test
If you want to make sure your deployed pinner is working correctly, there is a
utility-test that you can run with
npm run test:post-deploy that will ensure
your deployed pinner works correctly.
First you need to export environment variables to ensure the assertion values are correct for your environment, then you can run the test. Example:
export PEER_BASE_APP_NAME=peer-pad/2
export PEER_BASE_SWARM_ADDRESS=/dns4/localhost/tcp/9090/ws/p2p-websocket-star
export PEER_BASE_PINNER_ID=Qmb9WDZUnUzEmZwkbMMGi4cV65F1sqcQa49dfZy9baRBJo
npm run test:post-deploy
The infrastructure for peer-base and related applications is managed via https://github.com/peer-base/peer-base/
You can activate the debugging logs by manipulating the
DEBUG environment variable. Example:
$ DEBUG=peer-star:* npm test
For file-specific
DEBUG values, see the source code and look for usages of the
debug package.
Peer-base and the IPFS implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:
MIT