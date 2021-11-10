Hyperdrive is a secure, real-time distributed file system designed for easy P2P file sharing.
It has a handful of cool features:
Hyperdrive can also be used in a variety of ways:
If you're looking for a "batteries included" experience, check out the Hyperdrive daemon.
For standalone use in your modules, you can install through NPM:
npm install hyperdrive
Hyperdrive aims to implement the same API as Node.js' core
fs module, and mirrors many POSIX APIs.
var Hyperdrive = require('hyperdrive')
var drive = new Hyperdrive('./my-first-hyperdrive') // content will be stored in this folder
drive.writeFile('/hello.txt', 'world', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
drive.readdir('/', function (err, list) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(list) // prints ['hello.txt']
drive.readFile('/hello.txt', 'utf-8', function (err, data) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(data) // prints 'world'
})
})
})
Hyperdrives can easily be replicated to other machines over any stream-based transport layer!
var net = require('net')
// ... on one machine
var server = net.createServer(function (socket) {
socket.pipe(drive.replicate(false)).pipe(socket)
})
server.listen(10000)
// ... on another
var clonedDrive = new Hyperdrive('./my-cloned-hyperdrive', origKey)
var socket = net.connect(10000)
socket.pipe(clonedDrive.replicate(true)).pipe(socket)
It also comes with build in versioning, live replication (where the replication streams remain open, syncing new changes), and nested Hyperdrive mounting. See more below.
var drive = new Hyperdrive(storage, [key], [options])
Create a new Hyperdrive.
The
storage parameter defines how the contents of the drive will be stored. It can be one of the following, depending on how much control you require over how the drive is stored.
If you pass in a string, the drive content will be stored in a folder at the given path.
You can also pass in a function. This function will be called with the name of each of the required files for the drive, and needs to return a
random-access-storage instance.
If you require complete control, you can also pass in a corestore instance (or an API-compatible replacement).
name: the name of the file to be stored
opts
key: the feed key of the underlying Hypercore instance
discoveryKey: the discovery key of the underlying Hypercore instance
drive: the current Hyperdrive instance
Options include:
{
sparse: true, // only download data on content feed when it is specifically requested
sparseMetadata: true // only download data on metadata feed when requested
extensions: [], // The list of extension message types to use
}
For more storage configuration, you can also provide any corestore option.
Note that a cloned hyperdrive drive is fully "sparse" by default, meaning that the
sparse and
sparseMetadata options are both true. This is usually the best way to use Hyperdrive, but you can also set these options to false to enable eager downloading of both the content and the metadata. If you'd like more control over download strategies, you can use the
download method directly.
Hyperdrive replication occurs through streams, meaning you can pipe a drive's replication stream into any stream-based transport system you'd like. If you have many nested Hyperdrives mounted within a parent drive,
replicate will sync all children as well.
var stream = drive.replicate(isInitiator, [options])
Replicate this drive. Options include
{
live: false, // keep replicating,
encrypt: true // Enable NOISE encryption.
}
The
isInitiator argument is a boolean indicating whether you are the iniatior of the connection (ie the client)
or if you are the passive part (ie the server).
If you are using a P2P swarm like Hyperswarm you can know this by checking if the swarm connection is a client socket or server socket. In Hyperswarm you can check that using client property on the peer details object
If you want to multiplex the replication over an existing hypercore replication stream you can pass
another stream instance instead of the
isInitiator boolean.
drive.version
Get the current version of the drive (incrementing number).
drive.key
The public key identifying the drive.
drive.discoveryKey
A key derived from the public key that can be used to discovery other peers sharing this drive.
drive.writable
A boolean indicating whether the drive is writable.
drive.peers
A list of peers currently replicating with this drive
drive.on('ready')
Emitted when the drive is fully ready and all properties has been populated.
drive.on('error', err)
Emitted when a critical error during load happened.
drive.on('update')
Emitted when there is a new update to the drive. Not triggered unless you load the data. Use
drive.watch() to start loading.
drive.on('metadata-download', index, data, feed)
Emitted when data has been downloaded for the metadata feed.
drive.on('metadata-upload', index, data, feed)
Emitted when data has been uploaded for the metadata feed.
drive.on('content-download', index, data, feed)
Emitted when data has been downloaded for the content feed.
drive.on('content-upload', index, data, feed)
Emitted when data has been uploaded for the content feed.
drive.on('peer-add', peer)
Emitted when a new peer has been added.
const drive = new Hyperdrive()
drive.on('peer-add', (peer) => {
console.log('Connected peer', peer.remotePublicKey)
})
drive.on('peer-open', peer)
Emitted when a peer has been added and has finished handshaking.
drive.on('peer-remove', peer)
Emitted when a peer has been removed.
drive.on('close')
Emitted when the drive has been closed.
Hyperdrive supports hypercore extensions, letting you plug custom logic into a drive's replication streams.
ext = drive.registerExtension(name, handlers)
Register a new replication extension.
name should be the name of your extension and
handlers should look like this:
{
encoding: 'json' | 'binary' | 'utf-8' | anyAbstractEncoding,
onmessage (message, peer) {
// called when a message is received from a peer
// will be decoded using the encoding you provide
},
onerror (err) {
// called in case of an decoding error
}
}
ext.send(message, peer)
Send an extension message to a specific peer.
ext.broadcast(message)
Send a message to every peer you are connected to.
Since Hyperdrive is built on top of append-only logs, old versions of files are preserved by default. You can get a read-only snapshot of a drive at any point in time with the
checkout function, which takes a version number. Additionally, you can tag versions with string names, making them more parseable.
var oldDrive = drive.checkout(version, [opts])
Checkout a readonly copy of the drive at an old version. Options for the checkout are duplicated from the parent by default, but you can also pass in additional Hyperdrive options.
drive.createTag(name, [version], cb)
Create a tag that maps to a given version. If a version is not provided, the current version will be used.
Tags are stored inside the drive's "hidden trie," meaning they're not enumerable using Hyperdrive's standard filesystem methods. They will replicate with all the other data in the drive, though.
drive.getTaggedVersion(name, cb)
Return the version corresponding to a tag.
Combined with
checkout, this lets you navigate between tagged versions.
drive.deleteTag(name, cb)
Delete a tag. If the tag doesn't exist, this will be a no-op.
drive.getAllTags(cb)
Return a Map of all tags. The Map will be of the form:
{
name => version
}
var stream = drive.createDiffStream(otherVersion, [prefix])
Check what differences there are between the drive version and another version of the drive.
In sparse mode (which is the default), data will be downloaded from peers on-demand. If you'd like more control over this, you can use the
download function to explicitly mark certain files/directory for immediate downloading.
drive.download([path], [callback])
Download all files in path of current version. If no path is specified this will download all files.
You can use this with
.checkout(version) to download a specific version of the drive.
drive.checkout(version).download()
var stream = drive.createReadStream(name, [options])
Read a file out as a stream. Similar to fs.createReadStream.
Options include:
{
start: optionalByteOffset, // similar to fs
end: optionalInclusiveByteEndOffset, // similar to fs
length: optionalByteLength
}
drive.readFile(name, [options], callback)
Read an entire file into memory. Similar to fs.readFile.
Options can either be an object or a string
Options include:
{
encoding: string
}
or a string can be passed as options to simply set the encoding - similar to fs.
var stream = drive.createWriteStream(name, [options])
Write a file as a stream. Similar to fs.createWriteStream.
If
options.cached is set to
true, this function returns results only if they have already been downloaded.
options.metadata is optionally an object with string keys and buffer objects to set metadata on the file entry.
drive.writeFile(name, buffer, [options], [callback])
Write a file from a single buffer. Similar to fs.writeFile.
drive.unlink(name, [callback])
Unlinks (deletes) a file. Similar to fs.unlink.
drive.mkdir(name, [options], [callback])
Explictly create an directory. Similar to fs.mkdir
drive.rmdir(name, [callback])
Delete an empty directory. Similar to fs.rmdir.
drive.readdir(name, [options], [callback])
Lists a directory. Similar to fs.readdir.
Options include:
{
recursive: false, // Recurse into subdirectories and mounts
noMounts: false // Do not recurse into mounts when recursive: true
}
drive.stat(name, [options], callback)
Stat an entry. Similar to fs.stat. Sample output:
Stat {
dev: 0,
nlink: 1,
rdev: 0,
blksize: 0,
ino: 0,
mode: 16877,
uid: 0,
gid: 0,
size: 0,
offset: 0,
blocks: 0,
atime: 2017-04-10T18:59:00.147Z,
mtime: 2017-04-10T18:59:00.147Z,
ctime: 2017-04-10T18:59:00.147Z,
linkname: undefined
}
The stat may include a metadata object (string keys, buffer values) with metadata that was passed into
writeFile or
createWriteStream.
The output object includes methods similar to fs.stat:
var stat = drive.stat('/hello.txt')
stat.isDirectory()
stat.isFile()
stat.isSymlink()
Options include:
{
wait: true|false // default: true
}
If
wait is set to
true, this function will wait for data to be downloaded. If false, will return an error.
drive.lstat(name, [options], callback)
Stat an entry but do not follow symlinks. Similar to fs.lstat.
Options include:
{
wait: true|false // default: true
}
If
wait is set to
true, this function will wait for data to be downloaded. If false, will return an error.
drive.info(name, callback)
Gets mount information about an entry.
The mount information takes the form:
{
feed, // The metadata feed for the mountpoint.
mountPath, // The absolute path of the entry's parent mount.
mountInfo // The mount metadata record
}
drive.access(name, [options], callback)
Similar to fs.access.
Options include:
{
wait: true|false // default: true
}
If
wait is set to
true, this function will wait for data to be downloaded. If false, will return an error.
If you want more control over your reads and writes, you can open file descriptors. The file descriptor API mirrors Node's descriptors. Importantly, Hyperdrive does not currently handle random-access writes. Similarly, appends require the previous contents of the file to be duplicated, though this all happens internally. Random-access reads, on the other hand, are fully supported and very fast.
We're still investigating more performant solutions to random-access write and appends, and it's high on our priority list!
drive.open(name, flags, callback)
Open a file and get a file descriptor back. Similar to fs.open.
Note that currently only read mode is supported in this API.
drive.read(fd, buf, offset, len, position, callback)
Read from a file descriptor into a buffer. Similar to fs.read.
drive.write(fd, buf, offset, len, pos, cb)
Write from a buffer into a file descriptor. Similar to fs.write.
drive.symlink(target, linkname, cb)
Create a symlink from
linkname to
target.
drive.watch(name, onchange)
Watch for changes in the drive. Set
name to
/ to watch for all changes, or specify the path to a folder to watch for.
Note that currently watching will not notify you of changes in mounts. You will need to listen on all the mounted drives manually.
Hyperdrive supports "mounting" other Hyperdrives at paths within a parent drive. This means that if your friend has a photo album drive, you can nest their drive within your own by calling
myDrive.mount('photos/my-friends-album', <my-friends-album-key>).
This feature is useful for composing larger collections out of smaller shareable units, or for aggregating content from many users into one aggregate drive. One pattern you might want to try is a "group" where each user has a structured drive with standard directory names within a parent (i.e.
my-group/userA/docs,
my-group/userB/docs). Using this pattern, it's easy to aggregate all "docs" with a recursive readdir over the group.
drive.mount(name, key, opts, cb)
Mounts another Hyperdrive at the specified mountpoint.
If a
version is specified in the options, then the mountpoint will reference a static checkout (it will never update).
Options include:
{
version: (drive version) // The drive version to checkout.
}
drive.unmount(name, cb)
Unmount a previously-mounted Hyperdrive.
drive.createMountStream(opts)
Create a stream containing content/metadata feeds for all mounted Hyperdrives. Each entry in the stream has the form:
{
path: '/', // The mountpoint
metadata: Hypercore(...), // The mounted metadata feed
content: Hypercore(...) // The mounted content feed
}
drive.getAllMounts(opts, cb)
Returns a Map of the content/metadata feeds for all mounted Hyperdrives, keyed by their mountpoints. The results will always include the top-level feeds (with key '/').
Options include:
{
memory: true|false // Only list drives currently cached in memory (default: false).
}
drive.close(fd, [callback])
Close a file. Similar to fs.close.
drive.close([callback])
Closes all open resources used by the drive. The drive should no longer be used after calling this.
archive.destroyStorage([callback])
Destroys the data stored in the archive and closes it. Does not affect mounted archives. The archive should no longer be used after calling this.
