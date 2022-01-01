dat-node is a high-level module for building Dat applications on the file system.
Dat is a decentralized tool for distributing data and files, built for scientific and research data. You can start using Dat today in these client applications:
require!
Many of our dependencies work in the browser, but
dat-node is tailored for file system applications. See dat-js if you want to build browser-friendly Dat applications.
To send files via Dat:
var Dat = require('dat-node')
// 1. My files are in /joe/cat-pic-analysis
Dat('/joe/cat-pic-analysis', function (err, dat) {
if (err) throw err
// 2. Import the files
dat.importFiles()
// 3. Share the files on the network!
dat.joinNetwork()
// (And share the link)
console.log('My Dat link is: dat://', dat.key.toString('hex'))
})
These files are now available to share over the dat network via the key printed in the console.
To download the files, you can make another dat-node instance in a different folder. This time we also have three steps:
var Dat = require('dat-node')
// 1. Tell Dat where to download the files
Dat('/download/cat-analysis', {
// 2. Tell Dat what link I want
key: '<dat-key>' // (a 64 character hash from above)
}, function (err, dat) {
if (err) throw err
// 3. Join the network & download (files are automatically downloaded)
dat.joinNetwork()
})
Thats it! By default, all files are automatically downloaded when you connect to the other users.
Dig into more use cases below and please let us know if you have questions! You can open a new issue or talk to nice humans in our chat room.
All dat-node applications have a similar structure around three main elements:
We'll go through what these are for and a few of the common usages of each element.
Every dat archive has storage, this is the required first argument for dat-node. By default, we use dat-storage which stores the secret key in
~/.dat/ and the rest of the ddata in
dir/.dat. Other common options are:
/my-dir and metadata in
my-dir/.dat by passing
/my-dir as the first argument.
temp: true option to keep metadata stored in memory.
// Permanent Storage
Dat('/my-dir', function (err, dat) {
// Do Dat Stuff
})
// Temporary Storage
Dat('/my-dir', {temp: true}, function (err, dat) {
// Do Dat Stuff
})
Both of these will import files from
/my-dir when doing
dat.importFiles() but only the first will make a
.dat folder and keep the metadata on disk.
The storage argument can also be passed through to hyperdrive for more advanced storage use cases.
Dat is all about the network! You'll almost always want to join the network right after you create your Dat:
Dat('/my-dir', function (err, dat) {
dat.joinNetwork()
dat.network.on('connection', function () {
console.log('I connected to someone!')
})
})
Remember, if you are downloading - metadata and file downloads will happen automatically once you join the network!
Dat runs on a peer to peer network, sometimes there may not be anyone online for a particular key. You can make your application more user friendly by using the callback in
joinNetwork:
// Downloading <key> with joinNetwork callback
Dat('/my-dir', {key: '<key>'}, function (err, dat) {
dat.joinNetwork(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
// After the first round of network checks, the callback is called
// If no one is online, you can exit and let the user know.
if (!dat.network.connected || !dat.network.connecting) {
console.error('No users currently online for that key.')
process.exit(1)
}
})
})
If you want to control what files and metadata are downloaded, you can use the sparse option:
// Downloading <key> with sparse option
Dat('/my-dir', {key: '<key>', sparse: true}, function (err, dat) {
dat.joinNetwork()
// Manually download files via the hyperdrive API:
dat.archive.readFile('/cat-locations.txt', function (err, content) {
console.log(content) // prints cat-locations.txt file!
})
})
Dat will only download metadata and content for the parts you request with
sparse mode!
There are many ways to get files imported into an archive! Dat node provides a few basic methods. If you need more advanced imports, you can use the
archive.createWriteStream() methods directly.
By default, just call
dat.importFiles() to import from the directory you initialized with. You can watch that folder for changes by setting the watch option:
Dat('/my-data', function (err, dat) {
if (err) throw err
var progress = dat.importFiles({watch: true}) // with watch: true, there is no callback
progress.on('put', function (src, dest) {
console.log('Importing ', src.name, ' into archive')
})
})
You can also import from another directory:
Dat('/my-data', function (err, dat) {
if (err) throw err
dat.importFiles('/another-dir', function (err) {
console.log('done importing another-dir')
})
})
That covers some of the common use cases, let us know if there are more to add! Keep reading for the full API docs.
Dat(dir|storage, [opts], callback(err, dat))
Initialize a Dat Archive in
dir. If there is an existing Dat Archive, the archive will be resumed.
dir (Default) - Use dat-storage inside
dir. This stores files as files, sleep files inside
.dat, and the secret key in the user's home directory.
dir with
opts.latest: false - Store as SLEEP files, including storing the content as a
content.data file. This is useful for storing all history in a single flat file.
dir with
opts.temp: true - Store everything in memory (including files).
storage function - pass a custom storage function along to hyperdrive, see dat-storage for an example.
Most options are passed directly to the module you're using (e.g.
dat.importFiles(opts). However, there are also some initial
opts can include:
opts = {
key: '<dat-key>', // existing key to create archive with or resume
temp: false, // Use random-access-memory as the storage.
legacy: undefined, // undefined -> use hyperdrive (multiwriter) when creating,
otherwise detect uniwriter/multiwriter
// true -> Use hyperdrive-legacy (uniwriter)
// false -> Use hyperdrive (multiwriter)
// Hyperdrive options
sparse: false // download only files you request
}
The callback,
cb(err, dat), includes a
dat object that has the following properties:
dat.key: key of the dat (this will be set later for non-live archives)
dat.archive: Hyperdrive archive instance.
dat.path: Path of the Dat Archive
dat.live:
archive.live
dat.writable: Is the
archive writable?
dat.resumed:
true if the archive was resumed from an existing database
dat.options: All options passed to Dat and the other submodules
dat-node provides an easy interface to common Dat modules for the created Dat Archive on the
dat object provided in the callback:
var network = dat.joinNetwork([opts], [cb])
Join the network to start transferring data for
dat.key, using discovery-swarm. You can also use
dat.join([opts], [cb]).
If you specify
cb, it will be called when the first round of discovery has completed. This is helpful to check immediately if peers are available and if not fail gracefully, more similar to http requests.
Returns a
network object with properties:
network.connected - number of peers connected
network.on('listening') - emitted with network is listening
network.on('connection', connection, info) - Emitted when you connect to another peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection
opts are passed to discovery-swarm, which can include:
opts = {
upload: true, // announce and upload data to other peers
download: true, // download data from other peers
port: 3282, // port for discovery swarm
utp: true, // use utp in discovery swarm
tcp: true // use tcp in discovery swarm
}
//Defaults from datland-swarm-defaults can also be overwritten:
opts = {
dns: {
server: // DNS server
domain: // DNS domain
}
dht: {
bootstrap: // distributed hash table bootstrapping nodes
}
}
Returns a discovery-swarm instance.
dat.leaveNetwork() or
dat.leave()
Leaves the network for the archive.
var importer = dat.importFiles([src], [opts], [cb])
Archive must be writable to import.
Import files to your Dat Archive from the directory using mirror-folder.
src - By default, files will be imported from the folder where the archive was initiated. Import files from another directory by specifying
src.
opts - options passed to mirror-folder (see below).
cb - called when import is finished.
Returns a
importer object with properties:
importer.on('error', err)
importer.on('put', src, dest) - file put started.
src.live is true is file was added by file watch event.
importer.on('put-data', chunk) - chunk of file added
importer.on('put-end', src, dest) - end of file write stream
importer.on('del', dest) - file deleted from dest
importer.on('end') - Emits when mirror is done (not emitted in watch mode)
opts.count is true:
importer.on('count', {files, bytes}) - Emitted after initial scan of src directory. See import progress section for details.
importer.count will be
{files, bytes} to import after initial scan.
importer.putDone will track
{files, bytes} for imported files.
Options include:
var opts = {
count: true, // do an initial dry run import for rendering progress
ignoreHidden: true, // ignore hidden files (if false, .dat will still be ignored)
ignoreDirs: true, // do not import directories (hyperdrive does not need them and it pollutes metadata)
useDatIgnore: true, // ignore entries in the `.datignore` file from import dir target.
ignore: // (see below for default info) anymatch expression to ignore files
watch: false, // watch files for changes & import on change (archive must be live)
}
You can use a
.datignore file in the imported directory,
src, to ignore any the user specifies. This is done by default.
dat-node uses dat-ignore to provide a default ignore option, ignoring the
.dat folder and all hidden files or directories. Use
opts.ignoreHidden = false to import hidden files or folders, except the
.dat directory.
It's important that the
.dat folder is not imported because it contains a private key that allows the owner to write to the archive.
var stats = dat.trackStats()
stats.on('update')
Emitted when archive stats are updated. Get new stats with
stats.get().
var st = dat.stats.get()
dat.trackStats() adds a
stats object to
dat. Get general archive stats for the latest version:
{
files: 12,
byteLength: 1234,
length: 4, // number of blocks for latest files
version: 6, // archive.version for these stats
downloaded: 4 // number of downloaded blocks for latest
}
stats.network
Get upload and download speeds:
stats.network.uploadSpeed or
stats.network.downloadSpeed. Transfer speeds are tracked using hyperdrive-network-speed.
var peers = stats.peers
peers.total - total number of connected peers
peers.complete - connected peers with all the content data
var server = dat.serveHttp(opts)
Serve files over http via hyperdrive-http. Returns a node http server instance.
opts = {
port: 8080, // http port
live: true, // live update directory index listing
footer: 'Served via Dat.', // Set a footer for the index listing
exposeHeaders: false // expose dat key in headers
}
dat.pause()
Pause all upload & downloads. Currently, this is the same as
dat.leaveNetwork(), which leaves the network and destroys the swarm. Discovery will happen again on
resume().
dat.resume()
Resume network activity. Current, this is the same as
dat.joinNetwork().
dat.close(cb)
Stops replication and closes all the things opened for dat-node, including:
dat.archive.close(cb)
dat.network.close(cb)
dat.importer.destroy() (file watcher)
MIT