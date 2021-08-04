http-proxy-rules is an add-on module to the node-http-proxy library. It lets you define a set of rules to translate matching routes to target routes that the reverse proxy service will talk to on the client's behalf.
npm install http-proxy-rules --save
var http = require('http'),
httpProxy = require('http-proxy'),
HttpProxyRules = require('http-proxy-rules');
// Set up proxy rules instance
var proxyRules = new HttpProxyRules({
rules: {
'.*/test': 'http://localhost:8080/cool', // Rule (1)
'.*/test2/': 'http://localhost:8080/cool2/', // Rule (2)
'/posts/([0-9]+)/comments/([0-9]+)': 'http://localhost:8080/p/$1/c/$2', // Rule (3)
'/author/([0-9]+)/posts/([0-9]+)/': 'http://localhost:8080/a/$1/p/$2/' // Rule (4)
},
default: 'http://localhost:8080' // default target
});
// Create reverse proxy instance
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxy();
// Create http server that leverages reverse proxy instance
// and proxy rules to proxy requests to different targets
http.createServer(function(req, res) {
// a match method is exposed on the proxy rules instance
// to test a request to see if it matches against one of the specified rules
var target = proxyRules.match(req);
if (target) {
return proxy.web(req, res, {
target: target
});
}
res.writeHead(500, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('The request url and path did not match any of the listed rules!');
}).listen(6010);
Given the object we used to initialize the
HttpProxyRules instance above, here are some examples of how sample url paths would be translated.
You can initialize a new
http-proxy-rules instance with the following options:
{
rules: {}, // See notes below
default: '' // (optional) if no rules matched, translate url path to specified default
}
The rules object contains a set of key-value pairs mapping a regex-supported url path to a target route. The module only tries to match the visited url path, and not the entire url, with a specified rule. The target route must include the protocol (e.g., http) and the FQDN. You can use capturing groups when constructing a rule key (e.g.
'/posts/(\d+)/). In this case,
$1 in the target path will be replaced with the value from the first capturing group,
$2 with the second one, and so on. See the tests for examples of how incoming route url paths may be translated with the use of this module.
(?:\\W|$) is appended to the end of the regex-supported url path, so that if there is a key like
.*/test in the rules, the module matches paths
/test,
/test/,
/test? but not
/testing.