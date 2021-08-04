http-proxy-rules is an add-on module to the node-http-proxy library. It lets you define a set of rules to translate matching routes to target routes that the reverse proxy service will talk to on the client's behalf.

Installation

npm install http-proxy-rules --save

Example Use Case

var http = require ( 'http' ), httpProxy = require ( 'http-proxy' ), HttpProxyRules = require ( 'http-proxy-rules' ); var proxyRules = new HttpProxyRules({ rules : { '.*/test' : 'http://localhost:8080/cool' , '.*/test2/' : 'http://localhost:8080/cool2/' , '/posts/([0-9]+)/comments/([0-9]+)' : 'http://localhost:8080/p/$1/c/$2' , '/author/([0-9]+)/posts/([0-9]+)/' : 'http://localhost:8080/a/$1/p/$2/' }, default : 'http://localhost:8080' }); var proxy = httpProxy.createProxy(); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var target = proxyRules.match(req); if (target) { return proxy.web(req, res, { target : target }); } res.writeHead( 500 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'The request url and path did not match any of the listed rules!' ); }).listen( 6010 );

Given the object we used to initialize the HttpProxyRules instance above, here are some examples of how sample url paths would be translated.

Options

You can initialize a new http-proxy-rules instance with the following options:

{ rules : {}, default : '' }

The rules object contains a set of key-value pairs mapping a regex-supported url path to a target route. The module only tries to match the visited url path, and not the entire url, with a specified rule. The target route must include the protocol (e.g., http) and the FQDN. You can use capturing groups when constructing a rule key (e.g. '/posts/(\d+)/ ). In this case, $1 in the target path will be replaced with the value from the first capturing group, $2 with the second one, and so on. See the tests for examples of how incoming route url paths may be translated with the use of this module.

Other Notes

(?:\\W|$) is appended to the end of the regex-supported url path, so that if there is a key like .*/test in the rules, the module matches paths /test , /test/ , /test? but not /testing .

is appended to the end of the regex-supported url path, so that if there is a key like in the rules, the module matches paths , , but not . As long as object keys continued to be ordered in V8, if there are multiple rules that match against a given url path, the module will pick the matching rule listed first for the translation.

License

MIT