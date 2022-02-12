React hooks for RxJS

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i

Or yarn:

$ yarn add rxjs-hooks rxjs

Quick look

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { useObservable } from "rxjs-hooks" ; import { interval } from "rxjs" ; import { map } from "rxjs/operators" ; function App ( ) { const value = useObservable( () => interval( 500 ).pipe(map( ( val ) => val * 3 ))); return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Incremental number: {value} </ h1 > </ div > ); }

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { useEventCallback } from "rxjs-hooks" ; import { map } from "rxjs/operators" ; function App ( ) { const [clickCallback, [description, x, y]] = useEventCallback( ( event$ ) => event$.pipe( map( ( event ) => [event.target.innerHTML, event.clientX, event.clientY]), ), [ "nothing" , 0 , 0 ], ) return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > click position: {x}, {y} </ h1 > < h1 > "{description}" was clicked. </ h1 > < button onClick = {clickCallback} > click me </ button > < button onClick = {clickCallback} > click you </ button > < button onClick = {clickCallback} > click him </ button > </ div > ); }

Apis

useObservable

export type InputFactory<State> = (state$: Observable<State>) => Observable<State> export type InputFactoryWithInputs<State, Inputs> = ( state$: Observable<State>, inputs$: Observable<RestrictArray<Inputs>>, ) => Observable<State> export function useObservable<State>(inputFactory: InputFactory<State>): State | null export function useObservable<State>(inputFactory: InputFactory<State>, initialState: State): State export function useObservable<State, Inputs>( inputFactory: InputFactoryWithInputs<State, Inputs>, initialState: State, inputs: RestrictArray<Inputs>, ): State

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useObservable } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { of } from 'rxjs' function App() { const value = useObservable(() => of(1000)) return ( // render twice // null and 1000 <h1>{value}</h1> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'))

With default value:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useObservable } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { of } from 'rxjs' function App() { const value = useObservable(() => of(1000), 200) return ( // render twice // 200 and 1000 <h1>{value}</h1> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'))

Observe props change:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useObservable } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { of } from 'rxjs' import { map } from 'rxjs/operators' function App(props: { foo: number }) { const value = useObservable((_, inputs$) => inputs$.pipe( map(([val]) => val + 1), ), 200, [props.foo]) return ( // render three times // 200 and 1001 and 2001 <h1>{value}</h1> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App foo={1000} />, document.querySelector('#app')) ReactDOM.render(<App foo={2000} />, document.querySelector('#app'))

useObservable with state$

live demo

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useObservable } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { interval } from 'rxjs' import { map, withLatestFrom } from 'rxjs/operators' function App() { const value = useObservable((state$) => interval(1000).pipe( withLatestFrom(state$), map(([_num, state]) => state * state), ), 2) return ( // 2 // 4 // 16 // 256 // ... <h1>{value}</h1> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#root'))

useEventCallback

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useEventCallback } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { mapTo } from 'rxjs/operators' function App() { const [clickCallback, value] = useEventCallback((event$: Observable<React.SyntheticEvent<HTMLButtonElement>>) => event$.pipe( mapTo(1000) ) ) return ( // render null // click button // render 1000 <> <h1>{value}</h1> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click me</button> </> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'))

With initial value:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { useEventCallback } from 'rxjs-hooks' import { mapTo } from 'rxjs/operators' function App() { const [clickCallback, value] = useEventCallback((event$: Observable<React.SyntheticEvent<HTMLButtonElement>>) => event$.pipe( mapTo(1000) ), 200, ) return ( // render 200 // click button // render 1000 <> <h1>{value}</h1> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click me</button> </> ) } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'))

With state$:

live demo

import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import { useEventCallback } from "rxjs-hooks"; import { map, withLatestFrom } from "rxjs/operators"; function App() { const [clickCallback, [description, x, y, prevDescription]] = useEventCallback( (event$, state$) => event$.pipe( withLatestFrom(state$), map(([event, state]) => [ event.target.innerHTML, event.clientX, event.clientY, state[0], ]) ), ["nothing", 0, 0, "nothing"] ); return ( <div className="App"> <h1> click position: {x}, {y} </h1> <h1>"{description}" was clicked.</h1> <h1>"{prevDescription}" was clicked previously.</h1> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click me</button> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click you</button> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click him</button> </div> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById("root"); ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);

A complex example: useEventCallback with both inputs$ and state$

live demo

import React, { useState } from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import { useEventCallback } from "rxjs-hooks"; import { map, withLatestFrom, combineLatest } from "rxjs/operators"; import "./styles.css"; function App() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0); const [clickCallback, [description, x, y, prevDesc]] = useEventCallback( (event$, state$, inputs$) => event$.pipe( map(event => [event.target.innerHTML, event.clientX, event.clientY]), combineLatest(inputs$), withLatestFrom(state$), map(([eventAndInput, state]) => { const [[text, x, y], [count]] = eventAndInput; const prevDescription = state[0]; return [text, x + count, y + count, prevDescription]; }) ), ["nothing", 0, 0, "nothing"], [count] ); return ( <div className="App"> <h1> click position: {x}, {y} </h1> <h1>"{description}" was clicked.</h1> <h1>"{prevDesc}" was clicked previously.</h1> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click me</button> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click you</button> <button onClick={clickCallback}>click him</button> <div> <p> click buttons above, and then click this `+++` button, the position numbers will grow. </p> <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>+++</button> </div> </div> ); } const rootElement = document.getElementById("root"); ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);

Example of combining callback observables coming from separate elements - animation with start/stop button and rate controllable via slider

live demo