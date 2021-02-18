Nest Schedule

Description

This is a Nest module for using decorator schedule jobs.

Installation

$ npm i --save nest-schedule

Usage

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { ScheduleModule } from 'nest-schedule' ; ({ imports: [ ScheduleModule.register(), ] }) export class AppModule { }

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Cron, Interval, Timeout, NestSchedule } from 'nest-schedule' ; () export class ScheduleService extends NestSchedule { ( '0 0 2 * *' , { startTime: new Date (), endTime: new Date ( new Date ().getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ), }) async cronJob() { console .log( 'executing cron job' ); } ( 5000 ) onceJob() { console .log( 'executing once job' ); } ( 2000 ) intervalJob() { console .log( 'executing interval job' ); return true ; } }

Dynamic Schedule Job

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectSchedule, Schedule } from 'nest-schedule' ; () export class ScheduleService { constructor ( () private readonly schedule: Schedule, ) { } createJob() { this .schedule.scheduleIntervalJob( 'my-job' , 2000 , () => { console .log( 'executing interval job' ); }); } cancelJob() { this .schedule.cancelJob( 'my-job' ); } }

Distributed Support

1. Extend NestDistributedSchedule class

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Cron, NestDistributedSchedule } from 'nest-schedule' ; () export class ScheduleService extends NestDistributedSchedule { constructor ( ) { super (); } async tryLock(method: string ) { if (lockFail) { return false ; } return () => { } } ( '0 0 4 * *' ) async cronJob() { console .log( 'executing cron job' ); } }

2. Use UseLocker decorator

import { ILocker, IScheduleConfig, InjectSchedule, Schedule } from 'nest-schedule' ; import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; () export class MyLocker implements ILocker { private key: string ; private config: IScheduleConfig; constructor ( () private readonly schedule: Schedule, ) { } init(key: string , config: IScheduleConfig): void { this .key = key; this .config = config; console .log( 'init my locker: ' , key, config); } release(): any { console .log( 'release my locker' ); } tryLock(): Promise < boolean > | boolean { console .log( 'apply my locker' ); return true ; } }

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Cron, NestSchedule, UseLocker } from 'nest-schedule' ; import { MyLocker } from './my.locker' ; () export class ScheduleService extends NestSchedule { ( '0 0 4 * *' ) (MyLocker) async cronJob() { console .log( 'executing cron job' ); } }

API

class ScheduleModule

static register(config: IGlobalConfig): DynamicModule

Register schedule module.

field type required description config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.waiting boolean false the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true

class Schedule

Schedule a cron job.

field type required description key string true The unique job key cron string true The cron expression callback () => Promise<boolean> boolean If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately config.startTime Date false The start time of this job config.endTime Date false The end time of this job config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.waiting boolean false the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

Schedule a interval job.

field type required description key string true The unique job key interval number true milliseconds callback () => Promise<boolean> boolean If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.waiting boolean false the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

Schedule a timeout job.

field type required description key string true The unique job key timeout number true milliseconds callback () => Promise<boolean> boolean If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

Cancel job.

Decorators

Cron(expression: string, config?: ICronJobConfig): MethodDecorator

Schedule a cron job.

field type required description expression string true the cron expression config.key string false The unique job key config.startTime Date false the job's start time config.endTime Date false the job's end time config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.waiting boolean false the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

Interval(milliseconds: number, config?: IJobConfig): MethodDecorator

Schedule a interval job.

field type required description milliseconds number true milliseconds config.key string false The unique job key config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.waiting boolean false the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

Timeout(milliseconds: number, config?: IJobConfig): MethodDecorator

Schedule a timeout job.

field type required description milliseconds number true milliseconds config.key string false The unique job key config.enable boolean false default is true, when false, the job will not execute config.maxRetry number false the max retry count, default is -1 not retry config.retryInterval number false the retry interval, default is 5000 config.immediate boolean false running job immediately

InjectSchedule(): PropertyDecorator

Inject Schedule instance

UseLocker(locker: ILocker | Function): MethodDecorator

Make your job support distribution.

If you use NestCloud, the Locker will support dependency injection, or not use injection please.

Stay in touch

Author - miaowing

License