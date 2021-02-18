This is a Nest module for using decorator schedule jobs.
$ npm i --save nest-schedule
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ScheduleModule } from 'nest-schedule';
@Module({
imports: [
ScheduleModule.register(),
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Cron, Interval, Timeout, NestSchedule } from 'nest-schedule';
@Injectable() // Only support SINGLETON scope
export class ScheduleService extends NestSchedule {
@Cron('0 0 2 * *', {
startTime: new Date(),
endTime: new Date(new Date().getTime() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000),
})
async cronJob() {
console.log('executing cron job');
}
@Timeout(5000)
onceJob() {
console.log('executing once job');
}
@Interval(2000)
intervalJob() {
console.log('executing interval job');
// if you want to cancel the job, you should return true;
return true;
}
}
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectSchedule, Schedule } from 'nest-schedule';
@Injectable()
export class ScheduleService {
constructor(
@InjectSchedule() private readonly schedule: Schedule,
) {
}
createJob() {
// schedule a 2s interval job
this.schedule.scheduleIntervalJob('my-job', 2000, () => {
console.log('executing interval job');
});
}
cancelJob() {
this.schedule.cancelJob('my-job');
}
}
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Cron, NestDistributedSchedule } from 'nest-schedule';
@Injectable()
export class ScheduleService extends NestDistributedSchedule {
constructor() {
super();
}
async tryLock(method: string) {
if (lockFail) {
return false;
}
return () => {
// Release here.
}
}
@Cron('0 0 4 * *')
async cronJob() {
console.log('executing cron job');
}
}
import { ILocker, IScheduleConfig, InjectSchedule, Schedule } from 'nest-schedule';
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
// If use NestCloud, it supports dependency injection.
@Injectable()
export class MyLocker implements ILocker {
private key: string;
private config: IScheduleConfig;
constructor(
@InjectSchedule() private readonly schedule: Schedule,
) {
}
init(key: string, config: IScheduleConfig): void {
this.key = key;
this.config = config;
console.log('init my locker: ', key, config);
}
release(): any {
console.log('release my locker');
}
tryLock(): Promise<boolean> | boolean {
console.log('apply my locker');
return true;
}
}
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Cron, NestSchedule, UseLocker } from 'nest-schedule';
import { MyLocker } from './my.locker';
@Injectable()
export class ScheduleService extends NestSchedule {
@Cron('0 0 4 * *')
@UseLocker(MyLocker)
async cronJob() {
console.log('executing cron job');
}
}
Register schedule module.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.waiting
|boolean
|false
|the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true
Schedule a cron job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|key
|string
|true
|The unique job key
|cron
|string
|true
|The cron expression
|callback
|() => Promise<boolean>
|boolean
|If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately
|config.startTime
|Date
|false
|The start time of this job
|config.endTime
|Date
|false
|The end time of this job
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.waiting
|boolean
|false
|the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Schedule a interval job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|key
|string
|true
|The unique job key
|interval
|number
|true
|milliseconds
|callback
|() => Promise<boolean>
|boolean
|If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.waiting
|boolean
|false
|the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Schedule a timeout job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|key
|string
|true
|The unique job key
|timeout
|number
|true
|milliseconds
|callback
|() => Promise<boolean>
|boolean
|If return true in callback function, the schedule will cancel this job immediately
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Cancel job.
Schedule a cron job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|expression
|string
|true
|the cron expression
|config.key
|string
|false
|The unique job key
|config.startTime
|Date
|false
|the job's start time
|config.endTime
|Date
|false
|the job's end time
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.waiting
|boolean
|false
|the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Schedule a interval job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|milliseconds
|number
|true
|milliseconds
|config.key
|string
|false
|The unique job key
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.waiting
|boolean
|false
|the scheduler will not schedule job when this job is running, if waiting is true
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Schedule a timeout job.
|field
|type
|required
|description
|milliseconds
|number
|true
|milliseconds
|config.key
|string
|false
|The unique job key
|config.enable
|boolean
|false
|default is true, when false, the job will not execute
|config.maxRetry
|number
|false
|the max retry count, default is -1 not retry
|config.retryInterval
|number
|false
|the retry interval, default is 5000
|config.immediate
|boolean
|false
|running job immediately
Inject Schedule instance
Make your job support distribution.
If you use NestCloud, the Locker will support dependency injection, or not use injection please.