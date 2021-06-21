Publish files to a gh-pages branch on GitHub (or any other branch anywhere else).

Getting Started

npm install gh-pages --save-dev

This module requires Git >=1.7.6 .

Basic Usage

var ghpages = require ( 'gh-pages' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), function ( err ) { ... });

publish

ghpages.publish(basePath, callback); ghpages.publish(basePath, options, callback);

Calling this function will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the base path, or only those that match patterns from the optional src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the origin remote.

If a gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided src files.

Note that any files in the gh-pages branch that are not in the src files will be removed. See the add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.

type: string

The base directory for all source files (those listed in the src config property).

Example use of the basePath :

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), callback);

Options

The default options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.

type: string|Array<string>

default: '**/*'

The minimatch pattern or array of patterns used to select which files should be published.

type: boolean

default: false

Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with . are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your src patterns, set dotfiles: true in your options.

Example use of the dotfiles option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), { dotfiles : true }, callback);

type: boolean

default: false

Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your src config. If you want the task to add new src files but leave existing ones untouched, set add: true in your options.

Example use of the add option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { add : true }, callback);

type: string

default: url for the origin remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)

By default, gh-pages assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the origin remote.

If instead your script is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the repo option.

Example use of the repo option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { repo : 'https://example.com/other/repo.git' }, callback);

type: string

default: 'gh-pages'

The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's gh-pages branch, but this can be configured to push to any branch on any remote.

Example use of the branch option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { branch : 'master' , repo : 'https://example.com/other/repo.git' }, callback);

type: string

default: 'origin'

The name of the remote you'll be pushing to. The default is your 'origin' remote, but this can be configured to push to any remote.

Example use of the remote option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { remote : 'upstream' }, callback);

type: string

default: ''

Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.

type: string

default: 'Updates'

The commit message for all commits.

Example use of the message option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { message : 'Auto-generated commit' }, callback);

type: Object

default: null

If you are running the gh-pages task in a repository without a user.name or user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The options.user object accepts name and email string values to identify the committer.

Example use of the user option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { user : { name : 'Joe Code' , email : 'coder@example.com' } }, callback);

type: string

default: temporary directory inside the gh-pages directory

Path to a directory where your repository will be cloned. If this directory doesn't already exist, it will be created. If it already exists, it is assumed to be a clone of your repository.

Example use of the clone option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { clone : 'path/to/tmp/dir' }, callback);

type: boolean

default: true

Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to false .

Example use of the push option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { push : false }, callback);

type: boolean

default: false

Suppress logging. This option should be used if the repository URL or other information passed to git commands is sensitive and should not be logged. With silent true log messages are suppressed and error messages are sanitized.

Example use of the silent option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { repo : 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git' , silent : true }, callback);

type: function(string)

default: function(){}

Logger function. The default logging function is a no-op, allowing you to provide a custom logging implementation.

Example use of the logger option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { logger : function ( message ) { console .log(message); } }, callback);

type: string

default: 'git'

Your git executable.

Example use of the git option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { git : '/path/to/git' }, callback);

type: string

default: '.'

The destination folder within the destination branch/repository.

Example use of the dest option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build' ), { dest : 'static/project' }, callback);

Command Line Utility

Installing the package creates a gh-pages command line utility. Run gh-pages --help to see a list of supported options.

With a local install of gh-pages , you can set up a package script with something like the following:

"scripts": { "deploy": "gh-pages -d dist" }

And then to publish everything from your dist folder to your gh-pages branch, you'd run this:

npm run deploy

Dependencies