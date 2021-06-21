openbase logo
gp

@jfschwarz/gh-pages

by Tim Schaub
0.12.1

General purpose task for publishing files to a gh-pages branch on GitHub

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gh-pages

Publish files to a gh-pages branch on GitHub (or any other branch anywhere else).

Getting Started

npm install gh-pages --save-dev

This module requires Git >=1.7.6.

Basic Usage

var ghpages = require('gh-pages');
var path = require('path');

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), function(err) { ... });

publish

ghpages.publish(basePath, callback);
// or...
ghpages.publish(basePath, options, callback);

Calling this function will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the base path, or only those that match patterns from the optional src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the origin remote.

If a gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided src files.

Note that any files in the gh-pages branch that are not in the src files will be removed. See the add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.

basePath

  • type: string

The base directory for all source files (those listed in the src config property).

Example use of the basePath:

/**
 * Given the following directory structure:
 *
 *   build/
 *     index.html
 *     js/
 *       site.js
 *
 * The usage below will create a `gh-pages` branch that looks like this:
 *
 *   index.html
 *   js/
 *     site.js
 *
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), callback);

Options

The default options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.

options.src

  • type: string|Array<string>
  • default: '**/*'

The minimatch pattern or array of patterns used to select which files should be published.

options.dotfiles

  • type: boolean
  • default: false

Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with . are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your src patterns, set dotfiles: true in your options.

Example use of the dotfiles option:

/**
 * The usage below will push dotfiles (directories and files)
 * that otherwise match the `src` pattern.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), { dotfiles: true }, callback);

options.add

  • type: boolean
  • default: false

Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your src config. If you want the task to add new src files but leave existing ones untouched, set add: true in your options.

Example use of the add option:

/**
 * The usage below will only add files to the `gh-pages` branch, never removing
 * any existing files (even if they don't exist in the `src` config).
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), { add: true }, callback);

options.repo

  • type: string
  • default: url for the origin remote of the current dir (assumes a git repository)

By default, gh-pages assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the origin remote.

If instead your script is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the repo option.

Example use of the repo option:

/**
 * If the current directory is not a clone of the repository you want to work
 * with, set the URL for the repository in the `repo` option.  This usage will
 * push all files in the `src` config to the `gh-pages` branch of the `repo`.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);

options.branch

  • type: string
  • default: 'gh-pages'

The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's gh-pages branch, but this can be configured to push to any branch on any remote.

Example use of the branch option:

/**
 * This task pushes to the `master` branch of the configured `repo`.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  branch: 'master',
  repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);

options.remote

  • type: string
  • default: 'origin'

The name of the remote you'll be pushing to. The default is your 'origin' remote, but this can be configured to push to any remote.

Example use of the remote option:

/**
 * This task pushes to the `gh-pages` branch of of your `upstream` remote.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  remote: 'upstream'
}, callback);

options.tag

  • type: string
  • default: ''

Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.

options.message

  • type: string
  • default: 'Updates'

The commit message for all commits.

Example use of the message option:

/**
 * This adds commits with a custom message.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  message: 'Auto-generated commit'
}, callback);

options.user

  • type: Object
  • default: null

If you are running the gh-pages task in a repository without a user.name or user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The options.user object accepts name and email string values to identify the committer.

Example use of the user option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  user: {
    name: 'Joe Code',
    email: 'coder@example.com'
  }
}, callback);

options.clone

  • type: string
  • default: temporary directory inside the gh-pages directory

Path to a directory where your repository will be cloned. If this directory doesn't already exist, it will be created. If it already exists, it is assumed to be a clone of your repository.

Example use of the clone option:

/**
 * If you already have a temp directory, and want the repository cloned there,
 * use the `clone` option as below.  To avoid re-cloning every time the task is
 * run, this should be a directory that sticks around for a while.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  clone: 'path/to/tmp/dir'
}, callback);

options.push

  • type: boolean
  • default: true

Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to false.

Example use of the push option:

ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), { push: false }, callback);

options.silent

  • type: boolean
  • default: false

Suppress logging. This option should be used if the repository URL or other information passed to git commands is sensitive and should not be logged. With silent true log messages are suppressed and error messages are sanitized.

Example use of the silent option:

/**
 * This configuration will suppress logging and sanitize error messages.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  repo: 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git',
  silent: true
}, callback);

options.logger

  • type: function(string)
  • default: function(){}

Logger function. The default logging function is a no-op, allowing you to provide a custom logging implementation.

Example use of the logger option:

/**
 * This configuration will log to the console
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  logger: function(message) {
    console.log(message);
  }
}, callback);

options.git

  • type: string
  • default: 'git'

Your git executable.

Example use of the git option:

/**
 * If `git` is not on your path, provide the path as shown below.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  git: '/path/to/git'
}, callback);

options.dest

  • type: string
  • default: '.'

The destination folder within the destination branch/repository.

Example use of the dest option:

/**
 * Place content in the static/project subdirectory of the target
 * branch/repository. If removing files, only remove static/project.
 */
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
  dest: 'static/project'
}, callback);

Command Line Utility

Installing the package creates a gh-pages command line utility. Run gh-pages --help to see a list of supported options.

With a local install of gh-pages, you can set up a package script with something like the following:

"scripts": {
  "deploy": "gh-pages -d dist"
}

And then to publish everything from your dist folder to your gh-pages branch, you'd run this:

npm run deploy

Dependencies

Note that this plugin requires Git 1.7.6 or higher (because it uses the --exit-code option for git ls-remote). If you'd like to see this working with earlier versions of Git, please open an issue.

