Publish files to a
gh-pages branch on GitHub (or any other branch anywhere else).
npm install gh-pages --save-dev
This module requires Git
>=1.7.6.
var ghpages = require('gh-pages');
var path = require('path');
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), function(err) { ... });
publish
ghpages.publish(basePath, callback);
// or...
ghpages.publish(basePath, options, callback);
Calling this function will create a temporary clone of the current repository, create a
gh-pages branch if one doesn't already exist, copy over all files from the base path, or only those that match patterns from the optional
src configuration, commit all changes, and push to the
origin remote.
If a
gh-pages branch already exists, it will be updated with all commits from the remote before adding any commits from the provided
src files.
Note that any files in the
gh-pages branch that are not in the
src files will be removed. See the
add option if you don't want any of the existing files removed.
basePath
string
The base directory for all source files (those listed in the
src config property).
Example use of the
basePath:
/**
* Given the following directory structure:
*
* build/
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
* The usage below will create a `gh-pages` branch that looks like this:
*
* index.html
* js/
* site.js
*
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), callback);
The default options work for simple cases. The options described below let you push to alternate branches, customize your commit messages, and more.
string|Array<string>
'**/*'
The minimatch pattern or array of patterns used to select which files should be published.
boolean
false
Include dotfiles. By default, files starting with
. are ignored unless they are explicitly provided in the
src array. If you want to also include dotfiles that otherwise match your
src patterns, set
dotfiles: true in your options.
Example use of the
dotfiles option:
/**
* The usage below will push dotfiles (directories and files)
* that otherwise match the `src` pattern.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), { dotfiles: true }, callback);
boolean
false
Only add, and never remove existing files. By default, existing files in the target branch are removed before adding the ones from your
src config. If you want the task to add new
src files but leave existing ones untouched, set
add: true in your options.
Example use of the
add option:
/**
* The usage below will only add files to the `gh-pages` branch, never removing
* any existing files (even if they don't exist in the `src` config).
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), { add: true }, callback);
string
By default,
gh-pages assumes that the current working directory is a git repository, and that you want to push changes to the
origin remote.
If instead your script is not in a git repository, or if you want to push to another repository, you can provide the repository URL in the
repo option.
Example use of the
repo option:
/**
* If the current directory is not a clone of the repository you want to work
* with, set the URL for the repository in the `repo` option. This usage will
* push all files in the `src` config to the `gh-pages` branch of the `repo`.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);
string
'gh-pages'
The name of the branch you'll be pushing to. The default uses GitHub's
gh-pages branch, but this can be configured to push to any branch on any remote.
Example use of the
branch option:
/**
* This task pushes to the `master` branch of the configured `repo`.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
branch: 'master',
repo: 'https://example.com/other/repo.git'
}, callback);
string
'origin'
The name of the remote you'll be pushing to. The default is your
'origin' remote, but this can be configured to push to any remote.
Example use of the
remote option:
/**
* This task pushes to the `gh-pages` branch of of your `upstream` remote.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
remote: 'upstream'
}, callback);
string
''
Create a tag after committing changes on the target branch. By default, no tag is created. To create a tag, provide the tag name as the option value.
string
'Updates'
The commit message for all commits.
Example use of the
message option:
/**
* This adds commits with a custom message.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
message: 'Auto-generated commit'
}, callback);
Object
null
If you are running the
gh-pages task in a repository without a
user.name or
user.email git config properties (or on a machine without these global config properties), you must provide user info before git allows you to commit. The
options.user object accepts
name and
Example use of the
user option:
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
user: {
name: 'Joe Code',
email: 'coder@example.com'
}
}, callback);
string
gh-pages directory
Path to a directory where your repository will be cloned. If this directory doesn't already exist, it will be created. If it already exists, it is assumed to be a clone of your repository.
Example use of the
clone option:
/**
* If you already have a temp directory, and want the repository cloned there,
* use the `clone` option as below. To avoid re-cloning every time the task is
* run, this should be a directory that sticks around for a while.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
clone: 'path/to/tmp/dir'
}, callback);
boolean
true
Push branch to remote. To commit only (with no push) set to
false.
Example use of the
push option:
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), { push: false }, callback);
boolean
false
Suppress logging. This option should be used if the repository URL or other information passed to git commands is sensitive and should not be logged. With silent
true log messages are suppressed and error messages are sanitized.
Example use of the
silent option:
/**
* This configuration will suppress logging and sanitize error messages.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
repo: 'https://' + process.env.GH_TOKEN + '@github.com/user/private-repo.git',
silent: true
}, callback);
function(string)
function(){}
Logger function. The default logging function is a no-op, allowing you to provide a custom logging implementation.
Example use of the
logger option:
/**
* This configuration will log to the console
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
logger: function(message) {
console.log(message);
}
}, callback);
string
'git'
Your
git executable.
Example use of the
git option:
/**
* If `git` is not on your path, provide the path as shown below.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
git: '/path/to/git'
}, callback);
string
'.'
The destination folder within the destination branch/repository.
Example use of the
dest option:
/**
* Place content in the static/project subdirectory of the target
* branch/repository. If removing files, only remove static/project.
*/
ghpages.publish(path.join(__dirname, 'build'), {
dest: 'static/project'
}, callback);
Installing the package creates a
gh-pages command line utility. Run
gh-pages --help to see a list of supported options.
With a local install of
gh-pages, you can set up a package script with something like the following:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gh-pages -d dist"
}
And then to publish everything from your
dist folder to your
gh-pages branch, you'd run this:
npm run deploy
Note that this plugin requires Git 1.7.6 or higher (because it uses the
--exit-code option for
git ls-remote). If you'd like to see this working with earlier versions of Git, please open an issue.