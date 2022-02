English | 简体中文 | Español

ProComponents

The Pro Series components are placed here to support heavy-duty components.

🖥 Browser compatibility

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11 (with polyfills)

Electron

Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contributing

Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project 😃 :

Use Ant Design Pro, umi, and ProComponents in your daily work.

Submit issues to report bugs or ask questions.

Propose pull requests to improve our code.

Component Kanban

Components Downloads Downloads a version Gzipped Size pro-layout pro-table pro-field pro-form pro-skeleton pro-list pro-card pro-descriptions

LICENSE

MIT