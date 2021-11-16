JetBrains logos and branding materials

Usage guidelines

Please review the Brand Guidelines to get acquainted with our dos and don'ts. If in doubt, please contact marketing@jetbrains.com.

Install

npm install @ jetbrains / logos

Build

npm run build

Usage in React

import { AppcodeLogo, AppcodeTextLogo } from '@jetbrains/logos/react' ; ... <div> < AppcodeLogo /> < AppcodeTextLogo fill = "white" /> </ div >

Node API

Base directory

index.js allows to obtain package dirname:

const logosPath = require ( '@jetbrains/logos' );

Files and metas

logos.js allows to obtain the list of resources for a given product as well as HTML markup with all the necessary meta tags:

const utils = require ( '@jetbrains/logos/logos' ); const product = 'hub' ; const files = utils.getFiles( product);

const utils = require ( '@jetbrains/logos/utils' ); function processor ( filename ) { return filename; } const metas = utils.getMetas( processor);

getMetas() will not output OpenGraph tags unless configured. Make sure to call configure() before calling getMetas() and pass it a configuration object with url and title keys: