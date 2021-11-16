openbase logo
@jetbrains/logos

by JetBrains
1.4.27 (see all)

JetBrains logos and branding materials

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JetBrains logos and branding materials

official JetBrains project npm (scoped)

Usage guidelines

Please review the Brand Guidelines to get acquainted with our dos and don'ts. If in doubt, please contact marketing@jetbrains.com.

Install

npm install @jetbrains/logos

Build

npm run build

Usage in React

import { AppcodeLogo, AppcodeTextLogo } from '@jetbrains/logos/react';

...

<div>
  <AppcodeLogo />
  <AppcodeTextLogo fill="white" />
</div>

Node API

Base directory

index.js allows to obtain package dirname:

const logosPath = require('@jetbrains/logos'); // '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/'

Files and metas

logos.js allows to obtain the list of resources for a given product as well as HTML markup with all the necessary meta tags:

const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/logos');

const product = 'hub';
const files = utils.getFiles(/* required */product);

/* Returns an array of absolute paths to files:
[ 
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/favicon.ico',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-mask-icon.svg',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-144x144.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-70x70.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-150x150.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-310x150.png',
  '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-310x310.png'
]
*/

const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/utils');

// An optional filename processor
function processor(filename) {
  return filename;
}

const metas = utils.getMetas(/* optional */processor);

/* Returns the list of meta tags:
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon" sizes="16x16 32x32"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="apple-touch-icon-57x57.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="apple-touch-icon-60x60.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="apple-touch-icon-72x72.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="76x76" href="apple-touch-icon-76x76.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="114x114" href="apple-touch-icon-114x114.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="apple-touch-icon-120x120.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="apple-touch-icon-144x144.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="apple-touch-icon-152x152.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="apple-touch-icon-180x180.png"/>
<link rel="mask-icon" href="apple-mask-icon.svg" color="black"/>
<meta name="msapplication-TileColor" content="#000000"/>
<meta name="msapplication-TileImage" content="mstile-144x144.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square70x70logo" content="mstile-70x70.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square150x150logo" content="mstile-150x150.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-wide310x150logo" content="mstile-310x150.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square310x310logo" content="mstile-310x310.png"/>
<meta property="og:title" content="%website_title%" />
<meta property="og:type" content="website" />
<meta property="og:url" content="%website_url%" />
<meta property="og:image" content="og-image-1200x630.png" />
*/

getMetas() will not output OpenGraph tags unless configured. Make sure to call configure() before calling getMetas() and pass it a configuration object with url and title keys: 

const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/logos');

utils.configure({
  url: 'https://teamcity.jetbrains.com',
  title: 'TeamCity CI'
});

utils.getMetas()

