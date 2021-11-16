Please review the Brand Guidelines to get acquainted with our dos and don'ts. If in doubt, please contact marketing@jetbrains.com.
npm install @jetbrains/logos
npm run build
import { AppcodeLogo, AppcodeTextLogo } from '@jetbrains/logos/react';
...
<div>
<AppcodeLogo />
<AppcodeTextLogo fill="white" />
</div>
index.js allows to obtain package dirname:
const logosPath = require('@jetbrains/logos'); // '/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/'
logos.js allows to obtain the list of resources for a given product as well as HTML markup with all the necessary meta tags:
const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/logos');
const product = 'hub';
const files = utils.getFiles(/* required */product);
/* Returns an array of absolute paths to files:
[
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/favicon.ico',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/apple-mask-icon.svg',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-144x144.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-70x70.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-150x150.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-310x150.png',
'/path/to/project/node_modules/jetbrains-logos/hub/mstile-310x310.png'
]
*/
const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/utils');
// An optional filename processor
function processor(filename) {
return filename;
}
const metas = utils.getMetas(/* optional */processor);
/* Returns the list of meta tags:
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon" sizes="16x16 32x32"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="apple-touch-icon-57x57.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="apple-touch-icon-60x60.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="apple-touch-icon-72x72.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="76x76" href="apple-touch-icon-76x76.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="114x114" href="apple-touch-icon-114x114.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="apple-touch-icon-120x120.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="apple-touch-icon-144x144.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="apple-touch-icon-152x152.png"/>
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="apple-touch-icon-180x180.png"/>
<link rel="mask-icon" href="apple-mask-icon.svg" color="black"/>
<meta name="msapplication-TileColor" content="#000000"/>
<meta name="msapplication-TileImage" content="mstile-144x144.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square70x70logo" content="mstile-70x70.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square150x150logo" content="mstile-150x150.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-wide310x150logo" content="mstile-310x150.png"/>
<meta name="msapplication-square310x310logo" content="mstile-310x310.png"/>
<meta property="og:title" content="%website_title%" />
<meta property="og:type" content="website" />
<meta property="og:url" content="%website_url%" />
<meta property="og:image" content="og-image-1200x630.png" />
*/
getMetas() will not output OpenGraph tags unless configured. Make sure to call
configure() before calling
getMetas()
and pass it a configuration object with
url and
title keys:
const utils = require('@jetbrains/logos/logos');
utils.configure({
url: 'https://teamcity.jetbrains.com',
title: 'TeamCity CI'
});
utils.getMetas()