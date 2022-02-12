This repository hosts a number of Kotlin wrappers for popular JavaScript libraries.
To learn more please refer to the
READMEs of individual modules.
|README
|Version
|kotlin-browser
|kotlin-css
|kotlin-csstype
|kotlin-emotion
|kotlin-extensions
|kotlin-history
|kotlin-mui
|kotlin-mui-icons
|kotlin-node
|kotlin-popper
|kotlin-react
|kotlin-react-core
|kotlin-react-css
|kotlin-react-dom
|kotlin-react-dom-legacy
|kotlin-react-legacy
|kotlin-react-redux
|kotlin-react-router-dom
|kotlin-react-popper
|kotlin-react-query
|kotlin-react-table
|kotlin-react-virtual
|kotlin-redux
|kotlin-ring-ui
|kotlin-styled
|kotlin-styled-next
|kotlin-typescript
|kotlin-webrtc
|kotlin-wrappers-bom
Artifacts are published to Maven Central, see the corresponding README files for package coordinates.
All packages require JDK 8 to be installed.
Use the "Kotlin Wrappers BOM" which helps to ensure consistency between the modules and allows you not to think about version compatibility.
Just declare
kotlin-wrappers-bom and specify the modules you need:
val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10"
dependencies {
implementation(enforcedPlatform("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-wrappers-bom:$kotlinWrappersVersion"))
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react")
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-css")
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-dom")
implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-table")
// other wrappers
}
Or use a helper function:
fun kotlinw(target: String): String =
"org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-$target"
val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10"
dependencies {
implementation(enforcedPlatform(kotlinw("wrappers-bom:$kotlinWrappersVersion")))
implementation(kotlinw("react"))
implementation(kotlinw("react-css"))
implementation(kotlinw("react-dom"))
implementation(kotlinw("react-table"))
// other wrappers
}
Make sure that you have
mavenCentral() in the list of repositories.
A port of "Thinking in React" example
An example of using axios to fetch remote data. It also demonstrates how to add typings for an external library.
An example of using Quill that shows how to use an external React component.
An example of using react-router-dom that shows how to use react-route-dom with hooks API.
Building Web Applications with React and Kotlin/JS, a tutorial by JetBrains.
A full-stack demo application written in Kotlin for JetBrains Night Moscow 2019.
An example of using react-table that shows how to use react-table with hooks API.
Follow these examples to learn how to start developing your React apps with Kotlin. Good luck and have fun! You also can clone my-kotlin-react-sample to see the result directly.
Please note that React wrappers in particular heavily relied on specific characteristics of the default backend, which might make your current code incompatible with the new IR backend.
Props or
State should be marked as
external interface. Otherwise, you will get
Uncaught ClassCastException.
If you’re implementing these interfaces via a class, you can mark it as
@JsExport — however, we suggest evaluating if you could use an external interface instead.
RComponent must be marked with
@JsExport. Otherwise, you might run into issues such as
TypeError: l.render is not a function (react-dom.production.min.js:182)
Contributions to this project are welcome! Please see the open issues or chat with us on the #react channel in our Slack.