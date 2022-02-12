openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@jetbrains/kotlin-extensions

by JetBrains
1.0.1-pre.91 (see all)

Kotlin wrappers for popular JavaScript libraries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

974

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

73

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2-0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JetBrains team project CI Maven Central Kotlin Slack channel

Kotlin Wrappers

This repository hosts a number of Kotlin wrappers for popular JavaScript libraries.

To learn more please refer to the READMEs of individual modules.

READMEVersion
kotlin-browserMaven Central
kotlin-cssMaven Central
kotlin-csstypeMaven Central
kotlin-emotionMaven Central
kotlin-extensionsMaven Central
kotlin-historyMaven Central
kotlin-muiMaven Central
kotlin-mui-iconsMaven Central
kotlin-nodeMaven Central
kotlin-popperMaven Central
kotlin-reactMaven Central
kotlin-react-coreMaven Central
kotlin-react-cssMaven Central
kotlin-react-domMaven Central
kotlin-react-dom-legacyMaven Central
kotlin-react-legacyMaven Central
kotlin-react-reduxMaven Central
kotlin-react-router-domMaven Central
kotlin-react-popperMaven Central
kotlin-react-queryMaven Central
kotlin-react-tableMaven Central
kotlin-react-virtualMaven Central
kotlin-reduxMaven Central
kotlin-ring-uiMaven Central
kotlin-styledMaven Central
kotlin-styled-nextMaven Central
kotlin-typescriptMaven Central
kotlin-webrtcMaven Central
kotlin-wrappers-bomMaven Central

Artifacts are published to Maven Central, see the corresponding README files for package coordinates.

All packages require JDK 8 to be installed.

Using In Your Projects

Use the "Kotlin Wrappers BOM" which helps to ensure consistency between the modules and allows you not to think about version compatibility.

Just declare kotlin-wrappers-bom and specify the modules you need:

val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10"

dependencies {
    implementation(enforcedPlatform("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-wrappers-bom:$kotlinWrappersVersion"))
    implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react")
    implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-css")
    implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-dom")
    implementation("org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-table")
    // other wrappers
}

Or use a helper function:

fun kotlinw(target: String): String =
    "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-$target"

val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10"

dependencies {
    implementation(enforcedPlatform(kotlinw("wrappers-bom:$kotlinWrappersVersion")))
    implementation(kotlinw("react"))
    implementation(kotlinw("react-css"))
    implementation(kotlinw("react-dom"))
    implementation(kotlinw("react-table"))
    // other wrappers
}

Make sure that you have mavenCentral() in the list of repositories.

Examples

  1. To-do list example

  2. Tic-Tac-Toe example

  3. A port of "Thinking in React" example

  4. An example of using axios to fetch remote data. It also demonstrates how to add typings for an external library.

  5. An example of using Quill that shows how to use an external React component.

  6. An example of using react-router-dom that shows how to use react-route-dom with hooks API.

  7. Building Web Applications with React and Kotlin/JS, a tutorial by JetBrains.

  8. A full-stack demo application written in Kotlin for JetBrains Night Moscow 2019.

  9. An example of using react-table that shows how to use react-table with hooks API.

  10. An example of using Material UI.

  11. ByteLegend: an open-source, real-world HTML5 MMORPG game.

Follow these examples to learn how to start developing your React apps with Kotlin. Good luck and have fun! You also can clone my-kotlin-react-sample to see the result directly.

Experimental IR Backend

Please note that React wrappers in particular heavily relied on specific characteristics of the default backend, which might make your current code incompatible with the new IR backend.

React error: "X not a function" in production mode

  • Every interface implementing Props or State should be marked as external interface. Otherwise, you will get Uncaught ClassCastException. If you’re implementing these interfaces via a class, you can mark it as @JsExport — however, we suggest evaluating if you could use an external interface instead.
  • Every component extending RComponent must be marked with @JsExport. Otherwise, you might run into issues such as TypeError: l.render is not a function (react-dom.production.min.js:182)
  • https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/KT-42427, https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/KT-39506

Contributing

Contributions to this project are welcome! Please see the open issues or chat with us on the #react channel in our Slack.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial