Kotlin Wrappers

This repository hosts a number of Kotlin wrappers for popular JavaScript libraries.

To learn more please refer to the README s of individual modules.

Artifacts are published to Maven Central, see the corresponding README files for package coordinates.

All packages require JDK 8 to be installed.

Using In Your Projects

Use the "Kotlin Wrappers BOM" which helps to ensure consistency between the modules and allows you not to think about version compatibility.

Just declare kotlin-wrappers-bom and specify the modules you need:

val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10" dependencies { implementation(enforcedPlatform( "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-wrappers-bom: $kotlinWrappersVersion " )) implementation( "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react" ) implementation( "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-css" ) implementation( "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-dom" ) implementation( "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin-react-table" ) }

Or use a helper function:

fun kotlinw (target: String ) : String = "org.jetbrains.kotlin-wrappers:kotlin- $target " val kotlinWrappersVersion = "0.0.1-pre.298-kotlin-1.6.10" dependencies { implementation(enforcedPlatform(kotlinw( "wrappers-bom: $kotlinWrappersVersion " ))) implementation(kotlinw( "react" )) implementation(kotlinw( "react-css" )) implementation(kotlinw( "react-dom" )) implementation(kotlinw( "react-table" )) }

Make sure that you have mavenCentral() in the list of repositories.

Examples

Follow these examples to learn how to start developing your React apps with Kotlin. Good luck and have fun! You also can clone my-kotlin-react-sample to see the result directly.

Experimental IR Backend

Please note that React wrappers in particular heavily relied on specific characteristics of the default backend, which might make your current code incompatible with the new IR backend.

React error: "X not a function" in production mode

Every interface implementing Props or State should be marked as external interface. Otherwise, you will get Uncaught ClassCastException . If you’re implementing these interfaces via a class, you can mark it as @JsExport — however, we suggest evaluating if you could use an external interface instead.

or should be marked as interface. Otherwise, you will get . If you’re implementing these interfaces via a class, you can mark it as — however, we suggest evaluating if you could use an external interface instead. Every component extending RComponent must be marked with @JsExport . Otherwise, you might run into issues such as TypeError: l.render is not a function (react-dom.production.min.js:182)

must be marked with . Otherwise, you might run into issues such as https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/KT-42427, https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/KT-39506

Contributing

Contributions to this project are welcome! Please see the open issues or chat with us on the #react channel in our Slack.