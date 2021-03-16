openbase logo
@jest-runner/electron

by facebook-atom
3.0.0 (see all)

custom test runner for Jest that allows tests to be run in Electron environment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

CircleCI

Jest electron runner

A custom test runner for Jest that runs tests inside an electron main or renderer process providing the following benefits:

  • Main

    • all electron instance modules (ipc, app, etc)

  • Renderer

    • full access to a browser environment without the need for jsdom or similar modules

Getting Started

NOTE: for jest@23 use the older version ~@jest-runner/electron@0.2.2

  1. Install jest electron runner yarn add @jest-runner/electron --dev

  2. Add one of these lines to your jest config (in package.json or inside your jest.config.js file), depending on the process you wish to test. If you wish to test them in parallel, see the tips section below.

    • Main process
        {
      // ...
      runner: '@jest-runner/electron/main',
      testEnvironment: 'node',
    }
    • Renderer Process
        {
      // ...
      runner: '@jest-runner/electron',
      testEnvironment: '@jest-runner/electron/environment',
    }

  3. run jest!

Debugging

Normally jest-electron-runner runs a headless instance of electron when testing the renderer process. You may show the UI by adding this to your test:

require('electron').remote.getCurrentWindow().show();

Tips

  • The main process runner can be used to test any non-browser related code, which can speed up tests roughly 2x.
  • To run the main and renderer process tests in parallel, you can provide a config object to the projects array in a jest javascript config file like so:
// jest.config.js
const common = require('./jest.common.config')

module.exports = {
  projects: [
    {
      ...common,
      runner: '@jest-runner/electron/main',
      testEnvironment: 'node',
      testMatch: ['**/__tests__/**/*.(spec|test).ts']
    },
    {
      ...common,
      runner: '@jest-runner/electron',
      testEnvironment: '@jest-runner/electron/environment',
      testMatch: ['**/__tests__/**/*.(spec|test).tsx']
    }
  ]
}

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Jest.

License

MIT licensed.

