A custom test runner for Jest that runs tests inside an electron main or renderer process providing the following benefits:
Main
Renderer
NOTE: for
jest@23 use the older version
~@jest-runner/electron@0.2.2
Install jest electron runner
yarn add @jest-runner/electron --dev
Add one of these lines to your jest config (in
package.json or inside your
jest.config.js file), depending on the process you wish to test. If you wish to test them in parallel, see the tips section below.
{
// ...
runner: '@jest-runner/electron/main',
testEnvironment: 'node',
}
{
// ...
runner: '@jest-runner/electron',
testEnvironment: '@jest-runner/electron/environment',
}
run jest!
Normally jest-electron-runner runs a headless instance of electron when testing the renderer process. You may show the UI by adding this to your test:
require('electron').remote.getCurrentWindow().show();
projects array in a jest javascript config file like so:
// jest.config.js
const common = require('./jest.common.config')
module.exports = {
projects: [
{
...common,
runner: '@jest-runner/electron/main',
testEnvironment: 'node',
testMatch: ['**/__tests__/**/*.(spec|test).ts']
},
{
...common,
runner: '@jest-runner/electron',
testEnvironment: '@jest-runner/electron/environment',
testMatch: ['**/__tests__/**/*.(spec|test).tsx']
}
]
}
