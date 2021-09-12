openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
exp

@jest-mock/express

by bikk.uk
1.4.5 (see all)

A lightweight Jest mock for unit testing Express

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.2K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Mocking

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@jest-mock/express

A lightweight Jest mock for unit testing Express

Build and Test Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities GitHub package.json version npm NPM

Getting Started

Installation:

yarn add --dev @jest-mock/express

npm install --save-dev @jest-mock/express

Importing:

import { getMockReq, getMockRes } from '@jest-mock/express'

Usage

Request - getMockReq

getMockReq is intended to mock the req object as quickly as possible. In its simplest form, you can call it with no arguments to return a standard req object with mocked functions and default values for properties.

const req = getMockReq()

To create a mock req with provided values, you can pass them to the function in any order, with all being optional. The advantage of this is that it ensures the other properties are not undefined. Loose type definitions for standard properties are provided, custom properties ([key: string]: any) will be passed through to the returned req object.

// an example GET request to retrieve an entity
const req = getMockReq({ params: { id: '123' } })

// an example PUT request to update a person
const req = getMockReq({
  params: { id: 564 },
  body: { firstname: 'James', lastname: 'Smith', age: 34 },
})

For use with extended Requests, getMockReq supports generics.

interface AuthenticatedRequest extends Request {
  user: User
}

const req = getMockReq<AuthenticatedRequest>({ user: mockUser })

// req.user is typed
expect(req.user).toBe(mockUser)

Response - getMockRes

getMockRes will return a mocked res object with Jest mock functions. Chaining has been implemented for the applicable functions.

const { res, next, clearMockRes } = getMockRes()

All of the returned mock functions can be cleared with a single call to mockClear. An alias is also provided called clearMockRes.

const { res, next, mockClear } = getMockRes()

beforeEach(() => {
  mockClear() // can also use clearMockRes()
})

It will also return a mock next function for convenience. next will also be cleared as part of the call to mockClear/clearMockRes.

To create mock responses with provided values, you can provide them to the function in any order, with all being optional. Loose type definitions for standard properties are provided, custom properties ([key: string]: any) will be passed through to the returned res object.

const { res, next, clearMockRes } = getMockRes({
  locals: {
    user: getLoggedInUser(),
  },
})

For use with extended Responses, getMockRes supports generics.

interface CustomResponse extends Response {
  locals: {
    sessionId?: string
    isPremiumUser?: boolean
  }
}

const { res } = getMockRes<CustomResponse>({
  locals: {
    sessionId: 'abcdef',
    isPremiumUser: false,
  },
})

// res.locals is typed
expect(res.locals.sessionId).toBe('abcdef')
expect(res.locals.isPremiumUser).toBe(false)

Example

A full example to test a controller could be:

// generate a mocked response and next function, with provided values
const { res, next } = getMockRes({
  locals: {
    isPremiumUser: true,
  },
})

test('will respond with the entity from the service', async () => {
  // generate a mock request with params
  const req = getMockReq({ params: { id: 'abc-def' } })

  // provide the mock req, res, and next to assert
  await myController.getEntity(req, res, next)

  expect(res.json).toHaveBeenCalledWith(
    expect.objectContaining({
      id: 'abc-def',
    }),
  )
  expect(next).toBeCalled()
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nmh
node-mocks-httpMock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
323K
ome
openapi-mock-express-middlewareGenerates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
751
erm
express-request-mock🖖 A convenient wrapper for node-mocks-http which makes testing Express controllers and middleware easy.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4K
req
reqresnextTiny helper for express middleware testing
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2K
@mediamonks/monckAdd highly configurable API mocks to your express server
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial