TSLint

⚠️ TSLint is deprecated.

See this issue for more details: Roadmap: TSLint → ESLint. If you're interested in helping with the TSLint/ESLint migration, check out the typescript-eslint roadmap.

TSLint is an extensible static analysis tool that checks TypeScript code for readability, maintainability, and functionality errors. It is widely supported across modern editors & build systems and can be customized with your own lint rules, configurations, and formatters.

TSLint currently supports:

Installation & Usage

Please refer to the full installation & usage documentation on the TSLint website. There, you'll find information about

TSLint Playground

There is a sandbox environment for TSLint at palantir.github.io/tslint-playground, which can be used to test rules and see how TSLint works. Issues can be filed against tslint-playground here.

Custom Rules & Plugins

Custom rule sets from Palantir

tslint-react - Lint rules related to React & JSX.

tslint-blueprint - Lint rules to enforce best practices with blueprintjs libraries

Custom rule sets from the community

If we don't have all the rules you're looking for, you can either write your own custom rules or use rules implementations developed by the community. The repos below are a good source of custom rules:

ESLint rules for TSLint - Improve your TSLint with the missing ESLint Rules

tslint-microsoft-contrib - A set of TSLint rules used on some Microsoft projects

codelyzer - A set of tslint rules for static code analysis of Angular TypeScript projects

vrsource-tslint-rules

tslint-immutable - TSLint rules to disable mutation in TypeScript

tslint-consistent-codestyle - TSLint rules to enforce consistent code style in TypeScript

tslint-sonarts - Bug-finding rules based on advanced code models to spot hard to find errors in TypeScript

tslint-clean-code - A set of TSLint rules inspired by the Clean Code handbook

rxjs-tslint-rules - TSLint rules for RxJS

Development

Prerequisites:

node v7+

v7+ yarn v1.0+

Quick Start