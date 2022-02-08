JavaScript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas. It takes the URL to the SVG file or the text of the SVG file, parses it in JavaScript and renders the result on Canvas.
Install this library using your favorite package manager:
pnpm add canvg
# or
yarn add canvg
# or
npm i canvg
Then, just import
Canvg and use it:
import { Canvg } from 'canvg';
let v = null;
window.onload = async () => {
const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
v = await Canvg.from(ctx, './svgs/1.svg');
// Start SVG rendering with animations and mouse handling.
v.start();
};
window.onbeforeunload = () => {
v.stop();
};
import {
Canvg,
presets
} from 'canvg';
self.onmessage = async (event) => {
const {
width,
height,
svg
} = event.data;
const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height);
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen());
// Render only first frame, ignoring animations and mouse.
await v.render();
const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob();
const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
self.postMessage({
pngUrl
});
};
import {
promises as fs
} from 'fs';
import {
DOMParser
} from 'xmldom';
import * as canvas from 'canvas';
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
import {
Canvg,
presets
} from 'canvg';
const preset = presets.node({
DOMParser,
canvas,
fetch
});
(async (output, input) => {
const svg = await fs.readFile(input, 'utf8');
const canvas = preset.createCanvas(800, 600);
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
const v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, svg, preset);
// Render only first frame, ignoring animations.
await v.render();
const png = canvas.toBuffer();
await fs.writeFile(output, png);
})(
process.argv.pop(),
process.argv.pop()
);
import {
Canvg,
presets
} from 'canvg';
self.onmessage = async (event) => {
const {
width,
height,
svg
} = event.data;
const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height);
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen());
/**
* Resize SVG to fit in given size.
* @param width
* @param height
* @param preserveAspectRatio
*/
v.resize(width, height, 'xMidYMid meet');
// Render only first frame, ignoring animations and mouse.
await v.render();
const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob();
const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
self.postMessage({
pngUrl
});
};
<script type="module">
import { Canvg } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/canvg';
let v = null;
window.onload = () => {
const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, '<svg width="600" height="600"><text x="50" y="50">Hello World!</text></svg>');
// Start SVG rendering with animations and mouse handling.
v.start();
};
</script>
<canvas />
The third parameter of
new Canvg(...),
Canvg.from(...) and
Canvg.fromString(...) is options:
interface IOptions {
/**
* WHATWG-compatible `fetch` function.
*/
fetch?: typeof fetch;
/**
* XML/HTML parser from string into DOM Document.
*/
DOMParser?: typeof DOMParser;
/**
* Window object.
*/
window?: Window;
/**
* Whether enable the redraw.
*/
enableRedraw?: boolean;
/**
* Ignore mouse events.
*/
ignoreMouse?: boolean;
/**
* Ignore animations.
*/
ignoreAnimation?: boolean;
/**
* Does not try to resize canvas.
*/
ignoreDimensions?: boolean;
/**
* Does not clear canvas.
*/
ignoreClear?: boolean;
/**
* Scales horizontally to width.
*/
scaleWidth?: number;
/**
* Scales vertically to height.
*/
scaleHeight?: number;
/**
* Draws at a x offset.
*/
offsetX?: number;
/**
* Draws at a y offset.
*/
offsetY?: number;
/**
* Will call the function on every frame, if it returns true, will redraw.
*/
forceRedraw?(): boolean;
/**
* Default `rem` size.
*/
rootEmSize?: number;
/**
* Default `em` size.
*/
emSize?: number;
/**
* Function to create new canvas.
*/
createCanvas?: (width: number, height: number) => HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas;
/**
* Function to create new image.
*/
createImage?: (src: string, anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean) => Promise<CanvasImageSource>;
/**
* Load images anonymously.
*/
anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean;
}
There are two options presets:
presets.offscreen(): options for
OffscreenCanvas;
presets.node({ DOMParser, canvas, fetch }): options for NodeJS with
node-canvas.
