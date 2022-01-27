Gateway plugin for Jenkins. Uses the pubsub-light-plugin jenkins-module to receive light-weight events and forward them into browser-land via SSE.
npm install --save @jenkins-cd/sse-gateway
This plugin requires Jenkins version 2.60.3 or later.
2.60.3+ is needed because it supports Servlet 3 asynchronous requests, which are needed for Server Sent Events and its the first version of Jenkins that requires java 8.
The API is quite simple, allowing you to
subscribe to (and
unsubscribe from) Jenkins event
notification "channels".
Due to some possible memory leak if message are never delivered, the messages have some System properties configuration parameters to avoid such issue:
org.jenkinsci.plugins.ssegateway.sse.EventDispatcher.RETRY_QUEUE_EVENT_LIFETIME (default 300sec): definite how long an entry can stay in the queue
org.jenkinsci.plugins.ssegateway.sse.EventDispatcher.RETRY_QUEUE_PROCESSING_DELAY (default 250ms): time between each send retry
The "job" channel is where you listen for events relating to Jenkins Jobs, all of which are enumerated in the Events.JobChannel Javadoc.
var sse = require('@jenkins-cd/sse-gateway');
// Connect to the SSE Gateway, providing an optional client Id.
var connection = sse.connect('myplugin');
// subscribe to all events on the "job" channel...
var jobSubs = connection.subscribe('job', function (event) {
var event = event.jenkins_event;
var jobName = event.job_name;
if (event === 'job_run_ended') {
var runStatus = event.job_run_status;
var runUrl = event.jenkins_object_url;
// Do whatever ....
}
});
// And some time later, unsubscribe using the return from the subscribe...
connection.unsubscribe(jobSubs);
The above example subscribes to all events on the "job" channel i.e. all events for all jobs in the Jenkins instance. This may be what you want in some cases, but in many cases you are just interested in receiving specific events. To do this, you simply need to specify a "filter" when subscribing to the channel.
For example, to only receive "FAILURE" events for the "order-management-webapp-deploy" job:
var sse = require('@jenkins-cd/sse-gateway');
// Connect to the SSE Gateway, providing an optional client Id.
var connection = sse.connect('myplugin');
// Add a filter as the last parameter ...
var jobSubs = connection.subscribe('job', function (event) {
// this event is only relating to 'order-management-webapp-deploy' ...
}, {
job_name: 'order-management-webapp-deploy',
job_run_status: 'FAILURE'
});
// And some time later, unsubscribe using the return from the subscribe...
connection.unsubscribe(jobSubs);
As is to be expected, the connection to Jenkins can be lost. To handle this situation, simply register an
onError handler with the connection instance.
var sse = require('@jenkins-cd/sse-gateway');
// Connect to the SSE Gateway.
var connection = sse.connect('myplugin');
// Connection error handling...
connection.onError(function (e) {
// Check the connection...
connection.waitConnectionOk(function(status) {
if (status.connectError) {
// The last attempt to connect was a failure, so
// notify the user in some way....
} else if (status.connectErrorCount > 0) {
// The last attempt to connect was not a failure,
// but we had earlier failures, so undo
// earlier error notifications etc ...
// And perhaps reload the current page, forcing
// a login if needed....
setTimeout(function() {
window.location.reload(true);
}, 2000);
}
});
});
// etc...
Note that only one handler can be registered per
connectioninstance.
Note how the supplied
connection.onError handler makes a call to
connection.waitConnectionOk.
connection.waitConnectionOk takes a connection status callback handler. This handler is called
periodically until the connection is ok again i.e. it can be called more than once, constantly getting
feedback on the connection state.
As always with Internet Explorer, there are issues. It doesn't support the SSE
EventSource so in order to
use it on Internet Explorer, please make sure that a polyfill is added to the page before your app. We have
used this one and found it to work fine.
To add this polyfill to your
.jelly file, simply include the following adjunct as early as possible.
<st:adjunct includes="org.jenkinsci.plugins.ssegateway.sse.EventSource" />
To use this API in a headless/non-browser JavaScript environment (e.g. server-side JavaScript, or a test environment), just
require the
headless-client e.g.:
var sse = require('@jenkins-cd/sse-gateway/headless-client');
// etc....
The SSE Gateway client code uses the
@jenkins-cd/logging package for client-side/browser logging. See the Browser Configuration docs for how to configure logging in your browser, configuring the stored value of
jenkins-instance/logging/categories:org.jenkinsci.sse for SSE logs.
See the sse-gateway-sample-plugin.