☁️🚀 Deploy your Angular app to Amazon S3 directly from the Angular CLI 🚀☁️





Quick Start

Install the latest version of Angular cli yarn global add @angular/cli Create a new Angular project ng new hello-world --defaults cd hello-world Add @jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy to your project ng add @jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy After these steps your angular.json is updated with a new builder: "deploy" : { "builder" : "@jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy:deploy" , "options" : {} } Due to security risk we have made the decision to never add any options to the angular.json . You should set the environments variable during the ng deploy command. Below is an example on how you could do this.

npx cross-env NG_DEPLOY_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=1234 NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=321ACCESS NG_DEPLOY_AWS_BUCKET=mys3bucket NG_DEPLOY_AWS_REGION=eu-1-region NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SUB_FOLDER=path/on/bucker ng deploy

To trigger an optional invalidation of the files in an AWS CloudFront distribution, add these parameters to the above command line:

npx cross-env ... NG_DEPLOY_AWS_CF_DISTRIBUTION_ID= 1234 ... ng deploy

Run ng deploy to deploy your application to Amazon S3.

🚀Happy deploying! 🚀

Security 🔑

Keep in mind that with the default config, everybody that has access to the angular.json will have your aws secret. If you want more security, you can also use environment variable with NG_DEPLOY_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , NG_DEPLOY_AWS_BUCKET and NG_DEPLOY_AWS_REGION .

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change. The builder is located in the libs

gx-aws-deploy folder. The sample app is located in the apps\demo-app folder. Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!