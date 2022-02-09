☁️🚀 Deploy your Angular app to Amazon S3 directly from the Angular CLI 🚀☁️
Install the latest version of Angular cli
yarn global add @angular/cli
Create a new Angular project
ng new hello-world --defaults
cd hello-world
Add
@jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy to your project
ng add @jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy
After these steps your
angular.json is updated with a new builder:
"deploy": {
"builder": "@jefiozie/ngx-aws-deploy:deploy",
"options": {}
}
Due to security risk we have made the decision to never add any options to the
angular.json. You should set the environments variable during the
ng deploy command. Below is an example on how you could do this.
npx cross-env NG_DEPLOY_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=1234 NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=321ACCESS NG_DEPLOY_AWS_BUCKET=mys3bucket NG_DEPLOY_AWS_REGION=eu-1-region NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SUB_FOLDER=path/on/bucker ng deploy
npx cross-env ... NG_DEPLOY_AWS_CF_DISTRIBUTION_ID=1234 ... ng deploy
ng deploy to deploy your application to Amazon S3.
🚀Happy deploying! 🚀
Keep in mind that with the default config, everybody that has access to the angular.json will have your aws secret.
If you want more security, you can also use environment variable with
NG_DEPLOY_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
NG_DEPLOY_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
NG_DEPLOY_AWS_BUCKET and
NG_DEPLOY_AWS_REGION.
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
The builder is located in the
libs\ngx-aws-deployfolder.
The sample app is located in the
apps\demo-app folder.
Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Jeffrey Bosch
💻 🖋 👀
|
Santosh Yadav
💻
|
Nicolas Beaussart
💻
|
Stefan Nieuwenhuis
💻
|
Zack Yang
💻
|
David Houseknecht
📖
|
Brian Harris
📖
|
Michael Vogl
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!