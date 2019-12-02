semantic-release shareable config to publish npm packages with GitHub.
This shareable configuration uses the following plugins:
@semantic-release/commit-analyzer
@semantic-release/release-notes-generator
@semantic-release/npm
@semantic-release/github
@semantic-release/git
package.json.
$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release @jedmao/semantic-release-npm-github-config
The shareable config can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"extends": "@jedmao/semantic-release-npm-github-config",
"branch": "master"
}
Ensure that your CI configuration has the following secret environment variables set:
GH_TOKEN with
public_repo access.
NPM_TOKEN
NODE_AUTH_TOKEN
See each plugin documentation for required installation and configuration steps.
If you're configuring a GitHub workflow you might want to do a test build matrix first and then publish only if those tests succeed across all environments. The following will do just that, immediately after something is merged into
master.
name: Node CI
on:
push:
branches:
- master
jobs:
test:
name: Test on node ${{ matrix.node }} and ${{ matrix.os }}
runs-on: ${{ matrix.os }}
strategy:
matrix:
node: [8, 10, 12]
os:
- ubuntu-latest
- windows-latest
- macOS-latest
steps:
- name: Preserve line endings
run: git config --global core.autocrlf false
- name: Checkout
uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: Setup Node
uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: ${{ matrix.node }}
- name: Install & test/cover
run: npm ci && npm run cover
env:
CI: true
release:
name: npm publish / GitHub release
needs: test
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Checkout
uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: Setup Node
uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: 12
registry-url: https://registry.npmjs.org/
- name: Install
env:
CI: true
run: npm ci
- name: Build
if: success()
run: npm run build
- name: Semantic Release
if: success()
env:
GH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GH_TOKEN }}
NODE_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NPM_TOKEN }}
NPM_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NPM_TOKEN }}
run: npx semantic-release