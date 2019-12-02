semantic-release shareable config to publish npm packages with GitHub.

Plugins

This shareable configuration uses the following plugins:

Summary

Provides an informative git commit message for the release commit that does not trigger continuous integration and conforms to the conventional commits specification (e.g., "chore(release): 1.2.3 [skip ci]



notes").

Creates a tarball that gets uploaded with each GitHub release.

Publishes the same tarball to npm.

Commits the version change in package.json .

. Creates or updates a changelog file.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release @jedmao/semantic-release-npm-github-config

Usage

The shareable config can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:

{ "extends" : "@jedmao/semantic-release-npm-github-config" , "branch" : "master" }

Configuration

Ensure that your CI configuration has the following secret environment variables set:

See each plugin documentation for required installation and configuration steps.

GitHub workflows

If you're configuring a GitHub workflow you might want to do a test build matrix first and then publish only if those tests succeed across all environments. The following will do just that, immediately after something is merged into master .