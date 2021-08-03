A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware. The mock store will create an array of dispatched actions which serve as an action log for tests.
This is a TypeScript fork of redux-mock-store.
Please note that this library is designed to test the action-related, not reducer-related logic (i.e., it does not update the Redux store). If you want a complex test combining actions and reducers together, take a look at other libraries (e.g., redux-actions-assertions). Refer to issue redux-mock-store#71 for more details.
npm install @jedmao/redux-mock-store --save-dev
Or
yarn add @jedmao/redux-mock-store --dev
You will benefit from configuring a single
mockStore for all of your tests. A
common example would be to configure your store with a
redux-thunk middleware.
import { configureMockStore } from '@jedmao/redux-mock-store'
import thunk from 'redux-thunk'
const middlewares = [thunk]
export default configureMockStore(middlewares)
Let's do the same thing in TypeScript and add an extra thunk argument.
import { configureMockStore } from '@jedmao/redux-mock-store'
import thunk, { ThunkDispatch } from 'redux-thunk'
// internal dependencies
import RootState from 'store/RootState'
import RootActions from 'actions'
const extraThunkArgument = { foo: 'bar' }
const middlewares = [thunk.withExtraArgument(extraThunkArgument)]
export default configureMockStore<
RootState,
RootActions,
ThunkDispatch<RootState, typeof extraThunkArgument, RootActions>
>(middlewares)
The mock store saves all the dispatched actions inside the store instance. You
can get all the actions by calling
store.getActions().
import { mockStore } from 'utils/test'
describe('todo actions', () => {
let store: ReturnType<typeof mockStore>
beforeEach(() => {
store = mockStore(/* initial state */)
})
it('dispatches ADD_TODO', () => {
const action = { type: 'ADD_TODO' }
store.dispatch(action)
expect(store.getActions()[0]).toBe(action)
})
})
it('asynchronously dispatches SUCCESS', async () => {
const store = mockStore(/* initial state */)
const success = { type: 'SUCCESS' }
await store.dispatch(async dispatch => {
dispatch(success)
})
expect(store.getActions()[0]).toBe(success)
})
See the tests for more thorough examples.
Configure the mock store by applying middlewares.
configureMockStore<
S = any,
A extends Redux.Action = Redux.AnyAction,
DispatchExts extends {} | void = void
>(
middlewares: Redux.Middleware[] = [],
): MockStoreCreator<S, A, DispatchExts>
Calling
configureMockStore will return a
MockStoreCreator, which returns an instance of the
configured mock store. This
MockStoreCreator is a
function named
mockStore.
Call this function to reset your store after every test.
function mockStore(
getState: S | MockGetState<S> = {} as S,
): DispatchExts extends void
? MockStore<S, A>
: MockStoreEnhanced<S, A, DispatchExts>
Dispatches an action
T through the mock store. The action will be stored in an
array inside the instance and executed.
dispatch<T extends A>(action: T): T
If
DispatchExts are provided,
dispatch will support an
additional signature.
dispatch<R>(
asyncAction: ThunkAction<R, S, E, A>,
): R
Returns the state
S of the mock store.
getState(): S
Returns the actions
A[] of the mock store.
getActions(): A[]
Clears the stored actions.
clearActions(): void
Subscribe a
listener to the store.
subscribe(
listener: (action: A) => void,
): Redux.Unsubscribe
Because a mock store does not have or support reducers, this function will always throw an error.
replaceReducer(nextReducer: Reducer<S, A>): never
Mock stores do not support reducers. Try supplying a function to
getStoreinstead.
The
@jedmao scoped
version of this library is written in TypeScript and published with generated
type information. No need to
npm install additional
@types. Additionally, a number of types and
interfaces (below) have been exported for your convenience.
If you provide
DistpatchExts then this type will return a
MockStoreEnhanced, which supports async actions (e.g.,
thunks). Otherwise, it will just return a plain ol'
MockStore
for sync actions.
type MockStoreCreator<
S = {},
A extends Action = AnyAction,
DispatchExts extends {} | void = void
> = (
state?: S | MockGetState<Redux.DeepPartial<S>>,
) => DispatchExts extends void
? MockStore<S, A>
: MockStoreEnhanced<S, A, DispatchExts>
This type is used in the
MockStoreCreator via
state?: S | MockGetState<S>, which allows you to either supply a single state
object
S or a function that would return
S. Why a function? See
redux-mock-store#102.
type MockGetState<S = {}> = (actions: AnyAction[]) => S
Enables async actions (e.g., thunks).
type MockStoreEnhanced<
S,
A extends Action = AnyAction,
DispatchExts = {}
> = MockStore<Redux.DeepPartial<S>, A> & {
dispatch: DispatchExts
}
interface MockStore<S = any, A extends Redux.Action = Redux.AnyAction>
extends Redux.Store<Redux.DeepPartial<S>, A> {
clearActions(): void
getActions(): A[]
subscribe(listener: (action: A) => void): Redux.Unsubscribe
}
The MIT License