A mock store for testing Redux async action creators and middleware. The mock store will create an array of dispatched actions which serve as an action log for tests.

This is a TypeScript fork of redux-mock-store.

Please note that this library is designed to test the action-related, not reducer-related logic (i.e., it does not update the Redux store). If you want a complex test combining actions and reducers together, take a look at other libraries (e.g., redux-actions-assertions). Refer to issue redux-mock-store#71 for more details.

Installation

npm install @jedmao/redux-mock-store --save-dev

Or

yarn add @jedmao/redux-mock-store --dev

Usage

You will benefit from configuring a single mockStore for all of your tests. A common example would be to configure your store with a redux-thunk middleware.

import { configureMockStore } from '@jedmao/redux-mock-store' import thunk from 'redux-thunk' const middlewares = [thunk] export default configureMockStore(middlewares)

Let's do the same thing in TypeScript and add an extra thunk argument.

import { configureMockStore } from '@jedmao/redux-mock-store' import thunk, { ThunkDispatch } from 'redux-thunk' import RootState from 'store/RootState' import RootActions from 'actions' const extraThunkArgument = { foo: 'bar' } const middlewares = [thunk.withExtraArgument(extraThunkArgument)] export default configureMockStore< RootState, RootActions, ThunkDispatch<RootState, typeof extraThunkArgument, RootActions> >(middlewares)

Synchronous actions

The mock store saves all the dispatched actions inside the store instance. You can get all the actions by calling store.getActions() .

import { mockStore } from 'utils/test' describe( 'todo actions' , () => { let store: ReturnType< typeof mockStore> beforeEach( () => { store = mockStore( ) }) it( 'dispatches ADD_TODO' , () => { const action = { type : 'ADD_TODO' } store.dispatch(action) expect(store.getActions()[ 0 ]).toBe(action) }) })

Asynchronous actions

it( 'asynchronously dispatches SUCCESS' , async () => { const store = mockStore( ) const success = { type : 'SUCCESS' } await store.dispatch( async dispatch => { dispatch(success) }) expect(store.getActions()[ 0 ]).toBe(success) })

See the tests for more thorough examples.

API

configureMockStore

Configure the mock store by applying middlewares.

configureMockStore< S = any , A extends Redux.Action = Redux.AnyAction, DispatchExts extends {} | void = void >( middlewares: Redux.Middleware[] = [], ): MockStoreCreator<S, A, DispatchExts>

Calling configureMockStore will return a MockStoreCreator , which returns an instance of the configured mock store. This MockStoreCreator is a function named mockStore .

mockStore

Call this function to reset your store after every test.

function mockStore ( getState: S | MockGetState<S> = {} as S, ): DispatchExts extends void ? MockStore < S , A > : MockStoreEnhanced < S , A , DispatchExts >

Mock Store API

dispatch

Dispatches an action T through the mock store. The action will be stored in an array inside the instance and executed.

dispatch<T extends A>(action: T): T

If DispatchExts are provided, dispatch will support an additional signature.

dispatch<R>( asyncAction: ThunkAction<R, S, E, A>, ): R

getState

Returns the state S of the mock store.

getState(): S

getActions

Returns the actions A[] of the mock store.

getActions(): A[]

clearActions

Clears the stored actions.

clearActions(): void

Subscribe a listener to the store.

subscribe( listener: ( action: A ) => void , ): Redux.Unsubscribe

replaceReducer

Because a mock store does not have or support reducers, this function will always throw an error.

replaceReducer(nextReducer: Reducer<S, A>): never

Mock stores do not support reducers. Try supplying a function to getStore instead.

TypeScript

The @jedmao scoped version of this library is written in TypeScript and published with generated type information. No need to npm install additional @types . Additionally, a number of types and interfaces (below) have been exported for your convenience.

MockStoreCreator

If you provide DistpatchExts then this type will return a MockStoreEnhanced , which supports async actions (e.g., thunks). Otherwise, it will just return a plain ol' MockStore for sync actions.

type MockStoreCreator< S = {}, A extends Action = AnyAction, DispatchExts extends {} | void = void > = ( state?: S | MockGetState<Redux.DeepPartial<S>>, ) => DispatchExts extends void ? MockStore<S, A> : MockStoreEnhanced<S, A, DispatchExts>

MockGetState

This type is used in the MockStoreCreator via state?: S | MockGetState<S> , which allows you to either supply a single state object S or a function that would return S . Why a function? See redux-mock-store#102.

type MockGetState<S = {}> = ( actions: AnyAction[] ) => S

MockStoreEnhanced

Enables async actions (e.g., thunks).

type MockStoreEnhanced< S, A extends Action = AnyAction, DispatchExts = {} > = MockStore<Redux.DeepPartial<S>, A> & { dispatch: DispatchExts }

MockStore

interface MockStore<S = any, A extends Redux.Action = Redux.AnyAction> extends Redux.Store<Redux.DeepPartial<S>, A> { clearActions(): void getActions(): A[] subscribe(listener: ( action: A ) => void ): Redux.Unsubscribe }

License

The MIT License