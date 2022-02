React Component that implement JD App Design

Features

50+ Reusable components

Extensive documentation and demos

Support babel-plugin-import

Support Custom Theme

Support TypeScript

Unit test blessing

Install & Start

quick start

React Version

react^16.0.0

Browser Support

iOS 7

Android 4.0+

Contribution

You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.

Preview

You can scan the following QR code to access the demo:

License

MIT