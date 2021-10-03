openbase logo
@jcubic/tagger

by Jakub T. Jankiewicz
0.4.1 (see all)

Zero Dependency, Vanilla JavaScript Tag Editor

Readme

  _____
 |_   _|___ ___ ___ ___ ___
   | | | .'| . | . | -_|  _|
   |_| |__,|_  |_  |___|_|
           |___|___|   version 0.4.1

Tagger: Zero dependency, Vanilla JavaScript Tag Editor

npm

Tag Editor widget in JavaScript

Online Demo

Installation

npm install @jcubic/tagger

or

yarn add @jcubic/tagger

Usage

tagger(document.querySelector('[name="tags"]'), {allow_spaces: false});

Usage with React

Tagger can easily be used with ReactJS.

import { useRef, useState, useEffect } from 'react'
import tagger from '@jcubic/tagger'

function App() {
  const [tags, setTags] = useState(null)
  const inputRef = useRef(null)

  // Get current tags
  const getTags = () => {
    setTags(inputRef.current.value)
  }

  // Write the Tagger code inside a useEffect hook
  // It will run when the component is initially rendered
  useEffect(() => {
    // Define the Tagger options
    const taggerOptions = {
      allow_spaces: true,
    }

    // Initialize Tagger
    tagger(inputRef.current, taggerOptions)
  }, [])

  return (
    <div className='app'>
      <input type='text' defaultValue='charles, louis, michel' ref={inputRef} />
      <button onClick={getTags}>Get tags</button>

      {tags && <pre>{tags}</pre>}
    </div>
  )
}

export default App

API

methods:

  • add_tag(string): boolean
  • remove_tag(string): booelan
  • complete(string): void

Options:

  • wrap (default false)
  • allow_duplicates (default false)
  • allow_spaces (default true)
  • add_on_blur (default false)
  • completion {list: string[] | function(): Promise(string[])|string[], delay: miliseconds, min_length: number}
  • link function(name): string|false it should return what should be in href attribute or false

NOTE: if you're familiar with TypeScript you can check the API by looking at TypeScript definition file:

tagger.d.ts

Changelog

0.4.1

  • fix typescript definition for completion

0.4.0

  • [Breaking] value in input no longer have space after comma
  • fix updating input when deleting tag using backspace
  • add option add_on_blur
  • add option tag_limit

0.3.1

  • fix npm package

0.3.0

  • add wrap option
  • fix remove_tag API
  • make settings optional
  • add typescript types

0.2.3

  • fix ambiguous tags

0.2.2

  • reject empty tags

0.2.1

  • Fix remove_tag when links are disabled

0.2.0

  • link option
  • working completion
  • allow to use querySelectorAll etc.

0.1.3

  • fix inialization in UMD

0.1.2

  • fix bug in adding tags

0.1.1

  • fix initalization of tags from input

0.1.0

  • initial version

License

Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Jakub T. Jankiewicz
Released under the MIT license

