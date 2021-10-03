_____ |_ _|___ ___ ___ ___ ___ | | | .'| . | . | -_| _| |_| |__,|_ |_ |___|_| |___|___| version 0.4 .1

Online Demo

Installation

npm install @ jcubic / tagger

or

yarn add @ jcubic / tagger

Usage

tagger( document .querySelector( '[name="tags"]' ), { allow_spaces : false });

Usage with React

Tagger can easily be used with ReactJS.

import { useRef, useState, useEffect } from 'react' import tagger from '@jcubic/tagger' function App ( ) { const [tags, setTags] = useState( null ) const inputRef = useRef( null ) const getTags = () => { setTags(inputRef.current.value) } useEffect( () => { const taggerOptions = { allow_spaces : true , } tagger(inputRef.current, taggerOptions) }, []) return ( < div className = 'app' > < input type = 'text' defaultValue = 'charles, louis, michel' ref = {inputRef} /> < button onClick = {getTags} > Get tags </ button > {tags && < pre > {tags} </ pre > } </ div > ) } export default App

API

add_tag(string): boolean

remove_tag(string): booelan

complete(string): void

wrap (default false)

(default false) allow_duplicates (default false)

(default false) allow_spaces (default true)

(default true) add_on_blur (default false)

(default false) completion {list: string[] | function(): Promise(string[])|string[], delay: miliseconds, min_length: number}

link function(name): string|false it should return what should be in href attribute or false

NOTE: if you're familiar with TypeScript you can check the API by looking at TypeScript definition file:

tagger.d.ts

Changelog

fix typescript definition for completion

[Breaking] value in input no longer have space after comma

fix updating input when deleting tag using backspace

add option add_on_blur

add option tag_limit

fix npm package

add wrap option

fix remove_tag API

make settings optional

add typescript types

fix ambiguous tags

reject empty tags

Fix remove_tag when links are disabled

link option

working completion

allow to use querySelectorAll etc.

fix inialization in UMD

fix bug in adding tags

fix initalization of tags from input

initial version

License

Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Jakub T. Jankiewicz

Released under the MIT license