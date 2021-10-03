_____
npm install @jcubic/tagger
or
yarn add @jcubic/tagger
tagger(document.querySelector('[name="tags"]'), {allow_spaces: false});
Tagger can easily be used with ReactJS.
import { useRef, useState, useEffect } from 'react'
import tagger from '@jcubic/tagger'
function App() {
const [tags, setTags] = useState(null)
const inputRef = useRef(null)
// Get current tags
const getTags = () => {
setTags(inputRef.current.value)
}
// Write the Tagger code inside a useEffect hook
// It will run when the component is initially rendered
useEffect(() => {
// Define the Tagger options
const taggerOptions = {
allow_spaces: true,
}
// Initialize Tagger
tagger(inputRef.current, taggerOptions)
}, [])
return (
<div className='app'>
<input type='text' defaultValue='charles, louis, michel' ref={inputRef} />
<button onClick={getTags}>Get tags</button>
{tags && <pre>{tags}</pre>}
</div>
)
}
export default App
add_tag(string): boolean
remove_tag(string): booelan
complete(string): void
{list: string[] | function(): Promise(string[])|string[], delay: miliseconds, min_length: number}
function(name): string|false it should return what should be in href attribute or false
NOTE: if you're familiar with TypeScript you can check the API by looking at TypeScript definition file:
add_on_blur
tag_limit
