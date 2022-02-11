LIPS is a powerful Scheme-based, Lisp language written in JavaScript. It is based on the Scheme dialect and the R5RS/R7RS specifications. It has extensions to make it easier to interact with JavaScript. It work both in the browser and with Node.js.
The name is a recursive acronym which stands for LIPS Is Pretty Simple.
To install you can use npm (or yarn)
NOTE: The version that is on NPM is heavily outdated, use beta version:
npm install @jcubic/lips@beta
or yarn:
yarn add @jcubic/lips@beta
then include the file in the script tag. You can grab the version from unpkg.com
https://unpkg.com/@jcubic/lips@beta
or from jsDelivr (that's seems a bit faster)
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@jcubic/lips@beta/dist/lips.min.js
You can also run the REPL on any page while you learn Scheme using the bookmarklet:
https://github.com/jcubic/lips/blob/master/lib/js/bookmark.js
Create any link in your bookmarks, edit it and copy paste the content of that file. Affter you click on the link it will create the REPL at the bottom of the page. (NOTE: It may not work on every page because of content security policy; e.g. google.com or gihub.com)
If you have trouble with creating the bookmarklet you can open LISP Scheme home page where you can find a link that you can drag to your bookmarks.
The simplest way is to include the lips code in the script tag:
<script type="text/x-scheme" bootstrap>
(let ((what "world")
(greet "hello"))
(display (string-append "hello" " " what)))
</script>
or use the
src attribute:
<script type="text/x-scheme" bootstrap src="example.scm"></script>
Big part of LIPS is written in LIPS itself, but to use full power of LIPS you need
to load those additional Scheme files. The easiest way is to add
bootstrap attribute
on first script tag with
text/x-scheme type. By default it will use CDN from
jsdelivr. To load each file using builtin load function
(that will fetch the file using AJAX and evaluate it).
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@jcubic/lips@beta/dist/lips.min.js" bootstrap></script>
You can also specify the path where LIPS should search for standard library.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@jcubic/lips@beta/dist/lips.min.js"
bootstrap="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@jcubic/lips@beta/dist/std.xcb">
</script>
You can use
bootstrap="./std.xcb" if there is
std.xcb file in local directory.
You can also bootstrap with
std.scm or
std.min.scm but xcb file is the fastest,
because it's already parsed and compiled into binary format.
var {exec} = require('@jcubic/lips'); // node
// or
var {exec} = lips; // browser
exec(string).then(function(results) {
results.forEach(function(result) {
console.log(result.toString());
});
});
When running exec you will also need to bootstrap the language and loaded files from
/lib/ directory.
Documentation about beta version can be found in Wiki.
NOTE: Executable don't require bootstrapping lib files.
If you install lips globally with:
npm install -g @jcubic/lips@beta
you can run the interpreter from the terminal:
You can also run code in a string with:
lips -c '(let ((what "World")) (display (string-append "Hello " what)))'
and you can run a file using:
cat > foo.scm <<EOF
(let ((what "World"))
(display (string-append "Hello " what))
(newline))
EOF
lips foo.scm
You can also write executable files that use lips using shebang (SRFI-22)
cat foo.scm
#!/usr/bin/env lips
(let ((what "World"))
(display (string-append "Hello " what))
(newline))
chmod a+x foo.scm
./foo.scm
Executables also return a S-Expression according to SRFI-176 use
lips --version or
lips -V.
Because LIPS is tree walking interpreter sometimes it may be slow. Especially if you want to process long arrays and use callback function. If the array is quite large each pice of code inside the callback may slow down the processing. For example see:
script reference.scm
That generates reference documentation for all builtin functions and macros.
The slow part is
(names.sort name-compare) (
Array::sort) that take quite time to calculate,
because the array with functions and macros is quite large. If you came into performance issue,
you can write the part of the code in JavaScript. If you want to do this in LIPS Scheme you can use
something like this:
(let ((fn (self.eval "(function(a, b) {
/* any complex code in JS */
return a.localeCompare(b);
})")))
(arr.sort fn))
Another example of slow performace is using LIPS with React, the more code you put into components the slower the app will become.
Examples:
The issue with performance is tracked in #197.
|description
|spec
|Feature-based conditional expansion construct
|SRFI-0
|Homogeneous numeric vector datatypes
|SRFI-4
|Basic String Ports
|SRFI-6
|Running Scheme Scripts on Unix
|SRFI-22
|Error reporting mechanism
|SRFI-23
|Basic Syntax-rules Extensions
|SRFI-46
|Version flag
|SRFI-176
(load "./lib/srfi/<number>.scm")
They should be loaded as R7RS libraries in final 1.0.0 version
|description
|spec
|List Library
|SRFI-1
AND-LET*: an AND with local bindings, a guarded
LET* special form
|SRFI-2
|receive: Binding to multiple values
|SRFI-8
#, external form
|SRFI-10
|Notation for Specializing Parameters without Currying
|SRFI-26
|Basic hash tables
|SRFI-69
|An interface to access environment variables
|SRFI-98
|Boxes
|SRFI-111
|Syntactic combiners for binary predicates
|SRFI-156
fetch polyfill use unfetch by Jason Miller.
init function use ContentLoaded.
ucs2decode function taken from punycode.js by Mathias Bynens.
Released under MIT license
Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Jakub T. Jankiewicz