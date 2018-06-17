native-base-web is a project to bring NativeBase components to the Web, with the help of react-native-web.
Live demo here! Browse it on your iPhone6+/Android4.4.4+ devices.
Currently supports Safari on iPhone6 or newer with IOS9/10, Android Browser on Android4.4.4 or newer, Chrome/Safari on both mobile and desktop.
It's advised to use our boilerplate to initialize your app structure.
To install:
npm install --save native-base-web
native-base-web is depended on react-native-web. Install it if you have not yet configured your app structure:
npm install --save react-native-web
Setup resolve alias in your webpack configuration:
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-native-web',
'native-base' : 'native-base-web',
'react/lib/ReactNativePropRegistry': 'react-native-web/dist/modules/ReactNativePropRegistry'
}
}
Alternatively, you can use react-native-web-extended instead of react-native-web for extended components and APIs, in which case your webpack configuration should be:
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-native-web-extended',
'native-base': 'native-base-web',
//Icon.TabBarItem
'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons': 'native-base-web/lib/Components/Widgets/Icon',
'react/lib/ReactNativePropRegistry': 'react-native-web-extended/dist/modules/ReactNativePropRegistry'
}
}
Most components from NativeBase are included with same features and parameters. Read the docs for detailed usage.
Working components:
It is probable to migrate your NativeBase project to a native-base-web project without changing lots of your code.
WIP