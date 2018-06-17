NativeBase for Web

native-base-web is a project to bring NativeBase components to the Web, with the help of react-native-web.

Docs & Demo

NativeBase for Web Gitbook

Live demo here! Browse it on your iPhone6+/Android4.4.4+ devices.

Compatibility

Currently supports Safari on iPhone6 or newer with IOS9/10, Android Browser on Android4.4.4 or newer, Chrome/Safari on both mobile and desktop.

Quick Start

It's advised to use our boilerplate to initialize your app structure.

Manual Setup

To install:

npm install --save native -base-web

native-base-web is depended on react-native-web. Install it if you have not yet configured your app structure:

npm install --save react- native -web

Setup resolve alias in your webpack configuration:

resolve: { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-native-web' , 'native-base' : 'native-base-web' , 'react/lib/ReactNativePropRegistry' : 'react-native-web/dist/modules/ReactNativePropRegistry' } }

Alternatively, you can use react-native-web-extended instead of react-native-web for extended components and APIs, in which case your webpack configuration should be:

resolve: { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-native-web-extended' , 'native-base' : 'native-base-web' , 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' : 'native-base-web/lib/Components/Widgets/Icon' , 'react/lib/ReactNativePropRegistry' : 'react-native-web-extended/dist/modules/ReactNativePropRegistry' } }

Components

Most components from NativeBase are included with same features and parameters. Read the docs for detailed usage.

Working components:

Anatomy

Badge

Button

Card

Check Box

Form

Icon (Available icon familys: Ionicons, FontAwesome, MaterialIcons)

InputGroup

Layout

List

Radio Button

Search Bar

Spinner

Tabs

Thumbnail

Migrate from NativeBase projects

It is probable to migrate your NativeBase project to a native-base-web project without changing lots of your code.

WIP